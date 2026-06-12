The Batman Part II First Look: Matt Reeves Shares Sequel's First Shot - But Whose Body Is That?

With rumours swirling about The Batman Part II's cast, director Matt Reeves has just taken to social media to share the first shot from the highly anticipated sequel.

Confirming that Mank and The Killer cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt is the movie's director of photography, the filmmaker's photo shows a clapperboard in front of a mysterious body on a slab. Is it our first look at Sebastian Stan's Victor Zsasz, a downed member of The Court of Owls, or simply the body that kickstarts the Dark Knight's latest investigation?

Time will tell, but this is "Scene 26," meaning it takes place relatively early in The Batman Part II's story.

The sequel is expected to begin shooting on the streets of Liverpool, England, soon. With any luck, that means we'll get to see the cast in action (last time, we caught a glimpse of Batman, Catwoman, and The Penguin, among others). For now, this sneak peek will have to do.

The cool part about all this is that The Batman Part II and Man of Tomorrow are now shooting at the same time. Unfortunately, as there are no plans to bring Reeves' franchise into the DCU, a crossover won't be happening.

During a recent interview with The Playlist, Detective Jim Gordon actor Jeffrey Wright hyped up the sequel when he said, "I can say this much, we’ve been rehearsing here in London, we start filming next Monday, the 15th. And it’s been a joy to be back together with him and to remember this kind of vibe that we found together, and we kind of just picked it up pretty much instantly again."

"He’s a wonderful actor, super generous," the actor said of co-star Robert Pattinson. "Just a joy to work with, so I’m looking forward to getting back into Gotham with him."

When the site pushed Wright on whether Jim will become Commissioner, he replied, "We’ll get there. We’ll see. I can say this, and I can’t say much, Matt Reeves has written an absolutely insanely brilliant script. We start to dive in in a couple of days."

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script by him and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman Part II stars Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Charles Dance, Jayme Lawson, Gil Perez-Abraham, Sebastian Koch, and Brian Tyree Henry.

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.