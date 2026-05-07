Superman Returns This August For Kingdom Of Zod Crossover Event Featuring Supergirl, Superboy, And More

Superman Returns This August For Kingdom Of Zod Crossover Event Featuring Supergirl, Superboy, And More

DC Comics has officially announced a new Super-Family crossover event, Kingdom of Zod, which will bring Superman back to the DC Universe for an epic clash with the villainous Dru-Zod.

News
By JoshWilding - May 07, 2026 02:05 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Comics

DC Comics has announced Kingdom of Zod, a new crossover storyline set to unfold in the pages of Supergirl, Action Comics, Superman Unlimited, and Superman in August and September.

Featuring the talents of writers Joshua Williamson, Sophie Campbell, Mark Waid, and Dan Slott, along with artists Eddy Barrows, Joe Quinones, Montos, and Rachael Stott, the Kingdom of Zod crossover pits Superman and DC's Super-Family against General Dru-Zod as all the major threats from across the world of Superman in DC's All In era collide.

The story begins on August 12 in Supergirl #16, when a mysterious military coup dangerously destabilises the Kryptonite Kingdom of El Caldero. Supergirl assembles her own strike team—a Super-Force including Superboy-Prime, Conner Kent, Tomorrow Man, Steel, and more—to infiltrate the occupied territory.

Fresh off the epic "Reign of the Superboys" storyline, Kara's Superboy crew is shocked to discover that this conquering force is Kryptonian in origin...and deadly. That same day, Action Comics #1101 sees Superman crash-land back into the present day after the events of Action Comics #1100, only to find himself immediately drawn into the escalating conflict.

How the Kryptonian general has returned and what role he plays in the takeover "will leave readers stunned," according to DC, "as a shocking twist sets the entire world ablaze with the power of Kryptonite!"

"Kingdom of Zod brings together DC's full Super-Family for a high-stakes battle against one of Superman's greatest foes and features the return of the Man of Tomorrow at a moment when the DC Universe needs him most. Will the Super-Family be able to stand against Zod?"

The Kingdom of Zod crossover then continues on August 19 in Superman Unlimited #16, where Zod reveals the true scope of his plan and unleashes a dangerous Kryptonite infection that spreads across the world.

The first month of the Kingdom of Zod story concludes on August 26 with Superman #41, as Superman, Supergirl, Superboy-Prime, and the Super-Family confront Zod in a battle that will reshape the future of the House of El.

From there, it continues through September with chapters in Supergirl #17, Action Comics #1102, Superman Unlimited #17, and Superman #42, bringing the Kingdom of Zod arc to its explosive conclusion in a one-shot, Superman: Kingdom of Zod Special, on September 30.

Guillem March provides connecting main covers across all four series in August, with variant covers by Noobovich, Stephanie Hans, Joe Quinones, Ariel Olivetti, Mike Choi, ACO, Taurin Clarke, Vincenzo Riccardi, and Christian Ward. Mark Spears will provide foil variant covers for all four titles.

Check out the first wave of Kingdom of Zod cover artwork below and stay tuned for updates.

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
DC Reveals First Look At Clayface: Celebrity Dirt, A Batman Universe Noir Horror Comic
Related:

DC Reveals First Look At Clayface: Celebrity Dirt, A Batman Universe Noir Horror Comic
Absolute Batman #19 Reveals Identity Of The Five Absolute Robins Following [Spoiler]'s Death
Recommended For You:

Absolute Batman #19 Reveals Identity Of The Five Absolute Robins Following [Spoiler]'s Death

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/7/2026, 2:38 PM
I thought Zod had settled the Phanton Zoners on some planet with a red sun out in deep space. What's his problem?

That being said, Waid and Williamson on this bodes extremely well.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/7/2026, 2:42 PM
@InfinitePunches - it’s comics no one villian stays away for long living and dead cast away phantom zone another dimension planet they always find alway back
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/7/2026, 2:40 PM
Thise covers look ugly supergirl man face Superman , superboy face looks , zod looks decent not bad from others
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/7/2026, 2:42 PM
@dragon316 - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/7/2026, 2:41 PM
These images put a smile on my face. Reminds me of the Garbage Pail Kids cards. Classic stuff.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder