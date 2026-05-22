Absolute Batman Reveals First Look At Terrifying Absolute Clayface Ahead Of October's DCU Movie

Absolute Batman Reveals First Look At Terrifying Absolute Clayface Ahead Of October's DCU Movie

DC Comics has shared a first look at this August's Absolute Batman #23, revealing a twisted new take on Clayface, the villain who is getting his own DC Studios movie in October.

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By JoshWilding - May 22, 2026 04:05 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Comics

Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman has put a horrifying spin on many of the Dark Knight's greatest foes. Now, right in time for October's Clayface movie, the Absolute version of the villain will debut in August's Absolute Batman #23

While he's posing as Batman on the comic's cover, Dragotta's designs hint at Clayface's motivations and true form. It seems that part of his head is missing, along with a skinnier, much creepier body than the one typically seen in the regular DC Universe. 

"In a climactic showdown, Batman is forced to battle an unyielding enemy in not just the Robins but in himself," reads the official description for the issue. "More than one dead character signals a call for help...and a symbol of hopelessness as more friends become enemies."

The Absolute Universe has been a hit for DC Comics, with Absolute Batman proving the publisher's biggest seller. At the moment, Snyder and Dragotta are busy putting a bold new spin on the Robins and Scarecrow, keeping fans hooked as they continue reinventing Gotham City.

During a recent interview with DC, Snyder opened up on his approach to reinventing Batman:

"The goal was to make one that felt the opposite, that was sort of burning the character down to his core and saying, 'What is the only thing that matters?' and rebuilding everything else so it feels more immediate, more personal, more relevant, more urgent. What I came up with was this idea that he is at heart just a boy who suffers this terrible trauma and decides he's going to use that to aggressively make the world better—and that's it. If you take away everything else but that, then the wealth doesn't matter, the gadgets don't matter, the vehicles, Alfred the butler."

"So, you think, 'How do I apply him to the world?' Well, the first thing is, in the main universe, he is sort of an agent of order and the Joker is chaos. But in today's world, it feels like the people who are masters of order and the system are not the best people, right? That's the way my kids feel. So, I'm writing Batman not for myself, but as a hero for them. These characters are supposed to make us feel brave. But at this point in my life, it’s less about making me brave and more about making them brave. He wouldn't be somebody who's at the top of the heap. He would be somebody who punches up and feels like the underdog."

"Suddenly, it became clear that if we invert that core aspect of the mythos, everything else will fall into place. It's not even that he's poor and Joker is rich. It's that he is the one without means. He is the chaos. He is the disruptor. In this world, the Joker is the billionaire. Joker is order. Joker is the system. Everything else became wondrous and new after that."

Check out this first look at Absolute Batman's take on Clayface below.

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JoshWilding
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Biggums
Biggums - 5/22/2026, 4:36 PM
A1 designs! Can only picture the likes of Guillermo Del Toro ever adapting this
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/22/2026, 4:44 PM
I'm so excited for the first Absolute team book. Snyder has basically already confirmed that Clark, Bruce, and Diana will be known as the Legion of Doom.
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 5/22/2026, 4:45 PM
This looks incredible. I love how in Absolute Batman they rethink the characters by following their core even more than the original takes. Not just "clay", but "why clay? what's is the deeper philosophy behind that choice?"
campblood
campblood - 5/22/2026, 4:55 PM
Why are there two Batmen?
epc1122
epc1122 - 5/22/2026, 5:07 PM
@campblood - I think that’s Clayface acting as Batman 🤔🤷‍♂️
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 5/22/2026, 5:09 PM
Finally found a site that posts the latest comics for free. I'm all caught up on all of the Absolute Universe books, and they are pretty hit or miss. Pretty much only Wonder Woman has been consistently great, Batman is great with certain issues being really boring, Superman started bad but gets better with each new issue, Martin Manhunter started out a masterpiece but has kinda been too bizarre for my taste throughout the whole run, Flash is simply okay, and Green Lantern is completely boring and sometimes straight up bad some issues. Green Arrow just dropped and I haven't started yet but it looks bad, and Catwoman I don't care about at all but I will check out.

I wouldn't call this universe a failure or bad... But this definitely isn't a grand slam W. I really enjoyed parts of it, but some changes aren't improving the material and in my opinion is shocking just to be different. Most of the alterations aren't really profound in any way, most of it is low hanging fruit conceptually. But I don't want to only hate on it, there is plenty of good stuff to find in each title. The art is mostly outstanding across all of the books.
RolandD
RolandD - 5/22/2026, 5:39 PM
@TheAmericanHero - I haven’t read any of them so I am on the outside looking in, but my heart take is that it is a desire to shock as much as possible. In that aspect reminds me of All-Star Batman, which was ridiculous in my humble opinion.
RolandD
RolandD - 5/22/2026, 5:39 PM
@TheAmericanHero - I will qualify my statements by saying a lot of people seem to be enjoying them so there’s that. It just doesn’t seem my cup of tea.

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