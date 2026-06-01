Man Of Tomorrow First Look: Lex Luthor Suits Up In His Comic-Accurate Warsuit (With A Twist)

Man Of Tomorrow First Look: Lex Luthor Suits Up In His Comic-Accurate Warsuit (With A Twist)

James Gunn has shared a new look at next summer's Man of Tomorrow movie, revealing Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor suited up in his comic-accurate Warsuit...which has an expected addition.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 01, 2026 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

Man of Tomorrow writer and director James Gunn has taken to social media to share a first look at Nicholas Hoult wearing Lex Luthor's iconic Warsuit from the comics.

First teased in artwork released when the Superman sequel was announced, it's a striking design that's been brought to life here with practical effects, not CGI. However, there are a couple of noteworthy changes in this live-action rendition.

For starters, Lex appears to be wearing some sort of protective bubble around his head. Based on the setting—it could be Mars, for all we know—that isn't hugely surprising, but it gives this more of a space suit feel than something he'll be fighting Superman in (not that we have any doubt they'll collide at some point).

The second big talking point is the A.R.G.U.S. logo on his chest. The artwork released last year had the same power battery design as the comics. However, it's clear now that Lex is working for Rick Flag Sr. in Man of Tomorrow, which is likely why he's no longer in prison after nearly destroying Metropolis.

That means this suit was almost certainly created with A.R.G.U.S. technology, not whatever remains of LuthorCorp. It's also worth noting that, with cameras now rolling in outdoor locations, we could be about to see this Warsuit on the set of Man of Tomorrow.

"The story in Man of Tomorrow, it is slightly tonally different from Superman," Gunn previously teased. "Superman’s more comic-booky in some ways than Man of Tomorrow, and it has to do with the dual characters of Lex and Superman at the center of Man of Tomorrow and other things."

He continued, "I think I'm just more interested in getting into the heart of Lex and seeing how he fits into all of this. I think getting to know more of Lex as a human being. I think we saw a lot about the evil part of Lex. He's pretty evil. I think he, as a character, is really interesting. There's something, despite everything, that is incredibly heroic about Lex."

"Take aside morality, which is hard to do, but here is this guy who’s saying, 'You can hold up a building. You can shoot down planes with your eyes. F*** you, I'm going to kick your ass because I'm better than you.’ I can't help but admire his tenacity and his ego," Gunn admitted. "I mean, his ambition is beyond compare."

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but the entire world. 

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Andre Royo, Matthew Lillard, Sinqua Walls, and Adria Arjona recently joined the cast, though we still don't know for sure whether the latter is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman. There's also speculation about Eva De Dominici playing one of those characters.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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NGFB
NGFB - 6/1/2026, 12:16 PM
Did I miss something? What's the "unexpected addition"?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/1/2026, 12:26 PM
@NGFB - They're not using CGI for it.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 6/1/2026, 12:36 PM
@NGFB - It's the helmet! Check out the helmet! It's a ..

helmet.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/1/2026, 12:38 PM
@NGFB - Helmet and ARGUS logo, I guess?
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 6/1/2026, 12:19 PM
It’s beautiful.
Sominan
Sominan - 6/1/2026, 12:20 PM
Looks phenomenal! Best Lex ever in live action!

In Gunn we trust!!

#DCAlliance
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/1/2026, 12:22 PM
Looks pretty comic-accurate 👏🏾
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/1/2026, 12:23 PM
I dig it look pretty great to me
Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 6/1/2026, 12:23 PM
Love it! Looks great! 💯
NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 6/1/2026, 12:24 PM
That statue of BvS lex in ZODs suit looks miles better but if im honest, I thought his battle suit would be the raptor armour without the helmet.

So at least its better than that garbage.
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 6/1/2026, 12:29 PM
@NotMyDiagnosis - I just looked for that. Looks horrendous. This design is better and comic-like.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 6/1/2026, 12:27 PM
That Aint it Chief
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/1/2026, 12:28 PM
Looks damn good. Just wish it didn't have that Argus logo.
Nomi
Nomi - 6/1/2026, 12:29 PM
User Comment Image
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 6/1/2026, 12:31 PM
It's looks damn good.

OMG - We're almost all agreeing on something ...
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 6/1/2026, 12:38 PM
I know I prematurely enunciated.

It's an age thing.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/1/2026, 12:33 PM
Nice!!.

I’m assuming the bubble-esque helmet is for protection or just to be able to breathe in space & such so I can deal with it tbh if that’s the case…

Honestly I have never been a big fan of the bulky Warsuit design but it does look pretty cool here and I like them building it practically which is sweet aswell.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Anyway , I liked this version of Lex in Superman and Hoult’s performance so I’m looking forward to seeing him in this…

I hope we gets some backstory for him aswell , I could see it being Birthright-esque where he is a self made man rather then someone who comes from wealth like in other iterations!!.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 6/1/2026, 12:34 PM
*sigh*

There's nothing wrong with this visually. I just am not feeling the direction this cinematic universe is taking. It feels like it's in a rush. I think this movie will have 11 major characters. When even "Superman" felt crowded and distracted from its main character.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/1/2026, 12:39 PM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - how is it in a rush when you've only seen Superman? The rest are supporting characters. You don't think BvS was overcrowded? Lmao people would complain if it was only the A list characters. They complain if it's all b-list and c-list characters. The point is, everyone can't be satisfied. This is the right route
TheExile117
TheExile117 - 6/1/2026, 12:35 PM
Nice! Lex’s power armor. Wasn’t expecting to see this
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/1/2026, 12:35 PM
Practical always is better. At this point it costs the same as CGI except it's real!
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/1/2026, 12:35 PM
Well, when I look at it I don't hear Velcro, so that's nice
emeraldtaurus
emeraldtaurus - 6/1/2026, 12:37 PM
Looks great, pretty sure that's the desert not Mars, but yeah looking fw to this .
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/1/2026, 12:38 PM
Gunn clearly doesn't understand Superman or knows how to give a Superman Movie! This is a Lex Luthor Heroic Movie with Superman as the costar. He DEPOWERED Superman & made him a whimpering BETA MALE. Non Hero. He just wants to be human. lol😂😂🤣 This movie will fail coming off of the failure of Supergirl that came off the failure of Gunns Superman 2025 that Ted Soranos said under oath UNDERPERFORMED & lost $40 MILLION DOLLARS. Gunn films doesn't make $ or have a rewatchable value

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