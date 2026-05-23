The Boys Stars Karl Urban & Antony Starr Share New Spoiler Photos; Vought Welcomes Back A Familiar Face

"Evenin' c*nts... Daddy's home!"

The series finale of The Boys hit Prime Video on Wednesday, and members of the cast and crew have been taking to social media to bid farewell to the fans and share some behind-the-scenes photos from their time working on the series.

Now, the show's leads, Karl Urban and Antony Starr, have posted some fun, gruesome - and very spoilery if you haven't watched the episode yet - shots to their respective Instagram accounts.

The Boys always seemed likely to end with both Billy Butcher and Homelander six feet under, and that's exactly what happened. Butcher was finally able to exact bloody vengeance on the man who raped his wife, Becca, but we all knew it wouldn't end there, and Hughie was ultimately forced to shoot his friend to prevent him from unleashing the Supe-killer virus on the world.

"Blood and Bone" also saw Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) reinstated as CEO of Vought Industries, and the corporation's official X account welcomed the ruthless (but not completely inhuman) businessman back into the fold.

Vought International is thrilled to welcome back Stan Edgar as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. It’s a new dawn for Vought, one which Stan is well-positioned to lead us into. Great news shareholders, stock prices are through the roof and EBITDA margins are on the… pic.twitter.com/PcqCCT3ovm — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) May 23, 2026

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter serve as executive producers.