Metal Gear Solid Creator Hideo Kojima Has Shared His Review Of The Mandalorian And Grogu

Metal Gear Solid Creator Hideo Kojima Has Shared His Review Of The Mandalorian And Grogu

Hideo Kojima is a visionary video game creator, meaning his movie reviews carry a lot of weight on social media. What did he think about The Mandalorian and Grogu? Well, he was definitely a fan!

News
By JoshWilding - May 24, 2026 02:05 PM EST
Filed Under: The Mandalorian
Source: SFFGazette.com

When social media reactions to The Mandalorian and Grogu weren't as glowing as those early verdicts usually are, it was a good indication that reviews wouldn't necessarily be overwhelmingly positive. 

The first Star Wars movie since 2019 has 62% on Rotten Tomatoes, though an 89% audience score on the Popcornmeter and an A- CinemaScore points to fans liking The Mandalorian and Grogu considerably more than professional critics. 

The movie has had a solid, albeit unspectacular, Memorial Day opening weekend, and that positive word of mouth will be crucial in the weeks ahead. As of now, we don't know what's next for Din Djarin and The Child; it could be a big screen sequel, The Mandalorian Season 4, or nothing at all. 

Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima is widely considered a visionary and often shares his movie and TV show reviews on social media. They're typically either very detailed or simply an acknowledgement that he's seen something.

The latter often indicates that he didn't like a new release and implies that he'd rather say he's watched something than tear into a fellow creative's vision.

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Kojima has shared a lengthy review of The Mandalorian and Grogu, confirming he was a huge fan of the titular duo's long-awaited big screen debut. Describing the new Star Wars movie as a "showcase," he signed off by calling it "an entertainment spectacle made with craftsmanlike skill by Jon Favreau."

"I watched 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu' in IMAX. Back in 2019, I had only seen the opening of 'The Mandalorian' while examining the LED-shot 'virtual production' technology, but this time I had no problem diving in. Action, car chases, close-quarters combat, sword fights, gun battles, death matches, aerial combat, giant monsters, giant mechs."

"A complete 'everything versus everything' showcase. CGI, puppets, special makeup, animatronics, stop motion. Even the behind-the-scenes craftsmanship feels like it has everything packed in. X-Wings, AT-ATs, AT-RTs, speeders, stormtroopers, droids. Nearly every element from across the entire history of the Star Wars saga is in as well. An entertainment spectacle made with craftsmanlike skill by Jon Favreau."

In our review, we wrote, "The Mandalorian and Grogu is a fun, pulpy reminder that Star Wars doesn’t need to grow up; it just needs to be entertaining. Jon Favreau's action-packed love letter delivers exactly the crowd-pleasing adventure fans have been craving."

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. It's produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce,  with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is now playing in theaters. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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NGFB
NGFB - 5/24/2026, 2:42 PM
Oh no! A filmmaker with good taste and a strong reputation actually likes this movie! What will all the haters do now?
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/24/2026, 2:55 PM
@NGFB - I like Kojima but has he ever criticized a film?
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/24/2026, 2:42 PM
This is the article. Here's what a random creator thinks about this film.

Be on the look out for an article about what Todd Howard thinks of this film.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/24/2026, 2:57 PM
So from his review, it seems like there's come expert craftsmanship with great effects, action, and skill behind it. Sadly, after the age of 15 you get over that stuff. I play video games if I want to see something explode for 2 hours. There needs to be some substance and something more under these films.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 5/24/2026, 3:10 PM
@FireGunn - Star Wars has always been for kids. Now that you’re all grown up you could watch Dune or The Matrix, The Fifth Element, Alien, Blade Runner.
Astroman
Astroman - 5/24/2026, 3:23 PM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - good list and I’d add Altered Carbon. Star Wars has the challenge of having to appeal to kids and adults and adults who don’t get that tend to be the biggest haters.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/24/2026, 3:50 PM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - I'm not saying Star Wars shouldn't be for kids. I'm saying that stuff like the Original Trilogy, Andor, ROTS, Clone Wars later seasons, Rogue One, and Rebels were able to balance great effects, action, skill, and "fun" while still having overall substance and depth. Substanceless fun for 2 hours doesn't appeal to anyone anymore, which is why this film will flop. More Andors, less this.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/24/2026, 3:18 PM
I get Kojima is a genius in the eyes of many but people do put too much value into his opinion i feel though oh well…

I am glad that he seems to have enjoyed the film though and from his description of it , it truly feels like it’s Favreau’s love letter to the franchise which is great to see or atleast hear about.

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