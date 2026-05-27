Disclosure Day Final Trailer Reveals First Look At Movie's Aliens As Tickets Go On Sale

Disclosure Day Final Trailer Reveals First Look At Movie's Aliens As Tickets Go On Sale

Tickets for Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day are now on sale, and Universal Pictures has released a final trailer featuring a first look at one of the movie's aliens...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 27, 2026 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

“I used to say to myself, wouldn’t it be wonderful if all of this turned out to be true. I’m now thinking, wouldn’t it be wonderful for people to know… all of this is true.”

Steven Spielberg's mysterious sci-fi thriller, Disclosure Day, is set to hit theatres next month, and tickets are now officially on sale.

To mark the announcement, Universal Pictures has released a final trailer, along with a new IMAX poster, first clip and BTS featurette spotlighting Emily Blunt's character, Margaret.

Last year, the news broke that the legendary filmmaker planned to return to the sci-fi genre for a "UFO film" based on his own original idea, and the project later set an official release date of June 12, 2026.

A cast announcement followed, with Blunt (A Quiet Place), Josh O'Connor (Challengers), Colin Firth (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Eve Hewson (The Luminaries), Colman Domingo (The Running Man) and Wyatt Russell (Thunderbolts*) enlisted to play the leads.

Based on what we've seen in the teasers, the story will focus on a small group of people (Blunt, O'Connor and Hewson's characters) attempting to let the rest of humanity know that we are not alone in the universe, and Colin Firth's enigmatic villain doing his best to stop them.

The aliens themselves have mostly been kept under wraps up until now, but we get a first glimpse of one of the extraterrestrial visitors in this new trailer, which also features narration from Spielberg himself.

If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.

Universal Pictures is proud to release a new original event film created and directed by Steven Spielberg. The film stars SAG winner and Oscar nominee Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place), Emmy and Golden Globe winner Josh O’Connor (Challengers, The Crown), Oscar winner Colin Firth (The King’s Speech, Kingsman franchise), Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters, The Perfect Couple) and two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo (Sing Sing, Rustin).

Based on a story by Spielberg, the screenplay is by David Koepp, whose previous work with Spielberg includes the scripts for Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Combined, those films earned more than $3 billion worldwide. Koepp also wrote the script for 2025’s Jurassic World Rebirth.

Disclosure Day is produced by five-time Academy Award nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger (The Fabelmans, West Side Story) and by Spielberg for Amblin Entertainment. The executive producers are Adam Somner and Chris Brigham.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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ThorArms
ThorArms - 5/27/2026, 12:16 PM
Seems pretty obvious that the aliens have been living amongst us and have taken on the form of some humans with no recollection of it. Until now.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/27/2026, 12:21 PM
Disclosure Day

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ImBatman4realz
ImBatman4realz - 5/27/2026, 12:25 PM
Seems like there are at least some intentional callback references to Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

It feels like it will be very interesting at minimum 👽
JusticeL
JusticeL - 5/27/2026, 12:31 PM
Looking forward to this film!
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 5/27/2026, 12:41 PM
Interesting style of a trailer. But this did alot more for me than the last one. I'll be watching.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/27/2026, 1:01 PM
This does not look good but its Speilberg so can always be proven wrong.

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