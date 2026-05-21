House Of The Dragon Season 4 Update Promises A Shorter Wait For The Prequel's Final Season

House of the Dragon will wrap up with Season 4, meaning Season 3 serves as the Game of Thrones prequel's penultimate batch of episodes. Now, we have an update from Deadline (via SFFGazette.com) about plans for that fourth and final season.

The trade has revealed that showrunner Ryan Condal has renewed his overall deal with HBO, keeping him in business with the premium cable network through 2029.

Condal was a co-showrunner on House of the Dragon Season 1 and has been the sole showrunner since Season 2. While his creative decisions have not been received well by author George R.R. Martin—he previously described their relationship as "abysmal"—the series has been a ratings hit, earning prominent Emmy and Golden Globe wins.

According to this latest report, House of the Dragon Season 3 "will likely premiere in late 2027 or early 2028, leaving time on Condal’s deal for him to develop and produce new projects for HBO."

These appear to be tentative plans, but it's a step in the right direction for a series that's been plagued by delays outside of its control. Season 1 premiered in August 2022, with Season 2 following in June 2024. Fans will welcome anything less than a two-year wait for Season 4.

By the time it premieres, we'll likely have a better idea of what to expect from the Game of Thrones franchise on HBO moving forward, as multiple prequels and sequels are still in various stages of development.

During a recent appearance at CCXP Mexico, Condal said, "[Season 3] is a huge season. It’s the biggest we’ve made by any margin and by a wide measure. It is dark. It’s funny. It’s action-packed. It’s emotional. And, of course, it has lots and lots of dragons."

"This season demanded the very best of everybody that collaborated to make it together, and I can’t wait for the world to experience it."

Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.

Returning cast members for season 3 include Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim.

New additions include Tommy Flanagan as Lord Roderick Dustin, Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly, and James Norton as Ormund Hightower.

House of the Dragon Season 3 premieres on HBO on June 21.