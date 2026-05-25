The Mandalorian And Grogu Opens To $100 Million Over Memorial Day Weekend - Why Week #2 Will Be Crucial

The Mandalorian And Grogu Opens To $100 Million Over Memorial Day Weekend - Why Week #2 Will Be Crucial

The Mandalorian and Grogu opened above initial estimates this Memorial Day weekend, but is the newest Star Wars movie the hit Lucasfilm needs to bring the franchise back to theaters?

News
By JoshWilding - May 25, 2026 05:05 PM EST
Filed Under: The Mandalorian
Source: SFFGazette.com

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, The Mandalorian and Grogu opened to $100 million at the North American box office over Memorial Day weekend. That's down slightly from the $102 million estimate for the four-day holiday, but fluctuations are the norm in the post-COVID landscape.

$81 million of that $100 million came from the traditional three-day weekend. However, with a softer-than-expected $63 million from international markets, Lucasfilm's big screen follow-up to Disney+'s The Mandalorian has debuted with $163 million.

So, is it a hit or a miss? After the pandemic, any $100+ million opening is a win, but this is Star Wars, an iconic franchise that's been relegated to streaming for the better part of a decade.

According to Variety, box office analysts believe it's "too soon to tell" whether Star Wars is still a cinematic property. As the trade explains, "They suggest the film’s second weekend in theaters will better indicate whether 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' is only appealing to fans of the series, or if it’ll break out among families."

The Jon Favreau-helmed movie has opened in the same ballpark as 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story, which eventually tapped out at $392 million worldwide. The movie was considered a disaster, but mostly because it carried a massive $300 million production budget thanks to a change in directors and significant reshoots. 

As Deadline puts it, "The movie was cheaper than Solo, $165M net to $300M before global P&A, so that’s commendable and when you factor in the tail of merchandise, it will be fine. 'Sometimes these movies make more money in merchandise than at the box office,' one talent rep tells us, and he’s right."

"There was also a rich $100M promotional partner campaign for Mandalorian and Grogu which includes such brands as Burger King (reteaming with Star Wars for the first time in 20 years), Volkswagen, Nilla Wafers, Coca-Cola, Hertz, Alaska Airlines, Walmart, Bath & Body Works, Schick and more," the report adds, making it clear that, even if the movie isn't a box office hit, Disney stands to turn a profit.

Still, the studio must have been hoping to tout The Mandalorian and Grogu as a box office hit; right now, that's uncertain. As noted, the weeks ahead will be crucial, especially in determining what's next for these characters. 

Crucially, fans seem to have enjoyed the first Star Wars movie since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker much more than critics. Positive word of mouth could be a huge help, and The Mandalorian and Grogu has next weekend to itself before facing tough competition from the Masters of the Universe reboot on June 5.

"The Mandalorian and Grogu is a fun, pulpy reminder that Star Wars doesn’t need to grow up; it just needs to be entertaining," we said in our review"Jon Favreau's action-packed love letter delivers exactly the crowd-pleasing adventure fans have been craving."

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. It's produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce,  with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is now playing in theaters. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 5/25/2026, 5:34 PM
Theoretically, if Grogu stays a popular character and they never kill him, Grogu could become THE Star Wars character for literally hundreds of years. Grogu already has VASTLY more screen time for his arc as a child than any other Star Wars character by a massive margin, it's not even close. The only other slightly comparable character that's had as much screen time period is probably Ashoka Tano for her kid and teenage years arcs. But my point is if they don't ruin Grogu, they could milk his character for ever. The amount of years his species lives...

But what's to have stopped them from making Yoda prime stuff or Luke prime stuff? They are just making generic garbage.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 5/25/2026, 5:37 PM
Since when was the second weekend more important than the opening?
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 5/25/2026, 5:44 PM
@MCUKnight11 - It's always been important, the second week tells you about the movie's staying power in the multiplex (legs).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/25/2026, 6:03 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I don’t know if it’s more important (that’s not what Variety says either) but second weekend is still significant since it can be a good indicator of where things might go with a films box office…

Usually a second week drop is about 50-60 percent but if it’s below 50 then that usually means that the film might have legs but if it’s above 60 then that means it might not.

Anyway we’ll see but I honestly think The Mandalorian & Grogu will hold up.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 5/25/2026, 5:40 PM
Saw it yesterday. Thought it was fun and harmless;however I agree there should have been a different movie before this one.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/25/2026, 5:43 PM

TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 5/25/2026, 5:48 PM
I think this will do fine. Backrooms is shaping up to be a breakout hit with a potential $55M+ opening weekend, and it has a good shot at taking the number 1 spot. And you have Scary Movie 6 and Master of the Universe the following weekend. A lot of competition. Overseas numbers for this movie have been mediocre at best, but I still think outgross Solo, but not much... I'm expecting $400M+ range.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/25/2026, 5:51 PM
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MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/25/2026, 5:53 PM
Called it. I said the 83 million estimate was a low ball. Glad it is doing well. It is a fun movies. Felt like a super sized mandalorian episode and that is all it is trying to be. Score is killer.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 5/25/2026, 5:57 PM
I guess some are almost offended by this movie. Disney took a property that should have gotten more serious and cartoonized it. Its a kids movie and if people like it, who cares. The larger implications of the studio are different. Releasing this in their eyes was a soft re-entry into cinema, and easy win. Im not playing numbers gymnastics to see if this movie is doing well. You dont know until weeks 2 and 3 anyway. Its slop, but inoffensive slop. I didnt see it because it seems like something to rock out on a Tuesday night.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/25/2026, 6:01 PM
I think Disney will make a profit someway & somehow but I’m still on the fence about how big of a hit this will be tbh (though 163 million opening weekend with a 165 million production budget is pretty good i feel)…

The one factor that could make it a decent success at the least is besides The Sheep Detectives , there is no other film for kids & families right now and certainly won’t be this weekend since the biggest release is Backrooms which is Rated R.

I know we get MOTU on June 5th which might take sone of its audience initially but sadly i feel unless that movie gets really positive WOM that it won’t be very successful unfortunately , same with Disclosure Day on June 12th so i can see TMAG having a fairly nice run till Toy Story 5 which comes out the 19th but we’ll see.

Anyway , the movie seems fun so can’t wait to check it out this upcoming weekend most likely!!.

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