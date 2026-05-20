The Batman Part II First Set Photos Reveal A Snowy Gotham City Police Car And The Sequel's Logo

Work is officially underway on The Batman Part II in Liverpool, England, and a damaged Gotham City Police Department cruiser has been spotted in the city today.

As you can see below, the windshield is smashed, and there's a layer of ice and snow coating the car. Whatever's going on here, it looks to be very early preparation and may even be some second unit stunt work before principal photography begins in the coming weeks.

Admittedly, a snowy police car doesn't exactly tell us much about what to expect from The Batman sequel. If you want to throw some wild speculation into the mix, though, this sure looks like it could have been hit with a blast from Mr. Freeze's freeze gun, right? Yeah, probably not.

One interesting note is that this cop car is currently parked outside St George's Hall, which is where The Batman's big funeral scene was shot.

Filming is apparently scheduled for tonight and tonight only, so we may get a better idea of what's going on in a matter of hours. However, as things stand, we're hearing that there are no plans for cast members or the Batmobile to make an appearance.

The bulk of these scenes are expected to be shot in Liverpool's Birkenhead Tunnel, meaning that, whatever happens tonight, camera-wielding fans and paparazzi will likely be kept at an arm's length!

Check out these first set photos from The Batman Part II—including a couple logo for the movie—in the X posts below.

Unsurprisingly, story details for The Batman Part II are being kept a closely guarded secret. As noted, it's been confirmed that the movie takes place during winter, prompting speculation that Reeves is making good on past comments about delivering a grounded take on Mr. Freeze.

However, based on reporting from the trades, the spotlight will be put on the Dent family: Harvey, his wife, Gilda, and the District Attorney's father, Christopher. Two-Face, Hush, the Halloween Killer, and Phantasm are said to be in the mix for the sequel's potential costumed villains, and we could even get an amalgamation of one or more of them.

There have also been some rumblings recently that Sebastian Stan isn't playing Two-Face, so don't count out Mr. Freeze (or any number of possible comic book baddies) just yet.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script by him and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman Part II stars Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Charles Dance, Jayme Lawson, Gil Perez-Abraham, Sebastian Koch, and Brian Tyree Henry.

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.