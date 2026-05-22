The Mandalorian And Grogu Ending Explained: A Spoiler-Filled Breakdown Of The Duo's Big Screen Debut

This article was originally published on SFFGazette.com.

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, Din Djarin and The Child are tasked with finding Commander Coin, a mysterious Imperial Remnant who can provide the New Republic with important information about the fractured Empire.

The Hutt Twins, first introduced in The Book of Boba Fett, have intel on his whereabouts, but in return, they want Jabba's son, Rotta the Hutt, returned safely to them. Mando tracks him to a gladiatorial arena, where he's being forced to fight by Lord Janus, an Imperial who briefly appeared as part of The Mandalorian's Shadow Council.

It turns out that he's Lord Janus Coin, and with Rotta's help—and the newfound knowledge that The Twins want to kill Jabba's heir—Din bypasses the grotesque duo and delivers the Imp directly to Colonel Ward. She warns him that The Twins won't be happy, and they send the bounty hunter Embo to Nevarro, where he captures Din on a stormy night.

Left behind, Grogu hitches a ride to Nal Hutta with the Anzellans, determined to rescue his father. Meanwhile, Mando is unmasked by The Twins, who discovered his whereabouts after capturing and torturing Rotta.

Dropped through a trap door and forced to fight for his life against a giant snake-like monster, things look bleak for Din until an armed Grogu arrives and creates an escape route for him. With a droid army closing in, and the hero poisoned by a bite from the creature, he insists that Grogu leave with the Anzellans. Fortunately, he doesn't, but poor Grogu later finds the helmeted warrior unconscious after he succumbs to the poison.

He tries to heal Din, but when that doesn't work, he's left with no other choice but to hide him from the approaching enemies as the poison ravages his system. Fortunately, a friendly local provides Grogu with an antidote, and while it initially appears to do nothing, Mando is soon up and about, and the duo agrees that they have to go back and save Rotta.

In an action-packed finale, Din fights Embo, and Rotta battles his aunt and uncle, with all but Mando and Grogu falling into the pit below. Embo takes his leave upon realising the battle is lost, and Grogu uses the Force to save Rotta from falling, allowing the trio to escape before a squad of X-Wings—led by Ward—close in and blow up the palace.

In the closing moments of The Mandalorian and Grogu, Rotta decides to stay and work for the New Republic, while Din and The Child board the new Razor Crest together. Mando lets his son press the button that will blast them into hyperspace as the movie ends.

There's no post-credits scene and nothing that directly sets up a sequel or Ahsoka Season 2. This is a standalone tale in every possible way, requiring no real background knowledge of The Mandalorian or wider Star Wars franchise.

Neither of the leads really ends the movie any differently from where they started. However, it seems we can expect Rotta to be a pivotal part of the fight against the Empire, and perhaps even Grand Admiral Thrawn, moving forward. Crucially, for Grogu, he learns that the Mandalorian won't always be there, and proves he can survive without him. For now, though their adventures continue.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is now playing in theaters.