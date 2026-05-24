Metal Gear Solid Creator Hideo Kojima Has Shared His Review Of The Mandalorian And Grogu

When social media reactions to The Mandalorian and Grogu weren't as glowing as those early verdicts usually are, it was a good indication that reviews wouldn't necessarily be overwhelmingly positive.

The first Star Wars movie since 2019 has 62% on Rotten Tomatoes, though an 89% audience score on the Popcornmeter and an A- CinemaScore points to fans liking The Mandalorian and Grogu considerably more than professional critics.

The movie has had a solid, albeit unspectacular, Memorial Day opening weekend, and that positive word of mouth will be crucial in the weeks ahead. As of now, we don't know what's next for Din Djarin and The Child; it could be a big screen sequel, The Mandalorian Season 4, or nothing at all.

Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima is widely considered a visionary and often shares his movie and TV show reviews on social media. They're typically either very detailed or simply an acknowledgement that he's seen something.

The latter often indicates that he didn't like a new release and implies that he'd rather say he's watched something than tear into a fellow creative's vision.

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Kojima has shared a lengthy review of The Mandalorian and Grogu, confirming he was a huge fan of the titular duo's long-awaited big screen debut. Describing the new Star Wars movie as a "showcase," he signed off by calling it "an entertainment spectacle made with craftsmanlike skill by Jon Favreau."

I watched “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu”in IMAX. Back in 2019, I had only seen the opening of The “Mandalorian” while examining the LED-shot “virtual production” technology, but this time I had no problem diving in. Action, car chases, close-quarters combat, sword fights,… pic.twitter.com/mEu26Zr3UH — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) May 24, 2026

"I watched 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu' in IMAX. Back in 2019, I had only seen the opening of 'The Mandalorian' while examining the LED-shot 'virtual production' technology, but this time I had no problem diving in. Action, car chases, close-quarters combat, sword fights, gun battles, death matches, aerial combat, giant monsters, giant mechs." "A complete 'everything versus everything' showcase. CGI, puppets, special makeup, animatronics, stop motion. Even the behind-the-scenes craftsmanship feels like it has everything packed in. X-Wings, AT-ATs, AT-RTs, speeders, stormtroopers, droids. Nearly every element from across the entire history of the Star Wars saga is in as well. An entertainment spectacle made with craftsmanlike skill by Jon Favreau."

In our review, we wrote, "The Mandalorian and Grogu is a fun, pulpy reminder that Star Wars doesn’t need to grow up; it just needs to be entertaining. Jon Favreau's action-packed love letter delivers exactly the crowd-pleasing adventure fans have been craving."

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. It's produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is now playing in theaters.