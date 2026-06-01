Supergirl Will Do Something "Very Different And Unexpected" With The DCU's Woman Of Tomorrow

It's June, meaning Supergirl will be released in theaters this month. There are concerns that the latest DCU movie will be steamrolled by Toy Story 5, especially with the Pixar movie on track to break records a week before the Maid of Might's solo outing swoops into multiplexes.

Only time will tell whether Supergirl can replicate Superman's surprise box office success from last summer, but a new look at the movie has just been revealed by Empire Online.

The site also caught up with Kara Zor-El actress Milly Alcock, who said that reading Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow—the Tom King and Bilquis Evely comic was a key source of inspiration for this take on the Kryptonian—helped her better understand what DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn was looking for.

"I understood at that point that James is trying to do something very different and unexpected with her," the House of the Dragon alum explains. "She’s such a good contrast to Superman, because she’s a survivor of trauma in the purest sense. I was excited to play someone so beautifully flawed and resilient."

For filmmaker Craig Gillespie, that approach was also a big part of what drew him to Supergirl. "I have a very specific tone I’m attracted to," the Cruella helmer pointed out. "I always loved the first Iron Man: flawed, complex and conflicted. They sent me the Ana Nogueira script [for Supergirl], and two scenes in, I was like, 'I’m in.'"

"It was exactly what I hoped for; it’s all character. She went from an incredibly, incredibly dark scene to this irreverent character scene, all in the first 15 pages," he continued. "[Supergirl] has got a lot of trauma, a lot of demons; she’s unapologetic. You get to have a character that can be punky and edgy and not take off those rough edges."

It's become clear that DC Studios' approach to Supergirl is to make her the exact polar opposite of her cousin, Superman. In Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, while she did get drunk on planets with red suns to better deal with her trauma, it wasn't the character's driving personality trait.

For now, that is the case in the DCU, and it will be interesting to see where the movie leaves Kara ahead of her planned role in next summer's Man of Tomorrow.

Check out this new look at Supergirl in the X post below.

EXCLUSIVE🚨



Milly Alcock explains why DC's Supergirl is so different to her cousin Superman.



"She's a survivor of trauma in the purest sense," the star tells Empire. "I was excited to play someone so beautifully flawed and resilient."



Read more: https://t.co/IHkQHwC6dC pic.twitter.com/IEAZ338Y3Y — Empire (@empiremagazine) June 1, 2026

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.