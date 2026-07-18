The Mandalorian And Grogu 10-Minute Opening Scene Released Ahead Of Star Wars Movie's Digital Debut

The Mandalorian and Grogu is set to conclude its box office run with less than $350 million at the global box office, an undeniably disappointing result for a Star Wars movie designed to serve as a follow-up to a hit Disney+ series.

Even with Dave Filoni calling the shots as Lucasfilm President, it's hard to imagine his planned Star Wars crossover—featuring characters from streaming series like Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Skeleton Crew—ever getting the green light from Disney.

Similar to what we've seen from Marvel Studios, it appears that audiences are unwilling or uninterested in studios bringing small-screen franchises to theatres. Even Din Djarin and The Child's fate has been left uncertain after their movie underperformed, despite fans hoping that The Mandalorian Season 4 could be released as Jon Favreau originally planned.

Still, whether you skipped The Mandalorian and Grogu in theaters or want to watch it again, the movie will be available at home starting next week. To build excitement for that, the first 10 minutes have just dropped (via SFFGazette.com), and it's an undeniably thrilling way to begin this adventure.

The sneak peek follows the titular duo as they battle more Imperial remnants. It concludes with the bounty hunter and his ward successfully taking down some AT-ATs and their target, with a familiar face from Star Wars Rebels congratulating them on their success (even if the target didn't survive).

While there are no deleted scenes on the Digital or Blu-ray releases for The Mandalorian and Grogu, they will include an audio commentary by filmmaker Jon Favreau and several featurettes. Those include "Crafting The Mandalorian and Grogu," "Biomes—From Snow to Swamp," "Welcome to Shakari," and "Dejarik for Real."

"The Mandalorian and Grogu is a fun, pulpy reminder that Star Wars doesn’t need to grow up; it just needs to be entertaining," we said in our review this past May. "Jon Favreau's action-packed love letter delivers exactly the crowd-pleasing adventure fans have been craving."

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. It's produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives on Digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango, on July 21, and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on August 25.