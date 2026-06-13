Avengers: Doomsday Leaked Footage Features Doctor Doom, The X-Men, Sentinels, & More

Rumors circulated that some Avengers: Doomsday leaks may be on the way following the unauthorized release of those Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailers, and sure enough, a full clip from the massive MCU event movie has been shared online.

The footage is pixelated and there's no sound, but as far as we can tell, this is the real deal and not an AI-generated fake.

The clip begins with Doctor Doom seemingly activating some Sentinels, as we see Thor and Steve Rogers preparing for battle. The God of Thunder calls Stormbreaker to his hand, while the former Captain America summons Mjölnir.

As the robotic terrors rise from the ground, members of the X-Men, Fantastic Four, the Thunderbolts (aka the New Avengers), and the Avengers team led by Sam Wilson assemble. The footage concludes with Cyclops unleashing an optic blast as a Sentinel fires off its devastating hand canons.

Could this just be the first of multiple leaks? Rumor has it that someone got their hands on a full trailer and some stills, so it's entirely possible.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.