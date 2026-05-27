Speed Demon Star Katie Cassidy Wants To Play DCU's Black Canary For An Arrowverse Reunion (Exclusive)

Speed Demon Star Katie Cassidy Wants To Play DCU's Black Canary For An Arrowverse Reunion (Exclusive)

Talking to us about her role in Speed Demon, Arrowverse alum Katie Cassidy opens up on wanting to reprise the role of Black Canary in the DCU if DC Studios is willing to reunite the old gang.

News
By JoshWilding - May 27, 2026 04:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Arrow

In Speed Demon, when Father Novak and Sister Lu board a train from Montreal to New York City, they aren't prepared for the danger and evil that pursue them.

After the train is taken over by the demon Asmodeus, Father Novak and Sister Lu must battle possessed passengers on a runaway train, with Sister Lu forced to overcome her faltering faith and perform the first exorcism done by a nun.

Katie Cassidy plays Lu, returning to the horror genre after a memorable turn in Supernatural in the late 2000s. Of course, many of you will know the actress best for her work in the Arrowverse, where she played Laurel Lance, Black Canary, and Black Siren in shows like Arrow, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow.

The actress became an instant fan favourite as Black Canary, and there was a lot of backlash when the decision was made to kill her off. Fortunately, the Multiverse's role in The CW franchise meant she could return as a different version of the hero, even if it was initially as a more villainous take. 

It's been a few years since the Arrowverse wrapped up, and DC Studios has since rebooted the entire DC franchise under the DCU umbrella. Discussing Speed Demon, we asked Cassidy about her legacy and what her hopes for Black Canary are moving forward, and it turns out she'd love the chance to reprise the role.

"I love playing that character. That character is so close to my heart," she tells us in the video above. "That time in my life is so close to my heart because we were up in Vancouver. It was eight years of our lives, and you were working with these people day in and day out, all day, every day, until they almost became your family. The whole experience was incredible."

"I hope and wish, and we'll see what the future holds, but to come back to it at some point and what that may look like... You see everywhere now they're doing all these reboots or whatnot," Cassidy continued. "Maybe there's a world in which the universe continues in some way, and maybe that is on film."

"Maybe, as I said, it's a reboot, but it's just such a strong universe and such a great fan base that it would be a shame not to give the fans, give the people, what they want, and they want more," she added. "I think bringing us back together is something that would be incredible. So, put it out there in the universe and to Greg Berlanti."

Stephen Amell has talked openly about wanting to play Green Arrow again, while fans have been extremely vocal about Grant Gustin being given another shot at portraying The Flash. How likely that is in James Gunn's DCU is hard to say, but the filmmaker has already enlisted several actors from the DCEU, so it's certainly not impossible. 

Speed Demon arrives in theaters, on demand, and on Digital on May 31.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Mortal Kombat Writer Explains What DC Studios Writers' Room Actually Does And Details Unmade Superman Movie
Related:

Mortal Kombat Writer Explains What DC Studios Writers' Room Actually Does And Details Unmade Superman Movie
ARROW Star David Ramsey Reveals What Put An End To Plans For Diggle To Become A Green Lantern
Recommended For You:

ARROW Star David Ramsey Reveals What Put An End To Plans For Diggle To Become A Green Lantern

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
grif
grif - 5/27/2026, 4:54 PM


rents due

InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/27/2026, 4:55 PM
She could have been a great Dinah Lance in a world where Marc Guggenheim only wrote bad Yoda comics.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/27/2026, 5:06 PM
Yeah , that’s not gonna happen and i say that as someone who was a fan of the Arrowverse overall (though it certainly had its ups & downs)…

Honestly , I wasn’t too big on Earth 1 Laurel which Katie initially played but I did like her as the Earth 2 version and felt her redemption from villain to hero was earned.

Anyway in regards to DCU Black Canary , my pick would be Sarah Pidgeon!!.

User Comment Image
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 5/27/2026, 5:19 PM
I used to to full Lego Meme Gif when i saw her.
She is so gorgeous
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/27/2026, 5:23 PM
Her background looks fake not sure if it’s bokeh effect she using it stands out more than her like josh background comcis and race car on wall

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder