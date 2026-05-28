Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photos Feature Luke Cage, Iron Fist, And A Future Marvel Hero - Spoilers

As we first reported a little earlier today, Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is back to shooting out in the open in New York. There's still no sign of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, but with the Man Without Fear behind bars, that isn't hugely surprising.

Hopefully, Daredevil isn't about to become a supporting character in his own series. For now, though, the spotlight is put squarely on the Heroes for Hire: Luke Cage and Danny Rand, a.k.a. Iron Fist.

They're joined by a future hero: the young Danielle Cage. In the comics, Luke and Jessica Jones' daughter becomes Captain America, a development that's at least a couple of decades off in the MCU if Marvel Studios ever decides to head in that direction.

While this looks like a nice moment between the trio, other set photos have confirmed that Bullseye is nearby. Has he been sent to kill some of New York's vigilantes at the behest of CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and Mr. Charles? We'll have to wait and see.

The possibility of Iron Fist suiting up is another mystery. Marvel Television must know how much fans want that after the Netflix series dropped the ball on Danny, but we've yet to see him in costume.

Luke returned to the MCU in Daredevil: Born Again's Season 2 finale, reuniting with Jessica after being forced to fight overseas. Previously, showrunner Dario Scardapane teased the significance of that moment.

"There's the story that we worked out in the writers' room about what [Mr.] Charles [Matthew Lillard] was doing with people like Luke and Bullseye [Wilson Bethel], and we were able to fold that story together in this reunion of Danielle and Luke and Jessica," he explained. "It's one short scene, but it holds an entire seed packet for seasons going forward."

"The questions and the story that starts there [with Jessica, Luke, and daughter Danielle] plays into season 3, absolutely," Scardapane added.

Check out these new Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 set photos in the X posts below.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published in March.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+. Season 3 premieres next year.