Supergirl Defends The Galaxy In Action-Packed New Trailer; Kara Takes Flight On Chinese Magazine Cover

Tickets for DC Studios' Supergirl are expected to go on sale later today, so there's a good chance we'll get a final trailer and/or a series of new posters.

In the meantime, TBS aired a new 60-second sneak peek at the next DCU movie last night. The teaser was leaked at the time, but has now been shared online in much better quality.

The promo shows the Woman of Tomorrow joining forces with the Sklarian Raiders to put a stop to Krem of the Yellow Hills and his bandits. We also see more of Lobo in action, and Superman giving his cousin her costume (though this footage did feature in a previously-released TV spot)

We also have a new Chinese TV spot introduced by director Craig Gillespie, along with a new international magazine cover.

New sneak leak at ‘SUPERGIRL’! pic.twitter.com/btFf7JEyOH — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) May 26, 2026

Craig Gillespie introduced a new ‘SUPERGIRL’ spot for China. pic.twitter.com/TMLGdxYmEH — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) May 26, 2026

First look at the cover of World Screen Magazine #6 focusing on #Supergirl Movie. pic.twitter.com/R6eFsWtpEP — Mikhail Villarreal🦇‏ (@TaurooAldebaran) May 26, 2026

'Supergirl' standee on display in a shopping mall in Malaysia



(@TaurooAldebaran) pic.twitter.com/2zvXGScePO — Superman Saga News (@SuperSagaNews) May 26, 2026

During a recent interview with Variety, Alcock revealed that Kara won't wear her suit "as much as people will think. It’s a journey.”

“Through helping save this young girl and deal with her trauma of losing her entire family, there’s a kinship there,” Alcock says. “She realizes that being Supergirl has nothing to do with her and has to do with everybody else around her. She needs to put her own feelings aside to help others, and through that she can save herself. So that’s what the suit is for her.”

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”