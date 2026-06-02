X-Men Director Shares Casting Update While Addressing Recent Rumors: "We're Talking About Some Things"

X-Men Director Shares Casting Update While Addressing Recent Rumors: &quot;We're Talking About Some Things&quot;

During a new interview, X-Men reboot director Jake Schreier commented on the plethora of casting rumors that have been doing the rounds over the past few months...

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By MarkCassidy - Jun 02, 2026 05:06 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

We're still waiting for an official cast announcement for Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot (SDCC seems likely), but there have been a lot of rumors doing the rounds over the past few months. Casting is now believed to be underway, but if this is accurate, director Jake Schreier isn't quite ready to confirm anything just yet.

While speaking to Collider at the Gotham Television Awards, Schreier did indicate that he's been having conversations with potential cast members, while adding that "most" of the rumors he's read online are untrue.

“We’re talking about things, we’re thinking about things,” Schreier said. “I can tell you most of the stuff that gets posted online, I don’t know where it comes from, because it doesn’t come from our room, and it isn't what we're discussing. But there is a process.”

Rumor has it that the core team will consist of the OG mutant heroes from the comics (Cyclops, Jean Grey, Beast, Angel, and Iceman), but we have heard that the likes of Rogue, Mystique, Gambit and Jubilee will also feature in some capacity.

Hunter Schafer's (Euphoria, Cuckoo) name continues to be brought up for Mystique, as does Cynthia Erivo's (Wicked For Good) for Storm. During a recent episode of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider mentioned that Marvel is looking at Odessa A'Zion (I Love LA) to play Rogue and Peter Claffey (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms) to take on the role of Beast.

Schreier recently revealed that his Thunderbolts* scribes Sonny Lee Sung Jin (Beef) and Joanna Calo (The Bear) had come aboard the MCU reboot to write a new draft of Michael Lesslie's script, and the former confirmed his involvement while also revealing two of his favorite characters earlier this week.

"Well, it's X-Men. It's something I grew up with. I have fond memories of my father and me waking up on Saturday mornings to watch the X-Men cartoon. I read the comics," said Sung Jin during an interview with Variety. "So when he comes calling about that, no matter how much you've got going on."

"I love Gambit. I also love a lot of the side characters. I love Jubilee. Everyone goes for Cyclops and Wolverine, but for me growing up, I always loved the supporting members," he added.

While this shouldn't be taken as any kind of confirmation that Gambit or Jubilee will be part of the rebooted team, it could suggest that there will be more of a focus on certain characters that have been underutilised in the past.

Schreier was even more tight-lipped, declining to even mention his favourite mutants for fear of giving something away.

"I’ve worked with Sonny [Lee] and Joanna on so many things,” he said. “Anytime you can work with people that you care so deeply about and who are so talented at their craft, and you have made something together where you have a shorthand, if you can keep going with that, it always seems like a good thing to do.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/2/2026, 6:05 PM
The director said “Most of the rumors are untrue that’s been seen online”, then the following paragraphs post casting rumors. 🤣😆🤣😆
I love it!
Kiba
Kiba - 6/2/2026, 6:08 PM
I have no faith in Disney anymore to do this casting right. It's going to suck worse than gravity.

This is going to be Z-Men (Gen Z) not the X-Men we all grew up with. They're going to take too many liberties and deviate so far away from the source material.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/2/2026, 6:38 PM
@Kiba - The X-Men you grew up with were all young at one point in time
Kiba
Kiba - 6/2/2026, 6:43 PM
@FireGunn - That wasn't my point. It's not an age issue it's a Disney/Gen Z issue.

I'll get a lot of flack for this but I honestly don't care. Gen Z is one of the dumbest generations to have ever existed and a large chunk of their actors are clueless cogs. If this movie is going to be riddled with Gen Z then I fear the route Disney will take with this movie.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/2/2026, 6:53 PM
@Kiba - Who raised Gen Z? I find it funny how you boomers love to bitch and moan about every next generation, and yet never take responsibility for the bad job you did as parents. You old hags have destroyed everything you touch. Let me let you on a fun fact buddy. Every single generation, and I truly mean every single one, complained about the next generation. If you look into it far enough, people were complaining about the "Greatest Generation" in the early 1900s. Silent and Boomers shat on Gen X. Everyone shat on the millennials. Millennials are shitting on Gen Z and Alpha. Z and Alpha will be shitting on Beta and the cycle will continue. I'm so tired of this talking point.
Kiba
Kiba - 6/2/2026, 7:12 PM
@FireGunn - And I always get a laugh out of people like you who immediately default to, "Okay, boomer," the moment they encounter an opinion they don't like. It's the intellectual equivalent of flipping over the chessboard because you're losing.

For the record, I'm not a boomer. But thanks for proving my point about reducing everyone to neat little categories in typical Gen Z fashion.

I'm guessing you're Gen Z, which tracks. Your generation seems to have mastered the art of viewing the world through a one-dimensional lens where everyone is either a victim, a villain, or a label. Ironically, Gen X raised Gen Z not Boomers.

Every generation complains about the next, but Gen Z is the first generation to grow up with the entirety of human knowledge in their pocket and somehow use it to argue with strangers about things a five-second search could settle. That's a remarkable achievement when you think about it.

Declining test scores, literacy concerns, and educational performance are all well-documented trends with Gen Z. The information is readily available.

At this rate, Gen Alpha is going to inherit all the same problems, only with shorter attention spans and even more confidence.

Yes. Each generation complains about the next generation but each generation gets dumber by 20 points. But Gen Z being the generation that came to be during a massive tech boom and growing up in too comfortable of an environment are about 40 points dumber than Millennials. They eat Tide Pods for god sake.

History will not be kind to Gen Z.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/2/2026, 6:11 PM
I would love it if they started with the Giant Size #1 team with a nod to the original 5. I doubt that is what will happen, but I could certainly go for that.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/2/2026, 6:18 PM
Honestly , I don’t see us getting any cast reveal at SDCC for the X-Men this year since they would likely want to keep the focus on Doomsday and perhaps SW while also not giving any indication of the world after the latter yet due to spoilers & such but we’ll see (plus if Sadie is indeed Jean Grey then they perhaps may want to keep that surprise till BND which comes out only a week after Comic Con).

In regards to casting , I wouldn’t mind a X-Men Evolution-esque lineup where someone like Storm is older then Cyclops & Jean so my pick for the former is still Jodie Turner Smith while I think someone like Nicholas Galitzine is Scott Summers but we’ll see!!.

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MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 6/2/2026, 6:20 PM
@TheVisionary25 - There's also a D23 this year.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/2/2026, 6:22 PM
@MCUKnight11 - true but I feel cast reveals and such are always saved for Comic Con since that’s the bigger of the 2 events.
Repian
Repian - 6/2/2026, 6:51 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I like the idea of ​​Storm being older than Scott and Jean.

When the Professor was traveling through the Middle East and he met the Shadow King, Ororo was an exploited orphan girl forced into crime for the Shadow King's benefit. She had never known parental love.

When the Professor defeated the Shadow King, he rescued the mutant who would become known as Storm. He raised her as his own daughter, creating a powerful emotional bond between them.

Years later, she is his daughter, his right-hand woman, and his most loyal follower. His first student.
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LSHF
LSHF - 6/2/2026, 6:34 PM
“We’re talking about things, we’re thinking about things,”

That went without saying (<---and that went without saying, also). I'm just saying...
MouthyMerc
MouthyMerc - 6/2/2026, 6:58 PM
Get a woman who is actually sexy and beautiful to play storm. Not nosferatu.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/2/2026, 7:04 PM
Holy shit someone from Marvel finally called out the lies and click bait.
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 6/2/2026, 7:17 PM
Hunter Schafer for Wolverine

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