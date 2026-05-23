The Boys Stars Karl Urban & Antony Starr Share New Spoiler Photos; Vought Welcomes Back A Familiar Face

The Boys Stars Karl Urban & Antony Starr Share New Spoiler Photos; Vought Welcomes Back A Familiar Face

The Boys star Karl Urban (Butcher) and Antony Starr (Homelander) have taken to social media to share some fun - but very gruesome - BTS photos from the series finale...

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By MarkCassidy - May 23, 2026 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

"Evenin' c*nts... Daddy's home!"

The series finale of The Boys hit Prime Video on Wednesday, and members of the cast and crew have been taking to social media to bid farewell to the fans and share some behind-the-scenes photos from their time working on the series.

Now, the show's leads, Karl Urban and Antony Starr, have posted some fun, gruesome - and very spoilery if you haven't watched the episode yet - shots to their respective Instagram accounts.

The Boys always seemed likely to end with both Billy Butcher and Homelander six feet under, and that's exactly what happened. Butcher was finally able to exact bloody vengeance on the man who raped his wife, Becca, but we all knew it wouldn't end there, and Hughie was ultimately forced to shoot his friend to prevent him from unleashing the Supe-killer virus on the world.

"Blood and Bone" also saw Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) reinstated as CEO of Vought Industries, and the corporation's official X account welcomed the ruthless (but not completely inhuman) businessman back into the fold.

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter serve as executive producers.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/23/2026, 11:44 AM
Shameful series, Trump is king and Jesus is by his side, this slop is so awful.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/23/2026, 11:50 AM
@Malatrova15 - why won't they ban your worthless ass lol
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/23/2026, 11:51 AM
It is a perfectly fine ending for the show that they created. Stop living in la la land with your imaginary endings

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