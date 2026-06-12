The Batman Part II First Look: Matt Reeves Shares Sequel's First Shot - But Whose Body Is That?

The Batman Part II First Look: Matt Reeves Shares Sequel's First Shot - But Whose Body Is That?

The Batman Part II director Matt Reeves has shared a first look at the upcoming sequel, but who is the mysterious body in this #FirstShot from this latest chapter in the Batverse?

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 12, 2026 04:06 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman 2

With rumours swirling about The Batman Part II's cast, director Matt Reeves has just taken to social media to share the first shot from the highly anticipated sequel.

Confirming that Mank and The Killer cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt is the movie's director of photography, the filmmaker's photo shows a clapperboard in front of a mysterious body on a slab. Is it our first look at Sebastian Stan's Victor Zsasz, a downed member of The Court of Owls, or simply the body that kickstarts the Dark Knight's latest investigation?

Time will tell, but this is "Scene 26," meaning it takes place relatively early in The Batman Part II's story. 

The sequel is expected to begin shooting on the streets of Liverpool, England, soon. With any luck, that means we'll get to see the cast in action (last time, we caught a glimpse of Batman, Catwoman, and The Penguin, among others). For now, this sneak peek will have to do.

The cool part about all this is that The Batman Part II and Man of Tomorrow are now shooting at the same time. Unfortunately, as there are no plans to bring Reeves' franchise into the DCU, a crossover won't be happening.

During a recent interview with The Playlist, Detective Jim Gordon actor Jeffrey Wright hyped up the sequel when he said, "I can say this much, we’ve been rehearsing here in London, we start filming next Monday, the 15th. And it’s been a joy to be back together with him and to remember this kind of vibe that we found together, and we kind of just picked it up pretty much instantly again."

"He’s a wonderful actor, super generous," the actor said of co-star Robert Pattinson. "Just a joy to work with, so I’m looking forward to getting back into Gotham with him."

When the site pushed Wright on whether Jim will become Commissioner, he replied, "We’ll get there. We’ll see. I can say this, and I can’t say much, Matt Reeves has written an absolutely insanely brilliant script. We start to dive in in a couple of days."

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script by him and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman Part II stars Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Charles Dance, Jayme Lawson, Gil Perez-Abraham, Sebastian Koch, and Brian Tyree Henry. 

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
The Batman Part II: Sebastian Stan's Real Role Reportedly Revealed - Brian Tyree Henry Will Play Harvey Dent
Related:

The Batman Part II: Sebastian Stan's Real Role Reportedly Revealed - Brian Tyree Henry Will Play Harvey Dent
The Batman Part II Star Colin Farrell Previews Terrifying Sequel And Reveals How Big Penguin's Role Is
Recommended For You:

The Batman Part II Star Colin Farrell Previews "Terrifying" Sequel And Reveals How Big Penguin's Role Is

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/12/2026, 4:38 PM
Hopefully its that awful Joker we got in that last film.
PS118
PS118 - 6/12/2026, 4:47 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

The first time over ever agreed with you on something.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/12/2026, 4:57 PM
@PS118 - User Comment Image
jst5
jst5 - 6/12/2026, 4:58 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Add that with the rumors of Two Chins... the return of garbage bag wearing Riddler and a Batman who looks like he put his suit together at the local Sportsman's Warehouse and this movie is just looking great!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/12/2026, 5:03 PM
@jst5 - The one massive positive I've heard from this film so far is that their "catwoman" isn't returning.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/12/2026, 4:38 PM
he white
User Comment Image
DeaconFrostBite
DeaconFrostBite - 6/12/2026, 5:14 PM
@harryba11zack - 😂😂😂
DraculaX
DraculaX - 6/12/2026, 5:21 PM
@harryba11zack - it's Austin Metcalf
VampMime187cbm
VampMime187cbm - 6/12/2026, 4:55 PM
Ya’ll a lil late. It’s ok. We back in Gotham baby!!
VampMime187cbm
VampMime187cbm - 6/12/2026, 4:57 PM
Zzazz!! I actually love the SS casting of Victor if true. He can really be on some sick shit worse than Joker and make it his show stealing film of a character. David Tyrie as Two Face is gonna be chilling when he flips that coin.
jst5
jst5 - 6/12/2026, 5:00 PM
@VampMime187cbm - You mean Two Chins...
VampMime187cbm
VampMime187cbm - 6/12/2026, 5:14 PM
@jst5 - you act like people cant lose weight . But got off goofy.
VampMime187cbm
VampMime187cbm - 6/12/2026, 5:16 PM
@jst5 - Too bad you can’t ask Chris Reeves I mean Chris 2arms no legs that crashed in a tree how it feels.
DraculaX
DraculaX - 6/12/2026, 5:20 PM
Me after the next Knicks game

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder