The Batman Part II: Sebastian Stan's Real Role Reportedly Revealed - Brian Tyree Henry Will Play Harvey Dent

The Batman Part II: Sebastian Stan's Real Role Reportedly Revealed - Brian Tyree Henry Will Play Harvey Dent

A new report claims to shed light on what's really going on with The Batman Part II, including Sebastian Stan's real role, what's going on with Two-Face and The Court of Owls, and more.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 12, 2026 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman 2

The Batman Part II remains shrouded in secrecy, but it seems everything we thought we knew about the movie was wrong. Jeff Sneider has just dropped a bombshell report on The InSneider, claiming to reveal who is playing who in Matt Reeves' sequel.

For starters, it's said that Thunderbolts* star Sebastian Stan is not Harvey Dent/Two-Face, after all. Instead, the MCU veteran will transform into serial killer Victor Zsasz, who, in the comics, leaves his victims' corpses in lifelike poses and carves a tally mark into his flesh for each kill.

Harvey will still appear in The Batman follow-up, with Eternals and Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry supposedly taking on the role of Gotham City's duplicitous District Attorney. Remember, Star Wars legend Billy Dee Williams previously played Harvey in 1989's Batman

The Court of Owls are also involved in the movie's plot, with Sneider explaining, "One of my sources told me that The Batman Part Il script features 'some weird and interesting takes.'" Another claimed that Reeves' use of Zsasz as the villain "fits in with everyone telling me the movie is f***ing crazy."

As for Scarlett Johansson and Charles Dance, they "aren't playing big names in the Batman universe, but more like a 'meld' of different characters." Who those are isn't revealed, but it was previously reported that they'd be playing Harvey's wife and father, respectively. That no longer appears to be the case, and we'd bet on Dance being tied to The Court of Owls.

There's a lot to unpack here, and it seems all the previous rumours about The Batman Part II were largely incorrect. Now, there's no way of guaranteeing that this update is right either, but Sneider has a solid track record and seems confident in his reporting here.

Ultimately, it will be down to Reeves to reveal more about what's coming in the movie when he feels the time is right. There's a good chance that many of the sequel's biggest secrets will be saved for when we sit down to watch The Batman Part II next October, but set photos may also shed some light on what's coming (cameras are expected to begin rolling in the UK this month).

In 2024, Stan was asked about the possibility of starring in a Batman movie. "I don’t know if Batman’s for me, but never say never," he said. "I don’t know. There’s so many characters — I told you, I always had a soft spot for that Riddler, but that one’s been done."

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script by him and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman Part II stars Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Charles Dance, Jayme Lawson, Gil Perez-Abraham, Sebastian Koch, and Brian Tyree Henry. 

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/12/2026, 1:11 PM
😂😂😂

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Odonnell23
Odonnell23 - 6/12/2026, 1:19 PM
@FireGunn - dude you’re a HUGE looser. I’ve seen you comment the same stupid hateful shit on the comments section for idk how long. When people say touch grass… you’re exactly who they’re speaking about. For [frick]s sake stop livin through your screen you pathetic shlub. Get out in the REAL WORLD. Get some sun. Get some therapy. Get medicated. Pathetic child.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/12/2026, 1:29 PM
@FireGunn - you can reboot me if you know what i mean...im in tuscaloosa
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/12/2026, 1:35 PM
@Odonnell23 - Learn how to spell loser before you call someone one moron
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/12/2026, 2:13 PM
@Odonnell23 - He's free to share his likes and dislikes, where as you are just straight up insulting him, makes you look more like the hateful here dude.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/12/2026, 2:21 PM
@FireGunn - User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/12/2026, 1:18 PM
"Who those are isn't revealed, but it was previously reported that they'd be playing Harvey's wife and father, respectively. That no longer appears to be the case, and we'd bet on Dance being tied to The Court of Owls."
What, BTH can't have a white wife and father???
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/12/2026, 1:31 PM
@TheFinestSmack - he can if he wants ...Armon White has white parénts but he chooses to be black and eat KFC
SpideyQuad
SpideyQuad - 6/12/2026, 1:57 PM
@Malatrova15 - Nothing more disgusting than a bigot.
XRayCat
XRayCat - 6/12/2026, 2:13 PM
@SpideyQuad - Everyone on here is a bigot in some way and you can't convince me otherwise.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/12/2026, 2:17 PM
@SpideyQuad - we are all bigots here , Josh gave us the Keys of the site when Trump won.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 6/12/2026, 1:18 PM
Jon Hamm

Please and thank you.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/12/2026, 1:23 PM
@TemporarilyHere - User Comment Image
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 6/12/2026, 1:28 PM
@MotherGooseUPus -

Square-jawed, dark-haired, stereotypically attractive, insane range, what's not to love?
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 6/12/2026, 1:32 PM
@TemporarilyHere - When he was a little younger I always wanted Josh Brolin
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 6/12/2026, 1:34 PM
@Ha1frican -

Wouldn't have thought of him, but sure, I can see that.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/12/2026, 1:40 PM
@TemporarilyHere - seriously.. dude is a Fantastic actor.. want him in the Reevesverse somewhere... he'd be great for any role
GarthRanzz
GarthRanzz - 6/12/2026, 1:19 PM
Scarlet would make a good Barbara Gordon (1st one).
SethBullock
SethBullock - 6/12/2026, 1:58 PM
@GarthRanzz - Shouldn't she look like her father?

Except if they go the "Sue Storm is adopted" route from that FF movie that was terrible.

But I hope they don't do that, and I think Barbara should be younger than Bruce?
GarthRanzz
GarthRanzz - 6/12/2026, 2:01 PM
@SethBullock - 1st Barbara is Jim Gordon's wife, mother of the one you are thinking about.
naaaateman
naaaateman - 6/12/2026, 1:19 PM
YES!

Im all for it. Brian Tyree Henry fits so well as Harvey and Two-face. It would've been such a waste of talent if he ended up as Bullock
Nomi
Nomi - 6/12/2026, 2:07 PM
@naaaateman -

User Comment Image
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 6/12/2026, 1:20 PM
My mans so chubby he's gonna be Three-Face...or Two-Chins
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 6/12/2026, 1:25 PM
@ModernAudience - True dat. We already have Penguin representing the villain chubby-set. When I think of Henry, it's strictly for the full-figured, comic-relief sidekick routine. 🤨
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 6/12/2026, 1:29 PM
@ModernAudience -
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/12/2026, 1:34 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - You get a comic relief vibe from Brian Tyree Henry? I don't see it. I've always gotten a serious drama vibe from him more than anything else.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 6/12/2026, 1:39 PM
@ObserverIO - His most recent appearances as the wacky and lovable conspiracy-guy from the last two GODZILLA entires is what sticks most with me. 🤨
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/12/2026, 1:53 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - Oh yeah I'd repressed that. Those Hollywood Godzilla movies are the most disposable fun. Like fast food, I've forgotten it before even digesting it. Bring on Godzilla Minus Zero plus One equals Two (or whatever)
SpideyQuad
SpideyQuad - 6/12/2026, 2:00 PM
@ModernAudience - Now that was a good one!
jst5
jst5 - 6/12/2026, 2:11 PM
@ModernAudience - Making Dent a legit chubby black dude is pretty comical given Penguin is a fit white dude in a in fat suit.Two Chins is 100% the name moving forward...
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 6/12/2026, 1:20 PM
No issues with a race-swap with the Harvey character. But did ANYONE have Brian Tyree Henry on their long-list??? TBH, I'm not sure his name even made his OWN list! 🙄
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/12/2026, 1:32 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - i mean, it wont be the first time Dent was played by a black actor on the big screen.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/12/2026, 1:36 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - - This twist was not on my bingo card at all.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 6/12/2026, 1:36 PM
@UnderBelly -

Harvey's not defined by race. He's defined by stereotypical handsomeness and noble popularity teetering on the edge of bipolarity and total downfall.

Billy Dee Williams embodied that. BTH, sadly, does not.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 6/12/2026, 1:42 PM
@UnderBelly - You are of course correct. But as I stated in my original post, I have no issues with a race-swap for Harvey. (He's just not THAT major of a character IMO.) But Henry is certainly an unorthodox choice for the role. 🫤
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/12/2026, 1:43 PM
@TemporarilyHere - Noble popularity is something that can be displayed in the context of the movie, thats not to do with the with the actor, specifically. His 'Handsomeness' can be both objective and subjective, and again.. the wardrobe and make up department can help with that in making him a suave well dressed attorney. He's a good actor though, so im sure they'll be able to put good spin on it.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 6/12/2026, 1:49 PM
@UnderBelly -

No shade to his skill as an actor, dude's got mad range with great comedic timing that I honestly did not expect from him. His part in Bullt Train comes to mind.

That said, he's by no means the kind of guy I think of when it comes to Harvey.
SethBullock
SethBullock - 6/12/2026, 2:01 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - Yeah, he looks nothing like what I'd imagine Harvey or a black Harvey should look like.

Sebastian would have been a much better Harvey.
SpideyQuad
SpideyQuad - 6/12/2026, 2:02 PM
@UnderBelly - Right because we all know Tommy Lee Jones is really black
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/12/2026, 2:13 PM
@SpideyQuad - There's that too.
1 2

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