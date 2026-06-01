UPDATE: Avengers: Doomsday Promo Art Features Beast, Captain America, Thor, Doctor Doom, And More

UPDATE: Avengers: Doomsday Promo Art Features Beast, Captain America, Thor, Doctor Doom, And More

Some more Avengers: Doomsday promo art has found its way online, giving us another look at Doctor Doom along with members of the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the New Avengers...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 01, 2026 07:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Update: Some more promo art has been revealed, including another look at Doom and some cartoonish takes on The Thing, Thor, Gambit, Yelena Belova and Black Panther.

Original article follows.

Thanks to some images of a new Avengers: Doomsday Doctor Doom gift set, we have another look at Robert Downey Jr.'s take on the villainous ruler of Latveria, along with a few of the heroes who will be standing against him in the upcoming MCU event movie.

The promo art is a little on the blurry side, but it spotlights Doom with Mr Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Beast (Kelsey Grammer), The Thing (Ebon Moss Bachrach), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Cyclops (James Marsden), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Captain America (Anthony Mackie) in the background.

Some seem to think that the character on the bottom left is Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), and while it does look quite a bit like the Merc With a Mouth, we'd say it's more likely Black Panther (Letitia Wright).

Director Joe and Anthony Russo have been teasing some kind of announcement or reveal for SXSW London this week. We'd say a trailer debut is probably wishful thinking, but the tags on their Instagram posts suggest that we will get something Doctor Doom-related during the event.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 6/1/2026, 9:41 AM
Is that Deadpool in the far bottom left corner?
Spike101
Spike101 - 6/1/2026, 3:58 PM
@0bstreperous - definitely looks like Deadpool to me!
joevseveryone
joevseveryone - 6/1/2026, 9:44 AM
It looks more like Deadpool, or even Zemo, than Shuri.
Amaru
Amaru - 6/1/2026, 7:36 PM
@joevseveryone - Only if you have no idea what Deadpool, Zemo, or Shuri look like.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/1/2026, 9:48 AM
No that’s onslaught

Xavier and Magneto psychically fuse their brains to beat doom
Gambito
Gambito - 6/1/2026, 11:20 AM
@JFerguson - 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/1/2026, 9:52 AM
A-Train is in this?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/1/2026, 10:01 AM
Wait, wait, wait. I just want a keychain with a shitty image of dooms head on a green keyboard key. Where’s that merch? 🤔
Vigor
Vigor - 6/1/2026, 10:12 AM
I love promo art
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/1/2026, 10:19 AM
Cool artwork!!.

Anyway , Doom continues to look great in these but I need to see him in live action & in motion soon (as well as hear RDJ’s apparent accent in the role too).
AgentSmith
AgentSmith - 6/1/2026, 10:58 AM
man, chills every time I watch the x-men teaser
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 6/1/2026, 11:00 AM
Russos said the trailer is on the way on the 2nd of June!
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/1/2026, 11:13 AM
I'd love the DOOM merch if it was ACTUALLY him.

GTFO with RJD Victor Von Starkington.

MCU is DOA and will be laid to rest with the loving memories of Lucasfilm
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/1/2026, 11:48 AM
I got to get the socks! You know someone really loves the movie when they wear the socks.

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User Comment Image
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 6/1/2026, 12:23 PM
haha awesome.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/1/2026, 7:15 PM
I don't know if Marvel will deliver, but I am very excited to see what this new phase has in store for us. I haven't been impressed for years. But my anticipation levels are high. Spider-Man and Doomsday has me nostalgic for the good ol' days.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 6/1/2026, 7:17 PM
Too bad none of this trash will actually look like it will be in the movie.

This merch and the movie is garbage 🗑️

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/1/2026, 7:25 PM
@Nolanite - I completely agree, this movie will not feature any of the socks, pins, patches or keychains as shown above.

#dcassliance
Puckaluck
Puckaluck - 6/1/2026, 7:40 PM
When can we get Thor in a comic accurate suit? What is the Russo’s obsession with Thor having short hair and that black suit? Damnit. This would have been a perfect opportunity to give Thor his definitive suit!
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/1/2026, 7:58 PM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/1/2026, 8:00 PM
If ifs and buts were candy and nuts, we'd all have a merry Christmas

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