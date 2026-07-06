Star Wars: Starfighter Spoilers Reveal Story Details And Eva Mendes' Surprise Role

Star Wars: Starfighter is the first Star Wars movie set after the Skywalker Saga's conclusion, and thereby has the potential to take fans into a previously unexplored corner of this Galaxy Far, Far Away.

After all, we have no idea what happened after the First Order's fall, or what became of "Rey Skywalker" when she left Tatooine. While her solo movie has stalled, filmmaker Shawn Levy may still be setting up the character's role in the Star Wars franchise moving forward (of course, Starfighter was greenlit on Kathleen Kennedy's watch and may not be part of Dave Filoni's vision).

@MakingStarWars is a highly trusted source of Star Wars leaks, and as we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the outlet has just shared some intriguing new details about what to expect from the upcoming movie.

Ryan Gosling's character is reportedly named Cade, while Flynn Gray is either Rone or Ronin, or at least something that sounds like one of those (the young actor used an American accent for the role and is said to be wearing a necklace of some importance). The on-screen chemistry between them is "really strong," and the Project Hail Mary star's hero is compared to "a rogue/Han Solo-style protagonist."

As expected, he's tasked with escorting a child—Gray's character, presumably—to a Jedi refuge or academy on a planet called Adaria. That's described as "green and lush," "East Asian-inspired," "full of greenery and fountains," with "tiki-style huts," and sets with "large mechanical struts, possibly landing gear."

Interestingly, Lanterns star Aaron Pierre is "connected to that Jedi sanctuary on Adaria," and it seems he's also a Jedi, seeing as his character battles Mia Goth's unnamed villain in a lightsaber duel.

When it comes to how these Jedi are portrayed, they're mostly Padawans in "beige Jedi-style tunics, similar to Obi-Wan Kenobi and young Anakin at the end of The Phantom Menace."

Finally, Gosling's wife and Ghost Rider star Eva Mendes is "playing a fully glammed out cantina owner named Belle. She is 650 years old with gold skintight pants, [and a] corset with a golden cape." Unfortunately, we remain mostly in the dark about Star Wars: Starfighter's villains.

Still, there's a lot to digest here, and this certainly sounds like a movie that will pique the interest of Star Wars fans who have grown tired of Lucasfilm's recent offerings.

Star Wars: Starfighter's cast is led by Project Hail Mary star Ryan Gosling. Joining him are Flynn Gray (Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2), Matt Smith (House of the Dragon), Mia Goth (Infinity Pool), Aaron Pierre (Lanterns), Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners), Jamael Westman (Hedda), Daniel Ings (Lovesick), and Amy Adams (Man of Steel).

Directed by Shawn Levy, the film is produced by Levy and Kathleen Kennedy. Executive producers are Ryan Gosling, Dan Levine, Mary McLaglen, and Josh McLaglen. The script is by Jonathan Tropper.

Star Wars: Starfighter will be released theatrically on May 28, 2027.