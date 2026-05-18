Marvel Comics Reveals First Wave Of Mary Jane Watson Variant Covers Celebrating MJ's 60th Anniversary

She's always been a cover girl, and this August, Marvel Comics honours 60 fabulous years of Mary Jane Watson with both the Mary Jane: Face It, Tiger #1 one-shot and new Mary Jane Watson variant covers.

The latter is a runway-worthy collection of 20 new Mary Jane covers from today's hottest artists. As multi-faceted as Mary Jane is herself, the covers range from high fashion to action-packed, as MJ "steals the show by teaming up with fellow Marvel icons and debuting glamorous new looks."

Sixty years ago, Marvel Comics hit the jackpot when, in Amazing Spider-Man #42, Mary Jane Watson made her full debut, brought to life by Stan Lee and John Romita Sr. Since then, her luck has never run out. From Peter Parker's sweetheart to fashion model, superhero, and even symbiote host, MJ has done it all with style.

Now, the character's legendary legacy continues in Mary Jane: Face It, Tiger #1, featuring stories that span her most iconic eras, along with a glimpse at what’s next for the inimitable superstar. The one-shot comes from a lineup of renowned writers, including legendary Spider-Man scribes J.M. DeMatteis, J. Michael Straczynski and Ann Nocenti, along with rising star Ashley Allen.

They’re joined by an all-star group of artists, including Phil Noto, Alina Erofeeva, Andrea Broccardo, and Luigi Zagaria, ensuring Mary Jane has never looked better.

We'll hopefully have more to share on that one-shot for you soon, but in the meantime, we have the first six Mary Jane Watson variant covers, along with a breakdown of when and where you'll be able to find the full 20-cover collection.