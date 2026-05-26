Supergirl Defends The Galaxy In Action-Packed New Trailer; Kara Takes Flight On Chinese Magazine Cover

Supergirl Defends The Galaxy In Action-Packed New Trailer; Kara Takes Flight On Chinese Magazine Cover

A 60-second teaser for Craig Gillepie's Supergirl aired on TBS last night, spotlighting some action-packed new footage from the next DCU movie...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 26, 2026 08:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Tickets for DC Studios' Supergirl are expected to go on sale later today, so there's a good chance we'll get a final trailer and/or a series of new posters.

In the meantime, TBS aired a new 60-second sneak peek at the next DCU movie last night. The teaser was leaked at the time, but has now been shared online in much better quality.

The promo shows the Woman of Tomorrow joining forces with the Sklarian Raiders to put a stop to Krem of the Yellow Hills and his bandits. We also see more of Lobo in action, and Superman giving his cousin her costume (though this footage did feature in a previously-released TV spot)

We also have a new Chinese TV spot introduced by director Craig Gillespie, along with a new international magazine cover.

During a recent interview with Variety, Alcock revealed that Kara won't wear her suit "as much as people will think. It’s a journey.”

“Through helping save this young girl and deal with her trauma of losing her entire family, there’s a kinship there,” Alcock says. “She realizes that being Supergirl has nothing to do with her and has to do with everybody else around her. She needs to put her own feelings aside to help others, and through that she can save herself. So that’s what the suit is for her.”

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/26/2026, 8:33 AM
China absolutely loved the Aquaman movies for some reason so it's smart putting Momoa front and center. I think this is going to be a sleeper hit. But I don't have am agenda soooo
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/26/2026, 8:54 AM
@bobevanz - they also love avatar for some reason
jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 5/26/2026, 9:06 AM
@bobevanz - China isn't relevant for Hollywood movies anymore. Abd Aquaman 2 didnt make that much money there..
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/26/2026, 8:39 AM
More o8ke jjj
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/26/2026, 8:44 AM
One month to go. Can't wait !!!
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/26/2026, 8:49 AM
Definitely taking the wife and kids to this. Met my wife on Halloween 25 years ago this year. She was dressed as Supergirl and I had a lazy Batman shirt on as a “costume”. Forever an anchor.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 5/26/2026, 8:51 AM
@FrankenDad - 🤣😂🤣🤣🤣
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 5/26/2026, 8:51 AM
Now they say if it makes $300 Million thats a WIN!😂🤣 God the coping skills & goal post moving my Gunn Shills is AMAZING! Can't wait till this Slapstick, Goofy, Forced Comedy with weird Sexual innuendos & politics DCU is DONE! it will be forgotten & Gunn shills will disappear like they NEVER was there.😂🤣🤣😂😂😂 Bring back the Epic, Cinematic, Hans Zimmerman Themed Style Movies BACK! The reason The Batman & Penguin are doing great is cuz their pleasing the fans which is over 40 year old men. The moment you try to get 'casual fans'you get movies like The Marvels, Supergirl, She Hulk, Star Wars Acolyte etc...The DC fanbase left with Henry Cavil & Zack Snyder an Chris Nolan.🦾🦾They'll be back when Gunn is gone like his Creature Commandos😂😂
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 5/26/2026, 8:53 AM
It's occurred to me that most of my friends have lost interest in CBMs. Even my best friend since the 8th grade who I bonded with over comics can hardly be bothered. Anyway, there's a chance I'll be seeing this solo, but I will see it, by god!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/26/2026, 9:17 AM
@Clintthahamster - I feel the same with my brother and cousin group

Maybe it’s become they have become so regular that the specialness is gone but not sure.

Anyway , might check this out solo too.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 5/26/2026, 8:54 AM
I have NO PEOPLE is what Zodiac said in Zack Snyders Man Of Steel!!! 😂😂🤣🤣Stop STEALING from Zack!!!🤣🤣
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/26/2026, 8:56 AM
Still say this book is bad idea to make movie from numbers will prove statement plenty other goood books in stress of girl of tomorrow one
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 5/26/2026, 8:59 AM
Gunn has the same theme...put the Dog in let the movie be about saving a dog...like Gunn Superman 2025😂🤣😂🤣 Make her emotional & sensitive😂😂looking like Star Lord with Star Lord style music playing & she's wearing a Star Lord jacket!!!😂😂😂😂😂Can't make this shit up!!!! $50 Dollars opening weekend🙈 the SPIDER MAN MAKES A BILLION DOLLARS!!!!
BlackBolt84
BlackBolt84 - 5/26/2026, 9:22 AM
This looks objectively bad.

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