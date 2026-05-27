Speed Demon Star Katie Cassidy Wants To Play DCU's Black Canary For An Arrowverse Reunion (Exclusive)

In Speed Demon, when Father Novak and Sister Lu board a train from Montreal to New York City, they aren't prepared for the danger and evil that pursue them.

After the train is taken over by the demon Asmodeus, Father Novak and Sister Lu must battle possessed passengers on a runaway train, with Sister Lu forced to overcome her faltering faith and perform the first exorcism done by a nun.

Katie Cassidy plays Lu, returning to the horror genre after a memorable turn in Supernatural in the late 2000s. Of course, many of you will know the actress best for her work in the Arrowverse, where she played Laurel Lance, Black Canary, and Black Siren in shows like Arrow, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow.

The actress became an instant fan favourite as Black Canary, and there was a lot of backlash when the decision was made to kill her off. Fortunately, the Multiverse's role in The CW franchise meant she could return as a different version of the hero, even if it was initially as a more villainous take.

It's been a few years since the Arrowverse wrapped up, and DC Studios has since rebooted the entire DC franchise under the DCU umbrella. Discussing Speed Demon, we asked Cassidy about her legacy and what her hopes for Black Canary are moving forward, and it turns out she'd love the chance to reprise the role.

"I love playing that character. That character is so close to my heart," she tells us in the video above. "That time in my life is so close to my heart because we were up in Vancouver. It was eight years of our lives, and you were working with these people day in and day out, all day, every day, until they almost became your family. The whole experience was incredible."

"I hope and wish, and we'll see what the future holds, but to come back to it at some point and what that may look like... You see everywhere now they're doing all these reboots or whatnot," Cassidy continued. "Maybe there's a world in which the universe continues in some way, and maybe that is on film."

"Maybe, as I said, it's a reboot, but it's just such a strong universe and such a great fan base that it would be a shame not to give the fans, give the people, what they want, and they want more," she added. "I think bringing us back together is something that would be incredible. So, put it out there in the universe and to Greg Berlanti."

Stephen Amell has talked openly about wanting to play Green Arrow again, while fans have been extremely vocal about Grant Gustin being given another shot at portraying The Flash. How likely that is in James Gunn's DCU is hard to say, but the filmmaker has already enlisted several actors from the DCEU, so it's certainly not impossible.

Speed Demon arrives in theaters, on demand, and on Digital on May 31.