Disclosure Day Final Trailer Reveals First Look At Movie's Aliens As Tickets Go On Sale

“I used to say to myself, wouldn’t it be wonderful if all of this turned out to be true. I’m now thinking, wouldn’t it be wonderful for people to know… all of this is true.”

Steven Spielberg's mysterious sci-fi thriller, Disclosure Day, is set to hit theatres next month, and tickets are now officially on sale.

To mark the announcement, Universal Pictures has released a final trailer, along with a new IMAX poster, first clip and BTS featurette spotlighting Emily Blunt's character, Margaret.

Last year, the news broke that the legendary filmmaker planned to return to the sci-fi genre for a "UFO film" based on his own original idea, and the project later set an official release date of June 12, 2026.

A cast announcement followed, with Blunt (A Quiet Place), Josh O'Connor (Challengers), Colin Firth (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Eve Hewson (The Luminaries), Colman Domingo (The Running Man) and Wyatt Russell (Thunderbolts*) enlisted to play the leads.

Based on what we've seen in the teasers, the story will focus on a small group of people (Blunt, O'Connor and Hewson's characters) attempting to let the rest of humanity know that we are not alone in the universe, and Colin Firth's enigmatic villain doing his best to stop them.

The aliens themselves have mostly been kept under wraps up until now, but we get a first glimpse of one of the extraterrestrial visitors in this new trailer, which also features narration from Spielberg himself.

She has an ability like no other. Emily Blunt is Margaret in Disclosure Day. Only in theaters 06.12.26. pic.twitter.com/7dVquRTueH — Disclosure Day (@disclosureday) May 26, 2026

If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.

Universal Pictures is proud to release a new original event film created and directed by Steven Spielberg. The film stars SAG winner and Oscar nominee Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place), Emmy and Golden Globe winner Josh O’Connor (Challengers, The Crown), Oscar winner Colin Firth (The King’s Speech, Kingsman franchise), Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters, The Perfect Couple) and two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo (Sing Sing, Rustin).

Based on a story by Spielberg, the screenplay is by David Koepp, whose previous work with Spielberg includes the scripts for Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Combined, those films earned more than $3 billion worldwide. Koepp also wrote the script for 2025’s Jurassic World Rebirth.

Disclosure Day is produced by five-time Academy Award nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger (The Fabelmans, West Side Story) and by Spielberg for Amblin Entertainment. The executive producers are Adam Somner and Chris Brigham.