Batman Writer Matt Fraction Says Recent Marvel/DC Crossovers Had "Some Dumb F***ing Notes" Form Laywers

Batman Writer Matt Fraction Says Recent Marvel/DC Crossovers Had &quot;Some Dumb F***ing Notes&quot; Form Laywers

Comic book writers Matt Fraction (Batman) and Chip Zdarsky (Daredevil) have reflected on being part of Marvel and DC's recent crossovers, revealing that lawyers inevitably got involved.

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By JoshWilding - May 26, 2026 05:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Recent months have seen Marvel Comics and DC Comics collaborate on some long-awaited crossovers, starting with one-shots Deadpool/Batman, Batman/Deadpool, Superman/Spider-Man, and Spider-Man/Superman

While the main focus of those was on their title characters, they also featured backup stories, such as Captain America teaming up with Wonder Woman and Green Arrow fighting alongside Daredevil. 

That's not the only big crossover from DC this year, as the company has also published MAD about DC, which Avengers: Armageddon writer Chip Zdarsky edited. Talking on Direct Edition, he praised DC Comics editor-in-chief Marie Javins for navigating these mashups and the expectations from the companies involved. 

"Marie was editing Superman/Spider-Man issue at the same time [as MAD], and [Superman/Spider-Man] went to press the week before MAD," Zdarsky recalled. "And so, everything just collided, and I think it was probably the most stressed she’s been."

Current Batman scribe Matt Fraction then interjected to share his take on what was likely stressing her out so much. "Those were some truly spectacularly stupid notes that she was getting," he stated. "If my experience was indicative of what everybody else was going through, there were some dumb f***ing notes. That was difficult."

Fraction continued, "It felt like Marie and C.B. [Cebulski] came to an accord and said, 'Let’s do it.' And then it got handed to a room full of lawyers, who had no idea what it was." 

Zdarksy, meanwhile, explained, "I did the previous one. I did the Batman/Deadpool one, and I’m not going to say they were stupid notes, but they were definitely like, 'Okay, these companies are just really trying to make sure each one is on equal footing.' It gets harder and harder because there are obviously more lawyers and kind of corporate interests involved."

As the former Daredevil writer points out, it isn't hugely surprising that lawyers interjected, especially as both companies would have been eager to protect their respective IPs. Still, it's hard to disagree with his next point, "The fact that they put these out is amazing. And the quality is also amazing."

Zdarsky teamed with Terry Dodson for Captain America and Wonder Woman story "The Gun and the Sword" in Deadpool/Batman #1. Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisited Jimmy Olsen, with a Carnage twist, in Superman/Spider-Man #1.

The next Marvel and DC crossover hasn't been announced yet, but many fans were quick to point out the absence of superhero teams like the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Justice League from those previously published. While not confirmed, it's widely believed that both companies have something much bigger planned for later in 2026 or early 2027.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 5/26/2026, 5:17 AM
Damn laywers
Battinson
Battinson - 5/26/2026, 5:27 AM
@Batmandalorian - your name is so baller, I love it! Don't ever change🙏🍻
Battinson
Battinson - 5/26/2026, 5:26 AM
They ruin everything
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/26/2026, 5:35 AM
I hate it when notes form laywers.

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LSHF
LSHF - 5/26/2026, 5:44 AM
"...From Lawyers".

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