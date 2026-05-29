Avengers: Doomsday Directors Share Cryptic Teaser Image - Is The Trailer Imminent?

Avengers: Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo have taken to Instagram to share their most cryptic teaser for the upcoming MCU event movie yet.

The filmmakers posted a blank, green swatch. Yes, that's it.

What could it mean? Well, the colour was likely chosen to represent Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom (although the shade is off), but the image includes tags for Downey, Marvel Studios, Avengers, AGBO, and SXSW London.

The Russos are scheduled to appear as guest speakers at the event, where they are booked for two sessions on June 2. Their film studio, AGBO, is expected to be the main topic of discussion, but these tags have led to speculation that we may also get a surprise Doomsday reveal.

If the trailer was set to debut at SXSW, we'd likely have gotten wind of it by now, but those tags would obviously suggest that the Russos have something planned. We'll find out early next week!

Doomsday reshoots have been underway in London since last week. No set photos have found their way online, but that will surely change if filming moves to an outside location at any point.

Reshoots for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ are currently underway in London.



(🎥: jasonthefilmosteo | IG) pic.twitter.com/kFui5qe5Uv — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) May 22, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.