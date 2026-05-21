Betty Boop Movie In The Works With Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson Set To Play The Iconic Flapper

Betty Boop Movie In The Works With Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson Set To Play The Iconic Flapper

Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson is set to develop and star in a movie that will trace the origin and evolution of Betty Boop through the perspective of her creator, Max Fleischer...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 21, 2026 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Comics

Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson is set to play Betty Boop in a movie that will trace the origin and evolution of the iconic character through the perspective of her creator, Max Fleischer.

Brunson’s company, Fifth Chance Productions, has partnered with Max's grandson Mark Fleischer and Fleischer Studios on the project, which is currently in development and overseen by Fifth Chance’s head of creative affairs, Erin Wehrenberg.

A caricature of a Jazz Age flapper, Miss Boop first appeared in the Talkartoon and Betty Boop film series produced by Fleischer Studios and released by Paramount Pictures. She was later featured in numerous theatrical cartoons between 1930 and 1939, and has also been the focus of various comic strips and prolific mass merchandising, as well as two television specials in the 1980s. Boop! The Musical debuted on Broadway earlier this year.

Despite being an animated character, Betty Boop is viewed as one of the very first sex symbols. She was mostly popular with adult audiences, and many of the cartoons contained some sexual and psychological elements, particularly in the 1932 "Talkartoon" Minnie the Moocher (1932), featuring Cab Calloway and his orchestra.

This project will explore "the relationship between the artist and his creation as he navigates the creative and commercial pressures of building one of the world’s first animated icons, particularly as that icon begins to take on a life of its own."

“Betty Boop is one of our nation’s most beloved cartoon characters, yet somehow still remains pleasantly niche,” Brunson wrote in a statement. “She has had a quiet but undeniable impact on culture for nearly a century. After Erin and I met with Mark and learned more about his grandfather’s creation of Betty, I realized there was a much deeper story to tell. One that could be explored in a way that feels refreshing, subversive, and timeless, much like Betty herself.”

Added Mark Fleischer: “When Quinta first approached me with the unique concept of a movie about the relationship of my grandfather, Max Fleischer, and his creation, Betty Boop, I was breathtaken. Quinta so embodies Betty’s love of life, intelligence, humor, sassiness and compassion that the relationship between her as Betty and Max burst into life at its mere mention.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
M.A.S.K. Joins The Energon Universe - New Comic Book From Robert Kirkman's Skybound Announced
Related:

M.A.S.K. Joins The Energon Universe - New Comic Book From Robert Kirkman's Skybound Announced
“ALAMU: Diary of a Street Lagosian” Is The Bold New Motion Comic Redefining African Urban Drama
Recommended For You:

“ALAMU: Diary of a Street Lagosian” Is The Bold New Motion Comic Redefining African Urban Drama

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Humby
Humby - 5/21/2026, 12:12 PM
I'm sure this will be civil...
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/21/2026, 12:13 PM
@Humby - User Comment Image
ProudPatriot76
ProudPatriot76 - 5/21/2026, 12:13 PM
HAHAHA! I can only imagine how this is going to go; both the movie and the comment section
Starlight
Starlight - 5/21/2026, 12:15 PM
Is this a joke?.... a bad joke I mean....
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 5/21/2026, 12:30 PM
@Starlight - Never too late to educate yourself.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baby_Esther
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 5/21/2026, 12:16 PM
You have to admit, they kind of ask for it. You have to wonder since they know this will be controversial, likely contributing to the project failing, why even do it? Its already niche, they make no sense.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/21/2026, 12:18 PM
Casting is pretty racist
Irregular
Irregular - 5/21/2026, 12:19 PM
Just for the bigots who don't know....Betty Boop was inspired by a black woman named Baby Esther and is possible that this is a duel role for Quinta Brunson where she plays both Esther & Quinta.

Given the synopsis, if it's exploring "the origin and evolution of Betty Boop through the perspective of her creator, Max Fleischer, examining the relationship between the artist and his creation as he navigates the creative and commercial pressures of building one of the world’s first animated icons, particularly as that icon begins to take on a life of its own" then that tells me this film is going to be just as much about Max Fleischer as it is about Betty Boop.

For the incels and bigots who act on stupidity....reading and research helps guys.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/21/2026, 12:20 PM
@Irregular - that's why we're here lol
Irregular
Irregular - 5/21/2026, 12:21 PM
@bobevanz - Doesn't hurt to find out "WHY" they cast her. Don't think it's anything bad and honestly could be a decent biopic to how she was created. Might watch, might not, we'll see.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 5/21/2026, 12:28 PM
@Irregular
@bobevanz

Yet once again, the first people to come in and call names in the thread are you guys. You can't have it both ways, half the posters here just block everyone like its BlueSky or something. The rest of you bitch and moan about incels and bigots posting in the comments but every single time, you call them out which is like an invitation.

The why, the history and all of that don't matter to the general audience. Maybe this project is the exception but the norm is race swapping for no reason. Certainly its not there to serve the story for some reason. Look whats going on with The Odyssey. Is there no instance where race / gender swapping is maybe not the right thing to do?

Like never? I doubt anyone on this site cares about this character but is there really outrage anymore or is it fatigue? I don't actually care what your response is, it must be exhausting to think everyone you disagree with is an incel or whatever. Most of the country isn't that. They just don't agree with you.

Irregular
Irregular - 5/21/2026, 12:45 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - "The rest of you bitch and moan about incels and bigots posting in the comments but every single time, you call them out which is like an invitation."

Didn't directly reference you unless you consider yourself a bigot or incel. I mean that's on you if you feel that way though.....
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/21/2026, 12:50 PM
@Irregular - Betty Boop is a fictional character…
Irregular
Irregular - 5/21/2026, 12:52 PM
@Matchesz - That is inspired by a real person....
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/21/2026, 12:19 PM
Jazz Age Flapper is the key phrase. Made her white so the bigots would watch
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/21/2026, 12:21 PM
User Comment Image
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 5/21/2026, 12:22 PM
...
...
Dear Lord.
Everyone, there is every indication that Betty herself will be animated and Brunson is just providing the voice/motion capture.
Just calm down.
It's only Betty Boop.
Calm down.
Irregular
Irregular - 5/21/2026, 12:23 PM
@UltimaRex - I think people think it might be like "Barbie" but it doesn't seem like it by the plot synopsis they have. More like a biopic it seems.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 5/21/2026, 12:22 PM
Y'all are such baiters. It's really getting ridiculous. Here's a breakdown of the controversy.

Betty Boop was officially based on a white singer named Helen Kane, who famously used the "boop-oop-a-doop" scat style. However, the character's signature look and vocal style were heavily appropriated from Esther Jones (known as "Baby Esther"), a Black jazz singer who performed regularly at Harlem's Cotton Club in the 1920s.

But let's be honest. No one here is going to watch this film and we ALL know why they posted it here.

Don't bite.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 5/21/2026, 12:29 PM
@DarthOmega - bingo.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/21/2026, 12:22 PM
It's what Clara would've wanted 😭

Reboot the MCU and DCU
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 5/21/2026, 12:22 PM
Boop-Oop-a-Doop
WaffeX
WaffeX - 5/21/2026, 12:25 PM
Yeah, this movie will be very successful

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/21/2026, 12:28 PM
I don't know one person who cares about Bettie Boop. This poor girl is being used as a marketing tool. They don't care about her talent as an actress (she's great as the twins on iZombie), they only care about her melanin and how it will get people talking about the movie. This would have escaped our notice if they had hired a white actress.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/21/2026, 12:34 PM
he's not white!
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/21/2026, 12:36 PM
Betty Poop

User Comment Image
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 5/21/2026, 12:38 PM
We wuz Flappas n'shiiieeeeet

Blacky Boop?
Betty Black?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/21/2026, 12:41 PM

Hollywood loves to bait. It's best not to respond.

But I think this movie will work out. I think it will be a giant smash hit just like The Wiz, 1997 Cinderella, and 2014 Annie.
Pathogen
Pathogen - 5/21/2026, 12:42 PM
I don't even care about this movie, just stopped in here to see all the racists come out of the muck

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder