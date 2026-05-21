The Boys Showrunner Breaks Silence On Clara Meme, Why Finale Didn't Go Post-Apocalyptic, And Fan Backlash

The Boys Showrunner Breaks Silence On Clara Meme, Why Finale Didn't Go Post-Apocalyptic, And Fan Backlash

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has opened up on why he didn't take the series finale down a post-apocalyptic route, backlash from unhappy fans, and the meaning behind "It’s what Clara would have wanted."

News
By JoshWilding - May 21, 2026 06:05 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys
Source: Rolling Stone

It's always hard to know how much online discourse reflects how people feel in the "real" world, but it's hard to ignore the signs that The Boys Season 5 has been largely unpopular with fans.

It's something showrunner Eric Kripke has already addressed and largely dismissed, pointing to high viewership numbers as proof that the negativity is being blown out of proportion. Regardless, this week's series finale was largely satisfying, even if it didn't feature the sort of post-apocalyptic action promised by posters for the series. 

Somewhere along the line, many fans started hoping that The Boys would show Homelander unleashing his Superman-inspired powers during a murderous rampage. For Kripke, that was never the endgame. 

Calling the online discourse "a bit of a hurricane and a bummer to read," the writer said, "For whatever reason, there are definitely people that the show is not working for this season. Whether it be pacing, whether it be lack of giant fight scenes — I read all the comments obsessively, one might say. To an almost unhealthy degree. But all I can say is I set out to tell a particular angle on this story."

"I did what we do every season, which is try to focus on the Boys and try to make it a world that’s recognisable to the one we live in. I really wasn’t interested in a post-apocalyptic world. That just wasn’t ever gonna be in the cards. It was always gonna be a fun-house-mirror reflection of the world we’re in right now, and its slide towards fascism. And I don’t regret it. I’m happy with how it turned out."

Kripke added that, based on viewership numbers, "Luckily, the majority of the audience [disagrees with the negativity], and that was a very comforting piece of information."

It's a compelling argument until you take into account that a movie like Transformers: Age of Extinction grossed over $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office, despite having an 18% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Reviews for The Boys Season 5 have been considerably more positive than that (97%), though the Audience Score currently sits at 59%. 

Asked about the "It’s what Clara would have wanted" line becoming a meme since Soldier Boy used his previously unheard of feelings for Stormfront to justify giving Homelander V1, Kripke finally explained his thinking. 

"Clara’s goal was to create an Aryan super-soldier. And Soldier Boy is misguided in his love for her. He’s imperfect in his love for her. He’s bad at picking partners," he shared. "And she’s a Nazi. [It’s as if] Captain America was in bed with a Nazi, and that’s the point."

"So this woman that he still holds a candle for would have wanted this Aryan super-soldier of infinite power, and she used to think it was gonna be Soldier Boy. But he couldn’t be that thing for her, but maybe he can still give her the thing that she wants," Kripke added, confirming that it was never the plan to have Soldier Boy—or "the Gen V kids"—involved in the final fight with Homelander.

It was always going to be tough to make everyone happy, and only time will tell how The Boys is remembered from here. Stranger Things and Game of Thrones' respective legacies have been tarnished by their final seasons, but was this one really that bad? You can let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

The Boys Season 5 is now streaming on Prime Video in its entirety.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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SuperClark
SuperClark - 5/21/2026, 6:20 AM
The Boys is not a superhero show. To have it end in an epic showdown completely disregards the social commentary that was there from the very first episode. Plot hole right away, there's no reason to free Soldier Boy for help, Butcher had his chance at a team up in season 3 plus they used the supe virus to try and kill him so no chance that would have even been an option.


I get that a lot of hardcore fans wanted Marie and the Gen V crew to play a big role, reality is most fans didn't watch that show and would probably hate if they played a deciding factor. But on the idea of Butcher with V1 fighting Homelander to the death specifically, it completely misunderstands Homelander's entire arc from the first season and especially this one... he's a bully, not a fighter. The Boys has always been satire, not this grand epic that fans seem to have built up in their heads. Years of Homelander Vs videos have made people think he's a standard comic book supervillain. The show made it clear from his interactions with Stan Edgar as well as in season 3 and in his interactions with Soldier Boy this season that he doesn't know how to deal with those who not only aren't scared of him but hold some kind of power over him. With Stan it was corporate power, Soldier Boy it was the ability to take his powers. Homelander thought he and Butcher were on a level of mutual respect. In truth, Butcher knew that without his powers Homelander was nothing, he never respected Homelander.

There in lies the comedy that fans seem to be missing. It's what made Homelander's death appropriate, the second he no longer had the upper hand the illusion of a friendly rivalry dissolved. Losing the upper hand couldn't come from Butcher getting stronger but being brought down to his level.
The pathetic attempts to leverage power he no longer had were the ultimate poetic justice for Homelander. The shows main theme has been about bring the powerful down to reality. An epic showdown completely misses the point of the series.
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/21/2026, 6:33 AM
Boys is nothing but wokeslop and glorified “orange man bad” propaganda. I remember when it was a fun show but its been nothing but agenda pushing for years, son. But, i guess it’s what clera would’ve feckin wanted, heh.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 5/21/2026, 6:37 AM
"Luckily, the majority of the audience [disagrees with the negativity], and that was a very comforting piece of information."

This will come back to bite him in the ass in the next couple of years.

This season on the whole (finale included) was a complete let down, which is a shame because for the most part the series was hitting all the right angles.

This season feels like it was written by a 12 year old boy who sneak watched seasons 1 to 4 because his parents forbade it.

The lenghty wait and weekly releases didn't help matters either. If it had all been dropped like season 1, it might have gone over better but it really was a dissapointed and cheapened final run for an otherwise good series.

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