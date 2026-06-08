Edgar Wright And JJ Abrams' Input And More: Everything Jon Favreau Shared In Mandalorian And Grogu Commentary

Edgar Wright And JJ Abrams' Input And More: Everything Jon Favreau Shared In Mandalorian And Grogu Commentary

The Mandalorian and Grogu director Jon Favreau has released a commentary for the movie, and we have a breakdown of the biggest and most interest reveals about the latest Star Wars adventure.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 08, 2026 06:06 PM EST
Filed Under: The Mandalorian
Source: The HoloFiles (via SFFGazette.com)

Despite mostly positive reviews from fans (critics weren't quite so keen), The Mandalorian and Grogu looks set to flop at the box office. The movie has already fallen out of the Top 5 in North America faster than any other Star Wars movie, and will end its global run having grossed even less than 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story.

That troubled spin-off made $393 million on a reported $300+ million budget. While the big-screen follow-up to The Mandalorian only cost $165 million to produce, profitability is a big ask, even as Disney touts strong merchandise sales.

For fans of The Mandalorian and Grogu, there's a new way to watch the movie thanks to an in-theater audio commentary with filmmaker Jon Favreau, which can be listened to via the TheaterEars app. The HoloFiles (via SFFGazette.com) recently checked that out and has since shared a full breakdown of what they learned.

Favreau, who created The Mandalorian ahead of its launch on Disney+ in 2019, reveals the movies that inspired him and addresses some of the unanswered questions fans have about this sequel to the series (such as whether Embo saw Din Djarin's face).

You can read that in its entirety by visiting the site, but here are a selection of particularly interesting highlights:

  • Rather than beginning with a traditional introduction, the movie throws viewers directly into the action. The approach was modelled after the openings of Indiana Jones and James Bond movies, with Din and Grogu already in the middle of a mission when the story begins.
  • To create the interior of the AT-AT, the filmmakers looked to the design work featured in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, using the game as a key point of reference for the set.
  • The film's opening title sequence takes cues from Tony Scott's Top Gun. Similar visual techniques are used in both movies, particularly the lighting and imagery of aircraft and spacecraft departing from and arriving on runways.
  • When developing Nal Hutta's appearance, the creative team drew inspiration from earlier depictions of the Hutt homeworld across multiple Star Wars media, including comic books. The Hutt throne room scenes were not built on a traditional set, instead being captured using StageCraft's Volume technology.
  • The snack Grogu munches on while watching the gladiatorial contest was designed after Star Wars-themed popcorn sold at Galaxy's Edge.
  • Director Edgar Wright, known for Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead, recommended moving Embo's introduction earlier in the story. As a result, the bounty hunter can be spotted on Nevarro's spaceport before launching his assault on Din and Grogu's residence.
  • During production, J.J. Abrams stopped by the set and provided input on incorporating the Anzellans into the movie.
  • The Anzellan quip, "Big pipe, huh?", wasn't part of the script. Voice actor Shirley Henderson came up with the line during recording.
  • Although Din Djarin has his helmet removed by the Hutt Twins during the film's finale, Embo never actually sees his face.
  • Jon Favreau wanted Grogu's role as Din's caretaker to echo Yoda. Elements such as the walking stick and the hut's design were included to suggest that these characteristics may be common among members of their species on their native world.
  • The stop-motion-inspired droid guards were influenced by a pair of well-known armoured villains: Iron Monger from Iron Man and DC Comics' Metallo.
  • The original "Red Jammer" Y-wing miniature was being readied for exhibition at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art while the movie was in production. After receiving approval from George Lucas, Favreau was able to incorporate the model into several shots.

"The Mandalorian and Grogu is a fun, pulpy reminder that Star Wars doesn’t need to grow up; it just needs to be entertaining," we said in our review"Jon Favreau's action-packed love letter delivers exactly the crowd-pleasing adventure fans have been craving."

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. It's produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce,  with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is now playing in theaters. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/8/2026, 7:05 PM

Any JJ Abrams input is pure poison. He raised his I'm a piece of sh!t flag 16 years ago, and he has brought nothing but misery and shame ever since.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/8/2026, 7:40 PM

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