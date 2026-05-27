The Boys: Homelander Declares Himself The "First Coming" In Full, Uncut Series Finale Address

The series finale of The Boys hit Prime Video last Wednesday, and the streamer has now shared a longer, uncut and uninterrupted version of Homelander's chilling address to the nation... which he gave minutes before Billy Butcher cracked his head open with a crowbar.

The increasingly delusional Supe begins his speech by wishing his fellow Americans a happy Easter, before declaring himself the second coming ("but really, the first coming") of God.

But when he gets to the part on the telepromoter about being a "father" for his true believers, the mask slips, and Homelander vows to eliminate anyone who stands against him or doesn't accept him into their hearts as their Lord and Saviour.

As you might expect, this loses him a bit of support.

The show's depiction of Homelander as a lunatic who actually seems to believe he was deified by an angel didn't go over very well with everyone, and if you found the original scene "blasphemous," it might be best to skip this extended version!

You can check out the clip below, along with some new behind-the-scenes photos from "Blood and Bone."

No new episode today, so how about Homelander's full address for a fix. pic.twitter.com/YptC4xOL9l — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) May 27, 2026

Welcome to the family, Ryan Milk pic.twitter.com/Tmfe9hZB6n — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) May 25, 2026

Been waitin' a long time to sea this pic.twitter.com/wBlYChd8GD — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) May 21, 2026

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter serve as executive producers.