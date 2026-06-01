UPDATE: Avengers: Doomsday Promo Art Features Beast, Captain America, Thor, Doctor Doom, And More

Update : Some more promo art has been revealed, including another look at Doom and some cartoonish takes on The Thing, Thor, Gambit, Yelena Belova and Black Panther.

New look at The Thing, Gambit, Thor, Black Panther and Yelena Belova in promotional art for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’



(via: https://t.co/ne707gCPRh) pic.twitter.com/026hFpowBc — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) June 1, 2026

New look at Doctor Doom in promotional art for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’



(via: https://t.co/ne707gCPRh) pic.twitter.com/jjfwUva7qV — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) June 1, 2026

Original article follows.

Thanks to some images of a new Avengers: Doomsday Doctor Doom gift set, we have another look at Robert Downey Jr.'s take on the villainous ruler of Latveria, along with a few of the heroes who will be standing against him in the upcoming MCU event movie.

The promo art is a little on the blurry side, but it spotlights Doom with Mr Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Beast (Kelsey Grammer), The Thing (Ebon Moss Bachrach), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Cyclops (James Marsden), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Captain America (Anthony Mackie) in the background.

Some seem to think that the character on the bottom left is Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), and while it does look quite a bit like the Merc With a Mouth, we'd say it's more likely Black Panther (Letitia Wright).

Director Joe and Anthony Russo have been teasing some kind of announcement or reveal for SXSW London this week. We'd say a trailer debut is probably wishful thinking, but the tags on their Instagram posts suggest that we will get something Doctor Doom-related during the event.

New peek at Doctor Doom, Mr. Fantastic, Beast, The Thing, Cyclops, Captain America, Yelena Belova and Thor in promotional art for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/w752rvgV2R — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) May 31, 2026

New look at official merch for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’



(via: https://t.co/ne707gCPRh) pic.twitter.com/8pw8MP1h8K — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) May 31, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.