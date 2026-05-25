The Mandalorian And Grogu Director Jon Favreau Teases Duo's Star Wars Future And Grogu Flashforwards

The Mandalorian and Grogu may not directly set up any sequels, spin-offs, or future events, but it still makes a point of reminding us that there will come a day when this duo is no longer together. After all, it's no secret that Grogu has a lifespan of hundreds of years, whereas Din Djarin is just a normal man who, as a result, will never see his son reach adulthood.

The movie doesn't explore any more of The Child's past, and, like The Mandalorian before it, stops short of revealing what becomes of him in the future. However, as we first revealed on SFFGazette.com, the latter is something filmmaker Jon Favreau considered exploring.

In the video below (starting around the 2:00 mark), he appears to confirm that he and Lucasfilm co-President Dave Filoni discussed a flashforward for The Mandalorian and Grogu. Favreau stops short of revealing what that might have looked like, but he clearly has ideas for where Grogu's story is heading.

He confirmed as much while speaking with Entertainment Weekly. "I think about it creatively, and so for me it's like a garden or a greenhouse with all the different storylines and characters."

"I see opportunity in all of them, because these storylines have taken on a life of their own," he explained, "and I love the progression of these characters, and I like to think forward as to what's the next step for both of them."

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Describing their future as a "wide open canvas," the filmmaker added that he and Filoni are "thinking deeply and about the larger story, about how all the characters [like Ahsoka and Thrawn] all fit together, and understanding the timeframe and how it leads into the next era of Star Wars."

"So I think that there's a lot of higher-order strategic decisions that Dave is making that this will fit into," he continued, "but from my perspective, I have a lot of notes and ideas as to where I think things might go within this small microcosm within Star Wars."

"When we were discussing doing a fourth season of [The Mandalorian], which was put on hold, and then the idea of doing a theatrical presentation. It changed the way we approached how interconnected things should be. A fourth season of a show would have assumed that you saw three seasons previously and, frankly, everything else on Disney+. That's the nature of a serialized long-form TV story."

The Mandalorian and Grogu requires no background viewing and is standalone enough that it would be easy to watch Season 4 or a sequel without necessarily even seeing this movie.

However, with Ahsoka Season 2 on the horizon and Filoni still plotting a crossover or conclusion to this post-Return of the Jedi era of storytelling, it seems likely that the Mandalorian and Grogu will still be a big part of whatever comes next. And, looking even further into the future, Grogu's long lifespan means he could appear in any number of planned or unannounced projects.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is now playing in theaters.