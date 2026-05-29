The Mandalorian And Grogu Loses Domestic Box Office No. 1 Spot To Indie Horror Hit Obsession

The Mandalorian And Grogu Loses Domestic Box Office No. 1 Spot To Indie Horror Hit Obsession

As The Mandalorian and Grogu heads into its second weekend in theatres, Curry Barker's surprise horror hit Obsession has recalimed the domestic box office top spot...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 29, 2026 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: The Mandalorian
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

The Mandalorian and Grogu has been toppled from the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office... by an R-rated indie horror film with a budget of less than $1 million.

Curry Barker's Obsession has proven to be a huge hit with cinemagoers since it hit theatres on May 15, and as it heads into its third weekend of release, the movie has reclaimed the No. 1 position from the first Star Wars feature since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

Obsession took in $5.6 million on Wednesday (vs. Mando's $4.2 million), and now sits at $73.5 million after 13 days in theatres. This is quite an accomplishment for an independent horror movie with such a small budget, but a mid-week box office blip may not mean very much once the weekend punters show up.

The Mandalorian and Grogo is estimated to make around $40 million over the weekend (which would mark a 50% drop), but both movies will face stiff competition from A24's Backrooms, which is looking at a $40 million to $45 million debut.

We can't imagine Disney is overjoyed by these numbers, but it would be reductive to write TMAG off as a "flop" at this early stage. For one, the movie has a reported production budget of $165 million, which needs to be taken into account. The family-friendly adventure may also gain some momentum from positive word-of-mouth, as fans seem to be enjoying it a lot more than critics did.

We'll know more after the weekend figures come in.

Jon Favreau directs and produces the feature spin-off, with Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni also serving as producers.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," Favreau said of directing his first Star Wars movie in a previous statement. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

Kennedy added, "Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen."

Pedro Pascal reprises his role as Din Djarin, with Jeremy Allen White playing an older take on Rotta the Hutt. Alien icon Sigourney Weaver is also on board as Ward, a colonel and leader of the New Republic's Adelphi Rangers who previously served as a pilot for the Rebel Alliance. The Clone Wars bounty hunter, Embo, also makes his presence felt.

Favreau was asked why these characters were chosen to be the focus of the next Star Wars movie during an interview with Total Film.

"I'm not sure what, exactly, why we were asked to do this. I suspect it was because these are characters that people, even who hadn't seen Star Wars, may be aware of, especially Grogu. Baby Yoda was everywhere. And these are two characters that were used to launch Disney Plus, and we made no assumptions when the Mandalorian TV show came on that anybody had seen any Star Wars before. But we also wanted to make it feel authentic to Star Wars, and so the world that we created as the backdrop and the way the characters present themselves were embraced by Star Wars fans, which I really appreciate.

But it also was an inroad for people who may not have ever watched Star Wars on television, and here we are now, seven years after the last film. I think there's an opportunity to present Star Wars to a new audience using these characters as well."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
The Mandalorian And Grogu Box Office: Positive Word Of Mouth Will Pay Off Heading Into Second Weekend
Related:

The Mandalorian And Grogu Box Office: Positive Word Of Mouth Will Pay Off Heading Into Second Weekend
The Mandalorian And Grogu BTS Photos Reveals Cut IG-11 Cameo And Alternate Nal Hutta Arrival
Recommended For You:

The Mandalorian And Grogu BTS Photos Reveals Cut IG-11 Cameo And Alternate Nal Hutta Arrival

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
muldoon
muldoon - 5/29/2026, 12:11 PM
Star Wars is dead. Bury it.
AlexGSpeaks
AlexGSpeaks - 5/29/2026, 12:13 PM
Crazy to me that horror movies have become the genre that pulls in the masses these days. I guess it's their turn. Musicals, Westerns, Sci-fi, Rom Coms, and CBMs have already had their turns. Next man up.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/29/2026, 12:13 PM
Now that looks bad. Now how will the Disney shills on this site spin it as a win?
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 5/29/2026, 12:18 PM
Both were great but Obsession is probably the best movie of the year. I haven't been actively scared and covering my eyes in the theater since I saw The Grudge in high school
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/29/2026, 12:21 PM
Loved Obsession, and did quite enjoy Mando despite having no interest based on the trailers. I think it deserves to be playing better than it is.
Nomi
Nomi - 5/29/2026, 12:21 PM
User Comment Image

Bury this garbage
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/29/2026, 12:24 PM
I can't wait to see how the Disney boot lickers spin this one.
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 5/29/2026, 12:25 PM
Obsession was so good. Wild movie.
Irregular
Irregular - 5/29/2026, 12:27 PM
Didn't bother watching the new SW movie, but Obsession was really good.

Signs were really telling last weekend when the entire lobby was dead empty at 1030 in the morning on the weekend of a new SW movie....during Memorial Day weekend no less...
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/29/2026, 12:34 PM
Obsession was INCREDIBLE. Keep kicking Grogu's ass Nikki

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder