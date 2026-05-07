Superman Returns This August For Kingdom Of Zod Crossover Event Featuring Supergirl, Superboy, And More

DC Comics has announced Kingdom of Zod, a new crossover storyline set to unfold in the pages of Supergirl, Action Comics, Superman Unlimited, and Superman in August and September.

Featuring the talents of writers Joshua Williamson, Sophie Campbell, Mark Waid, and Dan Slott, along with artists Eddy Barrows, Joe Quinones, Montos, and Rachael Stott, the Kingdom of Zod crossover pits Superman and DC's Super-Family against General Dru-Zod as all the major threats from across the world of Superman in DC's All In era collide.

The story begins on August 12 in Supergirl #16, when a mysterious military coup dangerously destabilises the Kryptonite Kingdom of El Caldero. Supergirl assembles her own strike team—a Super-Force including Superboy-Prime, Conner Kent, Tomorrow Man, Steel, and more—to infiltrate the occupied territory.

Fresh off the epic "Reign of the Superboys" storyline, Kara's Superboy crew is shocked to discover that this conquering force is Kryptonian in origin...and deadly. That same day, Action Comics #1101 sees Superman crash-land back into the present day after the events of Action Comics #1100, only to find himself immediately drawn into the escalating conflict.

How the Kryptonian general has returned and what role he plays in the takeover "will leave readers stunned," according to DC, "as a shocking twist sets the entire world ablaze with the power of Kryptonite!"

"Kingdom of Zod brings together DC's full Super-Family for a high-stakes battle against one of Superman's greatest foes and features the return of the Man of Tomorrow at a moment when the DC Universe needs him most. Will the Super-Family be able to stand against Zod?"

The Kingdom of Zod crossover then continues on August 19 in Superman Unlimited #16, where Zod reveals the true scope of his plan and unleashes a dangerous Kryptonite infection that spreads across the world.

The first month of the Kingdom of Zod story concludes on August 26 with Superman #41, as Superman, Supergirl, Superboy-Prime, and the Super-Family confront Zod in a battle that will reshape the future of the House of El.

From there, it continues through September with chapters in Supergirl #17, Action Comics #1102, Superman Unlimited #17, and Superman #42, bringing the Kingdom of Zod arc to its explosive conclusion in a one-shot, Superman: Kingdom of Zod Special, on September 30.

Guillem March provides connecting main covers across all four series in August, with variant covers by Noobovich, Stephanie Hans, Joe Quinones, Ariel Olivetti, Mike Choi, ACO, Taurin Clarke, Vincenzo Riccardi, and Christian Ward. Mark Spears will provide foil variant covers for all four titles.

Check out the first wave of Kingdom of Zod cover artwork below and stay tuned for updates.