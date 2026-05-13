Apocalypse Returns In New Tomb Of Apocalypse Comic Starring Jubilee And Wolverine

From his throne on Arakko, the powerful and ancient mutant known as Apocalypse will once again make his presence felt on Earth this August as he recruits Jubilee on a dangerous quest to secure a mysterious Celestial artefact in Tomb of Apocalypse #1.

Written by rising star Ashley Allen (Magik & Colossus) and artist Domenico Carbone (Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu), when an unknown device from Mars crash-lands outside the X-Men’s home at Haven House, Jubilee answers the call in a bid to prove herself as more than just a babysitter for the Outliers.

Activated by her mutant powers, the device sends Jubilee and Wolverine across the world to a desert outpost in Egypt being excavated by armed mercenaries: the Tomb of Apocalypse. As they descend deep into the earth to uncover what Apocalypse has planned for humanity, mutantkind, Earth and Arakko, they’ll discover they’re not alone as they cross paths with long-time allies Rictor and Shatterstar.

It's said that "Allen and Carbone are pulling from years of X-Men storytelling and long-simmering plot points across multiple eras of mutant history to light the way forward with Jubilee and Wolverine leading the charge."

How will the former mallrat react to being pulled into Apocalypse’s machinations, and who else might the X-Men encounter in the underground maze full of puzzles and death? We'll learn more as the Tomb of Apocalypse reveals itself across this five-issue limited series, "with major changes coming for those who dare to enter it."

Here's the official description for Tomb of Apocalypse #1:

ANCIENT AND UNFATHOMABLE POWER! From his exile in space, the shadow of the mutant called APOCALYPSE looms over all life on the pale blue dot from whence he hailed. Once dedicated to ensuring the strongest and fittest mutants would inherit the Earth, now Apocalypse’s attentions have turned to a new deadly undertaking – for which he will need the unique abilities of…JUBILEE and WOLVERINE!

"For Earth’s mutants, it has taken time to regroup and process the fall of Krakoa," Allen said today. "But unfortunately for our heroes, Apocalypse values action. And he’s never been one to miss out on an opportunity."

Check out the main cover for Tomb of Apocalypse #1 below by Rod Reis, along with variants by Ivan Shavrin and Fabrizio de Tomasso.