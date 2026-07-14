The Mandalorian And Grogu Digital And Blu-ray Release Dates Revealed; No Deleted Scenes On The Way

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Disney and Lucasfilm have announced that The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives on Digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango, on July 21, and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on August 25.

The Digital and Blu-ray releases offer hours of exclusive bonus content, including numerous featurettes and audio commentary. However, there are no deleted scenes, even though we know IG-11 was left on the cutting room floor. The Digital and Blu-ray release will also include an audio commentary by filmmaker Jon Favreau.

Collectable versions of the 4K UHD version of The Mandalorian and Grogu are available in a SteelBook and in the special Beskar Collector's Edition (U.S. only), which includes special packaging and metal posters.

In the movie, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

The Mandalorian and Grogu also stars Sigourney Weaver, with Martin Scorsese and Jeremy Allen White lending their voices. The film is directed by Jon Favreau and written by Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni & Noah Kloor.

Featurettes

Crafting The Mandalorian and Grogu: Discover the craft behind an epic Star Wars adventure! Go behind the scenes with artists creating the stunning puppetry, miniatures, sound design, and visual effects that bring the worlds, characters, and creatures of The Mandalorian and Grogu to life.

Discover the craft behind an epic Star Wars adventure! Go behind the scenes with artists creating the stunning puppetry, miniatures, sound design, and visual effects that bring the worlds, characters, and creatures of The Mandalorian and Grogu to life. Biomes—From Snow to Swamp: Voyage with director Jon Favreau and his crew to a pair of brand-new worlds that may seem a touch familiar to fans of the original Star Wars trilogy. Discover how the ingenious filmmakers constructed snowy landscapes and a living swamp from the ground up!

Voyage with director Jon Favreau and his crew to a pair of brand-new worlds that may seem a touch familiar to fans of the original Star Wars trilogy. Discover how the ingenious filmmakers constructed snowy landscapes and a living swamp from the ground up! Welcome to Shakari: A bustling metropolis like Shakari cannot simply be found—it must be made. Join the film’s fabrication as they build an entire Star Wars city with a downtown warehouse, conjuring an epic playground for Mando and his young apprentice.

A bustling metropolis like Shakari cannot simply be found—it must be made. Join the film’s fabrication as they build an entire Star Wars city with a downtown warehouse, conjuring an epic playground for Mando and his young apprentice. Dejarik for Real: Sometimes it’s the little things! Who can forget the Millennium Falcon’s charming holochess game introduced in 1977? Witness how the tiny creatures featured in the game were lovingly brought to giant-sized life for the Mandalorian’s big-screen debut!

The Mandalorian and Grogu has so far made $342.1 million at the worldwide box office, making the odds of a sequel unlikely. Whether The Mandalorian will return to Disney+ for Season 4 is also a mystery to Star Wars fans.

While their movie wasn't a smash hit, Din Djarin and The Child do move merchandise for Disney, so it's doubtful that this is the last we've seen of the iconic duo.

"The Mandalorian and Grogu is a fun, pulpy reminder that Star Wars doesn’t need to grow up; it just needs to be entertaining," we said in our review. "Jon Favreau's action-packed love letter delivers exactly the crowd-pleasing adventure fans have been craving."

Check out a new trailer and cover art for The Mandalorian and Grogu's home entertainment release below.