The Batman Part II: Sebastian Stan's Real Role Reportedly Revealed - Brian Tyree Henry Will Play Harvey Dent

The Batman Part II remains shrouded in secrecy, but it seems everything we thought we knew about the movie was wrong. Jeff Sneider has just dropped a bombshell report on The InSneider, claiming to reveal who is playing who in Matt Reeves' sequel.

For starters, it's said that Thunderbolts* star Sebastian Stan is not Harvey Dent/Two-Face, after all. Instead, the MCU veteran will transform into serial killer Victor Zsasz, who, in the comics, leaves his victims' corpses in lifelike poses and carves a tally mark into his flesh for each kill.

Harvey will still appear in The Batman follow-up, with Eternals and Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry supposedly taking on the role of Gotham City's duplicitous District Attorney. Remember, Star Wars legend Billy Dee Williams previously played Harvey in 1989's Batman.

The Court of Owls are also involved in the movie's plot, with Sneider explaining, "One of my sources told me that The Batman Part Il script features 'some weird and interesting takes.'" Another claimed that Reeves' use of Zsasz as the villain "fits in with everyone telling me the movie is f***ing crazy."

As for Scarlett Johansson and Charles Dance, they "aren't playing big names in the Batman universe, but more like a 'meld' of different characters." Who those are isn't revealed, but it was previously reported that they'd be playing Harvey's wife and father, respectively. That no longer appears to be the case, and we'd bet on Dance being tied to The Court of Owls.

There's a lot to unpack here, and it seems all the previous rumours about The Batman Part II were largely incorrect. Now, there's no way of guaranteeing that this update is right either, but Sneider has a solid track record and seems confident in his reporting here.

Ultimately, it will be down to Reeves to reveal more about what's coming in the movie when he feels the time is right. There's a good chance that many of the sequel's biggest secrets will be saved for when we sit down to watch The Batman Part II next October, but set photos may also shed some light on what's coming (cameras are expected to begin rolling in the UK this month).

In 2024, Stan was asked about the possibility of starring in a Batman movie. "I don’t know if Batman’s for me, but never say never," he said. "I don’t know. There’s so many characters — I told you, I always had a soft spot for that Riddler, but that one’s been done."

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script by him and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman Part II stars Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Charles Dance, Jayme Lawson, Gil Perez-Abraham, Sebastian Koch, and Brian Tyree Henry.

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.