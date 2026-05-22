The Mandalorian And Grogu Review: The Crowd-Pleasing Adventure Star Wars Fans Have Been Craving

The Mandalorian And Grogu Review: The Crowd-Pleasing Adventure Star Wars Fans Have Been Craving

The Mandalorian and Grogu is now playing in theaters, and in our spoiler-free verdict, we share our in-depth review of the Star Wars franchise's long-awaited return to theaters.

Review Opinion
By JoshWilding - May 22, 2026 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: The Mandalorian

At what point was it decided that Star Wars can no longer be fun? Perhaps we should blame Andor, a critically acclaimed series that, with its soliloquies on the state of the Galaxy and hard-hitting political storylines, has created a feeling that this franchise needs to grow up and get serious. From the moment A New Hope was released in 1977, it was clear that George Lucas was out to make a space opera, not to send a message. He tackled politics in the prequel trilogy with mixed success, but at their core, those movies were still extremely silly. Early reviews for The Mandalorian and Grogu appear horrified at the prospect of filmmaker Jon Favreau delivering a "fun" Star Wars movie. However, this pulpy adventure is a blast for Star Wars fans of all ages.

While it's true that the movie breaks little new ground, it's still a worthy big-screen follow-up to The Mandalorian. Is it really just an extended episode of the TV series? Well, when you have two lead characters who originated on streaming, it was always going to be hard to shake that feeling. Make no mistake about it, though; this action-packed romp is worthy of the big screen and best viewed in IMAX to fully appreciate a franchise that definitely feels more at home in theaters than on Disney+. 

The Mandalorian and Grogu finds Din Djarin and The Child working for the New Republic, hunting down the last of the Imperial Remnants introduced in The Mandalorian. Searching for one particularly elusive target, the duo is forced to deal with the twin Hutts we first met in The Book of Boba Fett. From there, they track down Rotta the Hutt, the son of Jabba, who, let's just say, is quite a bit different from his monstrous father. Then, when The Twins set out to enact revenge on Mando for not obeying them, it's Grogu's time to shine before an edge-of-your-seat final act that's pure Star Wars bliss. It's a feeling you can only get from this franchise, and Favreau's love for this Galaxy Far, Far Away is found in almost every frame.

It is disappointing that, for the most part, by the time the credits roll, it doesn't really feel like either of the movie's leads is in a different place from when the film started. Grogu's journey is most compelling as he learns to survive without his father, something he now seems to understand is inevitable given what different lifespans they have. It's also worth noting that, for better or worse, you could probably watch whatever comes after this—whether it's The Mandalorian Season 4 or The Mandalorian and Grogu 2—without ever seeing this movie. It features almost no references to the past and little in the way of nods to the future, making it a fully standalone feature. The benefit of that is it's a perfect entry point for newcomers, and though there's still enough to satisfy longtime fans, it may be a let-down for anyone seeking world-building or an epic culmination of what we saw on television.

Pedro Pascal returns as The Mandalorian, and while he is briefly unmasked, this remains primarily a voiceover role for the actor. He brings the same stoic determination to the hero, and it's impossible to fault what proves to be a flawless performance...even if Grogu is the movie's real scene-stealer. We'd have appreciated the movie filling in the rest of the gaps in his past, but he's adorable in every scene (there's a superb sequence where he suits up before setting out to rescue Din), and spending time with him independently of Mando is a joy. Jeremy Allen White is another highlight as Rotta, effectively portraying his desire to step out from Jabba's shadow. He's also included in at least two standout action sequences, both of which feel like mashing your action figures together as a kid in the best way possible. Sigourney Weaver has a small but memorable role as Colonel Ward, and Steve Blum is on top form as Zeb, a character many of you will know best from Star Wars Rebels

There are some superbly choreographed action scenes, ranging from a breathtaking AT-AT opening battle to strong aerial action sequences. On occasion, watching Mando blast his way through foes can feel a tad repetitive—an early team-up with Rotta in an arena proves hard to beat—and we were sometimes left longing for the days he wielded the Darksaber. There is no one big bad in The Mandalorian and Grogu, and Embo would have benefited hugely from a personality. The Twins are effective, at least, and for Star Wars fans who consume all content, this movie serves as a satisfying payoff to their previous appearance. 

Ludwig Göransson's score is superb on every level, and the moment you hear that familiar blast of The Mandalorian theme, you'll be hooked. His work enhances every scene it's used in, adding emotional pathos to a movie that never quite tugs on the heartstrings in quite the same way as the TV series. Both characters are in peril at times, but in a family-friendly adventure like this, you're never too worried. Ultimately, Din and Grogu remain easy to root for, and even without splashy cameos and a cliffhanger ending, you'll walk out wanting to see more of them. While longform storytelling might suit these two a little better, now that they've hit the big screen, it feels like that's exactly where The Mandalorian and Grogu belong.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is a fun, pulpy reminder that Star Wars doesn’t need to grow up; it just needs to be entertaining. Jon Favreau's action-packed love letter delivers exactly the crowd-pleasing adventure fans have been craving. ⭐⭐⭐⭐

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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GComix85
GComix85 - 5/22/2026, 12:07 PM
I'm already finding the reactions to this movie (regardless if they're positive or negative) to be insufferable
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 5/22/2026, 12:11 PM
I can't find it anywhere on Disney+. What time is it supposed to drop?
TK420
TK420 - 5/22/2026, 12:11 PM
Tourists have been craving this. SW fans haven't. Not the real ones, anyway...
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 5/22/2026, 12:21 PM
@TK420 - Can you please define "The Real ones?" I've been a Star Wars Fan across all media formats, since I was 7 years old, and I'm looking forward to this.
LibraMattered
LibraMattered - 5/22/2026, 1:15 PM
@Patient2670 - Same here! My wife and I are looking forward to check it out in the theater this weekend. Real/ not real fans… doesn’t even matter. Enjoyment is all that really matters.
nibs
nibs - 5/22/2026, 12:15 PM
I heard it can't be spoiled because nothing happens lol
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 5/22/2026, 12:27 PM
@nibs - that 100% true. Nothing
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/22/2026, 12:17 PM
It's just a great pulpy adventure story, like Indiana Jones or (dare I say it) old school Star Wars. It doesn't connect any dots. It doesn't tie it all together. It doesn't need to. You can go into this film with absolutely NO knowledge of the greater universe and enjoy it. That's a good thing. People will complain about 'homework' one minute, then turn around and whine about how inconsequential this story is the next. Fuccan clowns.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/22/2026, 1:21 PM
@JackDeth - well said.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/22/2026, 12:17 PM
Favreau's movies are fun but they're not all exactly exceptional.
relentless1
relentless1 - 5/22/2026, 12:21 PM
I went in not expecting to like this but lo and behold it was a great little popcorn movie! Back to Star Wars adventure basics
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/22/2026, 12:28 PM
@relentless1 - Maybe a meaningless, low stakes space fantasy jaunt will remind me of the old Marvel Star Wars comics from the 80s.

I might give this a watch once it's on fmovies... I mean Disney+!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/22/2026, 12:22 PM
Good review Josh!!.

I will say that I feel like while this movie may use characters & such we have seen in previous Star Wars media like Rotta & Embo from Clone Wars and The Hutt Twins from TBOBF , the former now being a gladiator on a new planet is still world building even if it may not be as extensive as one would like.

Also in regards to people wanting SW to be more akin to Andor now , I’ll just say this as someone who thought Andor was solid and one of if not the best thing in Disney’s era so far…

I welcome more projects with the tone & maturity of Andor in terms of its writing but I wouldn’t want every SW thing to be like Andor since it’s a vast galaxy hence there is room for many tones and even genres imo!!.

Anyway , the movie seems quite fun so can’t wait to check it out!!.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/22/2026, 12:44 PM
Pedro thought he was going to get more ppl watching it by giving Stephen Colbert a big smack on the lips
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/22/2026, 12:47 PM
I hated how since Mando s1, the series has been an endless episodic mission of going from point a to point b. And they now made a movie out of that.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 5/22/2026, 12:56 PM
It feels like a high budget bottle episode in the best way imo. Saw it last night and while it does feel longer than it is, it’s also felt like the first time Dinn has actually felt like he was as capable as the legends of Mandalorians are supposed to.
LibraMattered
LibraMattered - 5/22/2026, 1:20 PM
Excited to just turn my brain off for a little, have some popcorn, red vines, a Coke Zero and be entertained. There is so much serious stuff in the world it really further creates the need for escapism.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/22/2026, 1:22 PM
@LibraMattered - love it. i think thats what they were going for; full entertainment with this movie

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