Avengers: Doomsday Leaked Footage Features Doctor Doom, The X-Men, Sentinels, & More

Avengers: Doomsday Leaked Footage Features Doctor Doom, The X-Men, Sentinels, & More

We had heard that some leaks may be coming, and sure enough, a 1-minute, 12-second clip from Avengers: Doomsday has found its way online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 13, 2026 10:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Rumors circulated that some Avengers: Doomsday leaks may be on the way following the unauthorized release of those Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailers, and sure enough, a full clip from the massive MCU event movie has been shared online.

The footage is pixelated and there's no sound, but as far as we can tell, this is the real deal and not an AI-generated fake.

The clip begins with Doctor Doom seemingly activating some Sentinels, as we see Thor and Steve Rogers preparing for battle. The God of Thunder calls Stormbreaker to his hand, while the former Captain America summons Mjölnir.

As the robotic terrors rise from the ground, members of the X-Men, Fantastic Four, the Thunderbolts (aka the New Avengers), and the Avengers team led by Sam Wilson assemble. The footage concludes with Cyclops unleashing an optic blast as a Sentinel fires off its devastating hand canons.

Could this just be the first of multiple leaks? Rumor has it that someone got their hands on a full trailer and some stills, so it's entirely possible.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Amaru
Amaru - 6/13/2026, 10:42 PM
That has to be fake.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/13/2026, 10:42 PM
@Amaru - Apparently not.
Amaru
Amaru - 6/13/2026, 10:45 PM
@MarkCassidy - I don't know man. You really think it's legit?
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 6/13/2026, 10:53 PM
@Amaru - i think it's legit but the unfinished CGI makes it look like AI? But man there is no hype in this movie.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/13/2026, 10:55 PM
@Amaru - Can't be certain, but a lot of the X accounts that usually call out the AI stuff are claiming that it's legit.
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 6/13/2026, 10:42 PM
Can we get a real trailer already!!! Come on this $h/t is getting old now. Its getting to the point that i for one am becoming disinterested.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 6/13/2026, 10:43 PM
Pong has more pixels than this.
Huttsbane
Huttsbane - 6/13/2026, 10:44 PM
What a boring ass clip
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/13/2026, 10:44 PM
Lolz, looks cheap with a lot of characters just pasted in the scene and isnt actually there 😅
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/13/2026, 10:54 PM
Another thing that the Russos cant do is setting up an action sequence in a populated area. It gets tiring really. Im trying to recall all the set pieces from IW and Endgame and nothing compares to how Whedon did it with Avengers 1 and 2 or Gunn's GOTG.

The closest I can recall are some scenes from CAWS and CW but those were executed easily such that the people are just absent with no interactions with the heroes/villains at all

This clip is so generic pure cgi slop. Cant even make the effort to have everyone be there.
Huttsbane
Huttsbane - 6/13/2026, 11:05 PM
@vectorsigma - exactly. It looks really bad. Even the teasers they put out were underwhelming.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/13/2026, 11:28 PM
@Huttsbane - Marvel and co are so full of themselve thinking that they can just follow the same generic and tiring fornula and still get 2B at the BO.

This clip for example looks exactly like that idiotic all girl scene in Endgame. The camera rotation, the characters landing and the shot of everyone preparing for battle.

I feel bad for the fanboys
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/13/2026, 10:58 PM
Website full of haters, good lord...
AlexGSpeaks
AlexGSpeaks - 6/13/2026, 11:07 PM
@IAmAHoot - Yeah, this site slowly turned into a hate fest over the last 2+ years.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 6/13/2026, 11:49 PM
@AlexGSpeaks - Yup, that time period seems about right.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/13/2026, 11:51 PM
@IAmAHoot - Everyone is so jaded. It’s gotten beyond just cool to spew hate.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/13/2026, 11:54 PM
@TheShellyMan - I have to agree. It used to be a lot more enjoyable here. The hate only came from a few people. Everyone has gotten entitled and spoiled. The content that we used to get of comic book movies was few and far between and sometimes not that good either so it’s not like it was only quality before.
DraculaX
DraculaX - 6/13/2026, 11:01 PM
It's not low quality, that's how every Russo bros film looks
Huttsbane
Huttsbane - 6/13/2026, 11:07 PM
@DraculaX - this is IMAX quality through the eyes of the Russos.
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 6/13/2026, 11:01 PM
Seeing Sentinels in an Avengers movie is pretty freakin cool. Is that clip real though??
Hobmoblin
Hobmoblin - 6/13/2026, 11:10 PM
I'm getting sick of the chairs, coffee, little teasers and merchandise art. They're really arrogant here just assuming they can do whatever with advertising because the Endgame made 2 billion
DEVWoulf
DEVWoulf - 6/13/2026, 11:36 PM
I just caught the clip before it was deleted. Seems 100% real to me. I see Thor, Cyclops, Steve Rogers, Mystique, and Nightcrawler amongst others vs Doom and the Sentinels.

New Link: https://streamable.com/lp4m6s
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/13/2026, 11:54 PM
@DEVWoulf - i can also say that imo, only evans and hemsworth were together during shooting. Everyone else was pasted there.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/13/2026, 11:55 PM
@DEVWoulf - Is that the same clip?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/13/2026, 11:56 PM
@RolandD - i can confirm yes
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 6/13/2026, 11:48 PM
Isn't it the same footage that they showed at CinemaCon? I remember that if the description lines up with this, I'm mistaken.
Knightrider
Knightrider - 6/13/2026, 11:50 PM
Seems fake, the most obvious giveaway the resolution.

What device, equipment would produce an image this pixelated? It is AI with a filter to hide the normally obvious giveaways
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/13/2026, 11:55 PM
@Knightrider - i dont think so. It looks very similar to that all girl scene in endgame
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/14/2026, 12:03 AM
Movie comes out in a week and a half and there's zero actual footage.
Kadara
Kadara - 6/14/2026, 12:04 AM
It's coming out this December and this is all we have ?
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