MobLand Star Tom Hardy Hasn't Been Fired (Yet) But Insider Believes He's Committed "Career Suicide"

MobLand Star Tom Hardy Hasn't Been Fired (Yet) But Insider Believes He's Committed &quot;Career Suicide&quot;

Venom star Tom Hardy hasn't been fired from MobLand quite yet, but if one insider is to be believed, he may have committed "career suicide" following on-set clashes with producers.

News
By JoshWilding - May 27, 2026 08:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: THR (via ActioNewz.com)

Following reports that Venom star Tom Hardy has been fired from Paramount+'s MobLand, The Hollywood Reporter (via ActioNewz.com) has shared additional insights. That includes confirmation that the actor's fate "is yet to be decided."

As previously reported, Hardy did indeed clash with producers on the series, including executive producer Jez Butterworth and others at David Glasser's 101 Studios. While MobLand Season 3 is tentatively scheduled to begin production in the UK this September, it hasn't been greenlit yet, and that may be at least part of why there's tension between the two sides. 

As for Hardy's on-set behaviour, one source says, "He refused to come out of his trailer for hours at a time. He kept the cast waiting, [which is] a power play. Keeping Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and others waiting is career suicide, I would wager." 

The actor, who plays Harry Da Souza in MobLand, has a reputation for being hard to work with, following well-publicised clashes with Charlize Theron on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road. Sir Patrick Stewart has also addressed Hardy's habit of keeping himself to himself on set after they co-starred in Star Trek: Nemesis.

A previous Puck News report alleged that Hardy tried to alter dialogue and give script notes to Butterworth and MobLand creator Ronan Bennett. Those specific claims remain unverified. 

The show has been a hit for Paramount+, and while it was initially said that Hardy has not been asked back for Season 3, follow-up reports suggested that was premature. Based on this latest update, it's clear a final decision has not been made. Whether Hardy would even want to come back is hard to say, especially as someone had to leak this information about his on-set behaviour.

Career suicide? Hardy remains a huge star, and despite mixed reviews, starred in a billion-dollar franchise with the Venom movies. It seems doubtful, then, that any studio would turn down the opportunity to work with him based on the contents of this report alone.

MobLand stars Hardy (Venom: The Last Dance), Brosnan (Die Another Day), and Mirren (The Queen), in a story about two mob families who clash in a war that threatens to topple empires and lives.

The star-studded cast is rounded out by Paddy Considine (House Of The Dragon), Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), Lara Pulver (Da Vinci's Demons), Anson Boon (Pistol), Mandeep Dhillon (CSI: Vegas), Jasmine Jobson (Top Boy), Geoff Bell (Top Boy), Daniel Betts (Fate: The Winx Saga), Lisa Dwan (Blackshore) and Emily Barber (Industry).

After soaring to 26 million viewers as of last June, the Paramount+ original series, which is also the #2 most-watched original series on the service, was renewed for Season 2.

MobLand was created and written by Ronan Bennett (Top Boy, The Day of the Jackal), executive produced by David C. Glasser (101 Studios) and written by Jez Butterworth (Ford v Ferrari, Spectre). The series also marks Butterworth’s second hit TV series, following The Agency: Central Intelligence, which also streams on Paramount+

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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grif
grif - 5/27/2026, 8:50 PM
how is it Career Suicide if hes not fired?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/27/2026, 8:55 PM
So you post that headline just to later on admit yourself that it's unlikely...?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/27/2026, 9:07 PM
@IAmAHoot - You might wanna check who wrote the article, then it'll make more sense. 😉

Plenty of spoiled actors have refused to come out of their trailers or refused to talk to other cast members (Wesley Snipes comes to mind), and they were never fired.
Hollywood is literally full of rapists, murderers, and pedophiles.
I think being a general douchebag is way down on the fireable scale compared to that.
DrCigarettes
DrCigarettes - 5/27/2026, 9:35 PM
@IAmAHoot - Typical hack journalism from “6 figure” Josh (something he boasted about last year…didn’t go down well 🤣). I skip his articles and come to the comments just to join the mockery. I bet it’s full of grammatical errors and spelling mistakes, as per usual.
Reginator
Reginator - 5/27/2026, 9:11 PM
Won’t matter for much longer. In 3 years there will be full length movies entirely with AI actors.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/27/2026, 9:15 PM
@Reginator - Thank god.
Let these entitled little twats experience what the average American worker has been dealing with for 40 years, by being replaced by 3rd world labor, automation, and algorithms.

You WILL be replaced.
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 5/27/2026, 9:24 PM
In Hollywood, there appears to be better drama off screen then on.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/27/2026, 9:34 PM
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Kadara
Kadara - 5/27/2026, 9:47 PM
Did he speak out against Isreal? If no, his career is very much alive.
TREE24K
TREE24K - 5/27/2026, 9:48 PM
He's way too talented to have committed 'professional suicide." Plenty of actors LOVE this guy.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 5/27/2026, 10:04 PM
"You'll just have to imagine drama!"
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/27/2026, 10:05 PM
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DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/27/2026, 10:05 PM

He's always been a difficult, occasionally drunk asshole on set, but so have many other big star leading men in Hollywood.

This won't cause him much trouble unless he does something much worse.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 5/27/2026, 10:06 PM
He clearly doesn’t give a [frick]. He doesn’t need the work.

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