The Batman Part II Director Matt Reeves Officially Welcomes Scarlett Johansson & Sebastian Stan To Cast

The Batman Part II Director Matt Reeves Officially Welcomes Scarlett Johansson & Sebastian Stan To Cast

Following his earlier announcements, The Batman - Part II director Matt Reeves has officially welcomed Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan to the long-awaited sequel's cast...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 14, 2026 02:05 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman 2

The Batman - Part II director Matt Reeves announced that production is officially underway last week, while revealing that the long-awaited sequel will indeed have a wintery setting.

Last night, the filmmaker welcomed six returning cast members back to the set via a series of X posts, and has now confirmed our first new additions to the ensemble.

Reeves shared a GIF featuring Scarlett Johansson from the 2013 sci-fi thriller Under the Skin, along with the caption: "Next exit, Gotham... Welcome." He followed up by confirming  that Sebstain Stan is in a "Gotham state of mind."

We still don't know for certain who Johansson and Stan are playing, but the trades seem confident that it will be Gilda Dent and her husband, Harvey, aka the man who will become Two-Face. 

Charles Dance is also believed to be on board as Christopher Dent, so keep an eye out for updates.

The previously announced actors are: Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne/Batman), Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), and Colin Farrell (Oz Cobblepot/The Penguin), along with Jayme Lawson as Bella Réal and Gil Perez-Abraham as Officer Martinez.

Though plot details for The Batman - Part II are still under wraps, we have been able to piece together a few things based on casting details and comments from Reeves and others involved with the film.

Some fans have grown concerned that the long-awaited sequel may rehash too many plot details from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight (more below), but it sounds like Reeves and co. may be cooking up something nobody will expect.

Pattinson was asked about the film during a recent interview, and while he declined to go into detail about the script, he did promise that The Batman 2 will be a "really different type of Batman movie."

"The script is so good. It's kinda crazy, because the first one was a little bit of a different type of Batman movie, and this is a really different type of Batman movie. Hopefully, people will be really pleasantly surprised by it."

The Drama star's comments have prompted theories that the sequel could play out in a single location, taking inspiration from Grant Morrison's acclaimed Arkham Asylum graphic novel.

Possible spoilers follow.

A Previous report claimed that the movie's plot "involves District Attorney Harvey Dent (Stan), Commissioner James Gordon (Wright), and Batman forming an uneasy alliance to bring down a serial killer and the city’s entrenched mafia power." More recently, the movie's working title, "Semper Vigilans," led to speculation that the Court of Owls might be involved.

A new take on the Caped Crusader is set to make his DCU debut in The Brave and the Bold (if not sooner).

The Batman - Part II is set to hit theaters on October 1, 2027.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/14/2026, 2:08 PM
Matt Reeves sure knows how to make the long-awaited sequel feel special.

I only know Gilda from The Long Halloween storyline, curious how he will handle the character in this Elseworlds take.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/14/2026, 2:14 PM
@NinnesMBC - isn’t Gilda just the rumor for now?

I mean it’s likely but I’m still gonna wait and see.

If so then atleast Bucky and Nat are romantically involved in one universe haha.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/14/2026, 2:27 PM
@TheVisionary25 - A heavily commented rumor by most trades I believe.

Yeah, sometimes one just has to let the universe unfold as it should. :P
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/14/2026, 2:32 PM
@NinnesMBC - this isn't an elseworlds
19Batman84
19Batman84 - 5/14/2026, 2:54 PM
@Nonameforme - yes it is. its not in the main continuity of the DCU thus that makes it an elseworlds story
ogrodafloresta
ogrodafloresta - 5/14/2026, 2:10 PM
"A previous report claimed that the movie's plot 'involves District Attorney Harvey Dent (Stan), Commissioner James Gordon (Wright), and Batman forming an uneasy alliance to bring down a serial killer and the city’s entrenched mafia power.'"

This has "The Long Halloween" written all over it
Repian
Repian - 5/14/2026, 2:15 PM
If Sebastian Stan is Harvey Dent, this will be a descent into madness for him. A latent emotional disorder that, because of his experiences, triggers a metamorphosis.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/14/2026, 2:24 PM
@Repian - if Charles Dance is playing Christopher Dent…

I could see him in this version being a domineering father but wealthy & renowned lawyer for who Stan’s Harvey was never good enough , not even as the D.A which is part of the reason for Harvey’s mental issues.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 5/14/2026, 2:48 PM
@TheVisionary25 - That's exactly the role Dance Played in Del Toro's Frankenstein, so at least we know he could pull it off.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/14/2026, 2:51 PM
@Patient2670 - yep

He can play those authoritative types well.
JusticeL
JusticeL - 5/14/2026, 2:19 PM
Aren't there loads of talented actors in Hollywood? Why are the same ones doing the rounds? Budgets could be lower too if you don't need to pay 20 mil for ScarJo.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/14/2026, 2:22 PM
@JusticeL -
Castings are not made by talent anymore but what will generate conversation and/or those with a large pre-existing audience who they feel may show up if they cast a certain person.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 5/14/2026, 2:26 PM
@JusticeL - Right? Just look at Cristin Milioti as Sofia. A relatively unknown and she crushed it. There's no way Matt Reeves said to himself "I can't imagine anyone else as Gilda Dent other than Scarlett Johansson." I feel like most actresses could pull off that role. (if that is who she is playing).
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/14/2026, 2:31 PM
@Scarilian - tell that to fans who pick people who best look part of character in comics not by experience with racist fan casting only go by looks alone
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 5/14/2026, 3:18 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939

Cristin Milioti was not relatively unknown, haha. Penguin was a huge role for her but she’s been around a long time.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/14/2026, 2:19 PM
I don't think he's going to be Two-Face but instead another method of those involved deconstructing Batman. We'll be led to believe he's Two-Face in the build-up but instead he'll be Hush (Thomas Elliot).

Personally I view the deconstruction of Batman as being vindictive though, it feels like those involved hate Batman as a character and rather than an examination it's taking down the character. It's born from a time when people were in every DCEU slop finding one way or another to insult the legacy of Batman to the point of it infecting other media.
SuperClark
SuperClark - 5/14/2026, 2:28 PM
@Scarilian - I would prefer to see Ben Affleck’s Batman return. Nothing against Reeves & Patterson but their version feels boring and overly familiar. How many times are we gonna see a version of Batman in a gritty, grounded setting or as you wrote: a deconstruction. I’d rather see Batman hang with the justice league and fight darkseid. I’m tired of Batman fighting another version of two-face, the riddler and the joker for the thousandth time.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/14/2026, 2:26 PM
Cool , I mean we have known for awhile obviously but still nice to get confirmation regardless since they start shooting very soon..

Also just from that gif alone (which I know isn’t from the movie) , I can’t wait to see Sebastian’s Harvey since he can play the torment and psychological angst of the character well imo.

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jst5
jst5 - 5/14/2026, 2:27 PM
What folks don't get(at least some) is the only real Two Face take we've seen on screen was the cartoonish TLJ take in the 90's.The Dark Knight series take was way more Harvey Dent than Two Face.I'm ready to see a serious take on Two Face for most of a movie.

Two Face is the type of character if done right would be just as memorable as Ledger's Joker.Stan for sure has the talent to make that so.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/14/2026, 2:28 PM
This will be well worth the wait. It'll be breath of fresh air to get something other than the live action cartoon slop we've been stuck with since The Batman I.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/14/2026, 2:31 PM
Stan as Two-Face would be awesome, but I'm hoping he'll be Talon.
rez4prez
rez4prez - 5/14/2026, 2:52 PM
WOW!!!! Something that nobody saw coming...
Huttsbane
Huttsbane - 5/14/2026, 2:57 PM
Scarlett in Under The Skin looks exactly like Gilda and Sebastian Stan as Harvey Dent is PERFECT. Can’t wait to see him flip that coin.
Huttsbane
Huttsbane - 5/14/2026, 3:03 PM
@Huttsbane - that is to say "if" Reeves has casted them as the Dents
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/14/2026, 3:01 PM
He tweeted bullseye with a quote from DDBA and deleted it. Could Bethel be in the cast too?
User Comment Image
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/14/2026, 3:01 PM
I'm looking forward to this. But I feel like seeing Scarlett Johansson is going to take me out of the movie.
Huttsbane
Huttsbane - 5/14/2026, 3:03 PM
@InfinitePunches - what makes you say that?
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/14/2026, 3:14 PM
@Huttsbane - She's just so famous. I feel like it'll be hard to suspend my disbelief and see her as the character she's playing.

Like the Rock playing Black Adam. When I watched that movie, I wasn't seeing Teth-Adam, ruler of Kandaq. I just saw the Rock trying to act serious.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/14/2026, 3:08 PM
I'm looking forward to this. I wonder when we'll get a trailer for the Batman animated movie KIGHTFALL PART 1?

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