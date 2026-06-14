The Odyssey Leaked Trailer Features Thrilling New Footage From Christopher Nolan's Epic Adaptation

The Odyssey Leaked Trailer Features Thrilling New Footage From Christopher Nolan's Epic Adaptation

A new trailer for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is now playing ahead of Disclosure Day in theaters, and the footage has leaked online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 14, 2026 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy

A third trailer for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is currently playing in theaters ahead of Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day, and a pretty good quality version has leaked online.

This latest teaser mainly focuses on Odysseus' wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and son Telemachus (Tom Holland) in Ithaca, as the sleazy Antinous (Robert Pattinson) tries to convince the Queen to marry him and abandon all hope of her husband's return.

We also see more of the various perils Odysseus (Matt Damon) and his crew encounter on their journey. There's no sign of Polyphemus the Cyclops here, but we do see a legion of cannibalistic giants known as the Laestrygonians, Charybdis the living whirlpool, and we'd be very surprised if those ships weren't being attacked by the monstrous six-headed beast, Scylla.

According to a recent report from Variety, The Odyssey carries a budget of $250 million, making it one of the most expensive R-rated movies in history, topping the likes of Joker: Folie à Deux and Deadpool & Wolverine. 

Check out the trailer at the link below, along with another TV spot featuring more new footage.

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026," said Universal Pictures in a statement when the project was announced.

The poem has been adapted (sometimes very loosely) a number of times before, starting with the 1911 silent film by Giuseppe de Liguoro, and followed by 1954’s Ulysses starring Kirk Douglas. The Cohen Brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) is also based on the epic adventure, as is 2024’s The Return starring Ralph Fiennes.

Anime fans may also recall the '80s Ulysses 31 series, which put a futuristic spin on the tale.

Back in 2015, Deadpool and Wolverine star Hugh Jackman was in talks to play Odysseus in an adaptation from Lionsgate and director Francis Lawrence, but the project never got off the ground.

The Odyssey is due for release in theaters on July 17, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/14/2026, 12:17 PM
Posted and taken down before the first comment.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/14/2026, 12:19 PM
@IAmAHoot - Dammit... I'll see if I can find another version.

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