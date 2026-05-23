The Mandalorian And Grogu: Insider Reveals Why Box Office Doesn't Matter As CinemaScore Is Revealed

The Mandalorian And Grogu: Insider Reveals Why Box Office Doesn't Matter As CinemaScore Is Revealed

It's rare to hear that a movie's box office success (or lack thereof) doesn't really matter, but for The Mandalorian and Grogu, that seems to be the case. The movie's CinemaScore has also been revealed.

News
By JoshWilding - May 23, 2026 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: The Mandalorian
Source: SFFGazette.com

Current box office projections for The Mandalorian and Grogu indicate the first Star Wars movie since 2019 grossed $34 million on Friday, with an estimated $80 million three-day opening and $90 million across the four-day Memorial Day weekend. 

It could even soar to $100 million, putting it in the same ballpark as 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story (which made $84.4 million/$103 million during its pre-COVID Memorial Day). Regardless of box office, this big-screen follow-up to The Mandalorian and Grogu will make money, even if it isn't breaking records in multiplexes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (via SFFGazette.com), the movie cost $160 million to produce and at least $100 million to market. Disney will need a final gross of $500 million to $600 million to break even/turn a profit, but it sounds like box office totals aren't that important for this one. 

Disney+'s The Mandalorian has generated over $1 billion in merchandise sales for the company, so in the ultimate example of corporate synergy, think of The Mandalorian and Grogu as a promotional tool for toys, the Disney Parks, and even Disney+. 

A Disney executive tells the trade, "The impact it will have on Disney+ is critically important to us. Not only could it ultimately end up on the service and get tens of millions of hours of watch views, it will also have an impact on Mandalorian seasons one through three. And what we’re also finding is that it is already helping not only The Mandalorian, but the entire Star Wars catalogue."

Kids weren't exactly rushing to stores to buy toys for Thunderbolts* last year, which is why its $382.4 million haul was considered such a let-down. Star Wars is a different beast, though, and Disney is banking more on toys than ticket sales.

The bigger test for the property will be next year's Star Wars: Starfighter. A Disney source explains, "We’re done shooting Starfighter and it’s being cut together now. We definitely have a plan as to what we’re going to do next with the franchise after that. We’re knee-deep into it. This has been an ongoing plan for a while."

Back to The Mandalorian and Grogu, and something that will help its box office prospects is positive word of mouth. With 89% on Rotten Tomatoes' Popcornmeter and an A- CinemaScore, audiences are clearly enjoying the movie. CinemaScore is a market research firm that surveys audience reactions to newly released movies.

After attending opening night screenings, moviegoers rate films on an A+ to F scale, providing insights into audience satisfaction. Widely used in the film industry, CinemaScore helps gauge the initial reception of movies and influences box office predictions based on audience feedback.

With an A-, The Mandalorian and Grogu is on par with The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, and Solo. It sits above The Rise of Skywalker (B+) and below A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi (A+) and The Force Awakens, Rogue One, and The Last Jedi (A).

"The Mandalorian and Grogu is a fun, pulpy reminder that Star Wars doesn’t need to grow up; it just needs to be entertaining," we said in our review"Jon Favreau's action-packed love letter delivers exactly the crowd-pleasing adventure fans have been craving."

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. It's produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce,  with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/23/2026, 11:06 AM
So now $$$ doesn't matter to a business ? whatever it takes to make Disney look good I guess.
epc1122
epc1122 - 5/23/2026, 11:23 AM
@TheJok3r - you’re missing the point. It’s making money but the executive is basically saying the movie is one big commercial to sell toys which it’s done. It’s already a billion before even being in theaters.
whynot
whynot - 5/23/2026, 11:24 AM
@TheJok3r The article actually says it’ll generate revenue beyond the box office, which changes the break-even math vs. movies without heavy merch sales.
Marvel/DC/Disney make bank on toys and merchandise — that’s why the 2.5-3x box office rule of thumb doesn’t hold up for these.
TheJoker13
TheJoker13 - 5/23/2026, 11:39 AM
@TheJok3r - Either you’re stupid, or just being obtuse. Either way, what a sad existence you live.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/23/2026, 12:23 PM
@TheJoker13 - Is that any way to speak to a fellow Joker ?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/23/2026, 11:12 AM
When Rush Hour 4 comes out Box Office will matter again
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/23/2026, 11:21 AM
@Matchesz - So Box Office will never matter again?

(Rush Hour 4 will never be made.)
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/23/2026, 12:19 PM
@Lisa89 - They're scouting locations in China as wwee speak

(It will be made.)
Huskers
Huskers - 5/23/2026, 11:20 AM
Josh’s top 2 articles on here. One telling us how big a flop Supergirl will be at the box office. The other telling us how low box office for The Mandalorian and Grogu doesn’t matter! 🤣 What a Disney hack!!!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/23/2026, 11:23 AM
"Why Box Office Doesn't Matter"


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epc1122
epc1122 - 5/23/2026, 11:25 AM
@HashTagSwagg - it depends on the property. Of course they want to make money at the box office but Star Wars, Disney, dc, and marvel also sell a lot in merchandise, etc. they’re big ip’s.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/23/2026, 11:34 AM
@HashTagSwagg - I had a really cute gf who I honestly loved and would've done anything for.
We were together for years.
One day, out of nowhere, she called me and told me she "could never talk to me again".
There's nooooo way she could've been cheating on me and I never liked that ugly bitch anyway!

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/23/2026, 11:24 AM
We run a business in order to make shekels, but we know this movie is a flop, so we don't care about making shekels.

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Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/23/2026, 11:25 AM
That argument falls apart because that was from the initial “baby Yoda” crazy when Mando seasons 1 and. 2 hit. That’s passed. People aren’t rising out to buy Grogu merch like they did when it first hit. Season 3 and the awful trilogy sequels and Acolyte disaster ruined all good will few had left for SW. Can SW come back? Maybe. But it will take a dramatic course correction and maybe some sequel trilogy retconning and Disney always doubles down on failures
epc1122
epc1122 - 5/23/2026, 11:27 AM
@Bucky74 - true points but to be fair, they might be selling a lot of movie merchandise right now at the parks.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/23/2026, 11:48 AM
While I’m sure Disney would love if this movie did well theatrically aswell , that’s never been their ultimate goal with this which is to build even more awareness about the characters which could lead to kids or even adults buying the merchandise or going to Galaxy’s Edge where they have a fairly big presence if I’m not mistaken…

Plus , people who may not have seen it in theaters or did but want to rewatch it could eventually check it out on streaming which will bolsters the platform’s numbers so it’s a win win most likely either way for them.

This is the appetizer to Starfighter’s main course since while that’s set in the SW universe , it’s dealing with entirely new characters it seems and set post TROS which is uncharted territory so I think box office success is more vital there then it is in this instance but we’ll see.

Anyway , I hope I’m able to check out the film this weekend if not next since it looks pretty fun imo!!.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/23/2026, 12:00 PM
Just saw this and it was as enjoyable as any Clone wars animated series episode.

I dont like a SW film being standalone but im givibg Filoni a chance to produce his own films with Kennedy out of the way.

Maybe he is just waiting for this opportunity and has been procraatinating. Think about how for 3 seasons and a movie, we havent learned much about grogu at all. Also, it is high time to give the Rebels gang a reunion.

I want lore heavy films soon
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 5/23/2026, 12:12 PM
Where’s the evidence toys have been selling though?

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