The Mandalorian And Grogu 10-Minute Opening Scene Released Ahead Of Star Wars Movie's Digital Debut

The Mandalorian And Grogu 10-Minute Opening Scene Released Ahead Of Star Wars Movie's Digital Debut

Lucasfilm has released the first 10 minutes of The Mandalorian and Grogu ahead of its Digital release next week, and if you weren't already sold on giving the movie a chance, this preview should help.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 18, 2026 05:07 AM EST
Filed Under: The Mandalorian
Source: SFFGazette.com

The Mandalorian and Grogu is set to conclude its box office run with less than $350 million at the global box office, an undeniably disappointing result for a Star Wars movie designed to serve as a follow-up to a hit Disney+ series.

Even with Dave Filoni calling the shots as Lucasfilm President, it's hard to imagine his planned Star Wars crossover—featuring characters from streaming series like Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Skeleton Crew—ever getting the green light from Disney.

Similar to what we've seen from Marvel Studios, it appears that audiences are unwilling or uninterested in studios bringing small-screen franchises to theatres. Even Din Djarin and The Child's fate has been left uncertain after their movie underperformed, despite fans hoping that The Mandalorian Season 4 could be released as Jon Favreau originally planned.

Still, whether you skipped The Mandalorian and Grogu in theaters or want to watch it again, the movie will be available at home starting next week. To build excitement for that, the first 10 minutes have just dropped (via SFFGazette.com), and it's an undeniably thrilling way to begin this adventure. 

The sneak peek follows the titular duo as they battle more Imperial remnants. It concludes with the bounty hunter and his ward successfully taking down some AT-ATs and their target, with a familiar face from Star Wars Rebels congratulating them on their success (even if the target didn't survive).

While there are no deleted scenes on the Digital or Blu-ray releases for The Mandalorian and Grogu, they will include an audio commentary by filmmaker Jon Favreau and several featurettes. Those include "Crafting The Mandalorian and Grogu," "Biomes—From Snow to Swamp," "Welcome to Shakari," and "Dejarik for Real."

"The Mandalorian and Grogu is a fun, pulpy reminder that Star Wars doesn’t need to grow up; it just needs to be entertaining," we said in our review this past May. "Jon Favreau's action-packed love letter delivers exactly the crowd-pleasing adventure fans have been craving."

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. It's produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce,  with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives on Digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango, on July 21, and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on August 25.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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JusticeL
JusticeL - 7/18/2026, 5:16 AM
From what I heard, it's the best part of the movie.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/18/2026, 5:29 AM
@JusticeL - It's not.
It's the most action packed over the top battle.
It feels actually more like a superhero scene than a Star Wars scene. One Mandalorian Tagung down 3 AT-ATs seems too much if i compare it to the first act of The Empire striktes back.
They even evident the massive cannons just by luck, no force sense required.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/18/2026, 5:56 AM
@JusticeL - Nah. It’s good, but it gets better than that. Fun movie overall.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/18/2026, 5:51 AM
Sorry; 10 minutes of my life is too much for this movie.

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