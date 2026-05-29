Toy Story 5 Eyes Record-Breaking Opening Weekend - But It May Be Bad News For Supergirl

There's a huge amount of excitement for Toy Story 5, and all signs point to it being the biggest movie of the year so far (at least until Spider-Man: Brand New Day comes along).

According to Deadline—via Toonado.com—current estimates point to the next Toy Story movie opening with $150 million in North America. That would be a record-breaking first weekend, topping Toy Story 4's $120.9 million haul in 2019 by some margin. Some believe it could even go as high as $175 million.

That figure would also give Toy Story 5 the biggest opening of 2026, easily beating The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's impressive $131.7 million.

Good news for Disney is potentially bad news for DC Studios. Supergirl opens one week after Toy Story 5, and even if the Pixar movie drops by 60+%, it's doubtful that the Maid of Might's movie can debut at #1. In fact, it may be steamrolled by Woody and the gang.

In related news, you may recall reports about Taylor Swift's website being updated with a countdown that featured a strikingly similar background to the iconic cloud wallpaper featured in the Toy Story franchise. It was quickly pulled, and Swifties have so far been unable to deduce what it meant.

The prevailing theory was that Swift might have composed and sung a song for Toy Story 5's soundtrack, but with the movie less than a month away from arriving in theaters, we've seen nothing to suggest that's the case.

In a recent interview with Khoslaa, directors Andrew Stanton and McKenna "Kenna" Harris were asked if the singer-songwriter has any involvement with the movie. Producer Lindsey Collins chimed in first, saying, "We did see it. We saw it. We had never seen it before, and it surprised us. We'd be freaking honoured."

Stanton, meanwhile, added, "The sad truth is we watched the movie being mixed last week done and the song at the end of that was not a Taylor Swift song."

There's really no reason to keep Swift's involvement under wraps at this point. So, unless Pixar wants it to be a surprise (which seems unlikely, given that her being officially announced in any capacity would boost interest), it seems she's not part of Toy Story 5.

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, and this time it’s Toy meets Tech. Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack) and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same?

The movie is directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris, produced by Lindsey Collins, p.g.a., and written by Stanton and Harris from a story by Stanton. The film features an original score by Oscar-winning Randy Newman, who to the franchise with Toy Story 5. The movie arrives in theaters on June 19.