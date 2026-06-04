Masters Of The Universe Post-Credits Scene Leak Reveals First Look At [Spoiler] Suited Up

Masters Of The Universe Post-Credits Scene Leak Reveals First Look At [Spoiler] Suited Up

Masters of the Universe is now playing in theaters, and one of the three post-credits scenes has just leaked online, revealing a first look at a beloved character's live-action debut.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 04, 2026 01:06 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

Masters of the Universe will likely be cut off at the knees by Scary Movie this weekend, with an estimated $33 million opening weekend (compared to the horror-comedy's expected $45 million start). The live-action reboot could have legs, but a debut at that level isn't promising for a sequel.

That's going to disappoint longtime fans of He-Man and company, especially as filmmaker Travis Knight sets the stage for a follow-up featuring She-Ra, Princess of Power.

Revealed as the long-lost twin sister of He-Man, She-Ra was introduced as the protagonist of the 1985 Filmation series She-Ra: Princess of Power. Now, a first look at the character has been revealed (via SFFGazette.com) in a leaked clip from Masters of the Universe's second post-credits scene.

In the clip, we're taken to what appears to be the Fright Zone in Etheria, where a male character approaches She-Ra and asks, "Force Captain Adora?" She replies, "No, not anymore," before the Sword of Protection glows with power. As for her costume, it's completely cartoon-accurate.

The implication is that She-Ra has returned from Etheria, and, having already learnt the truth about her parentage, is now rejecting her position as Force Captain to become the heroic She-Ra. Of course, this scene could be inserted anywhere into a potential follow-up, meaning we may still get a full-blown origin story. 

Who plays She-Ra in this scene? While part of her face is shown, and we hear Adora's voice, the actress was initially a mystery. However, she's since taken to social media to share a plethora of behind-the-scenes photos—showcasing her She-Ra costume—and you can learn who played the Princess of Power here. If Masters of the Universe 2 happens, then Knight will presumably cast a well-known star in the role. 

Check out this first look at Masters of the Universe's take on She-Ra in the X post below.

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

The supporting cast includes Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, James Purefoy as King Randor, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Stephen Adentan as Moss Man, James Wilkinson as Mekaneck, and Kristen Wiig as Roboto.

Masters of the Universe opens in UK cinemas on June 3, and arrives in the U.S. on June 5.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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hawkeyelover
hawkeyelover - 6/4/2026, 1:53 PM
… again, not an unknown location. This is the Fright Zone. Straight out of the cartoon. Hence, Etheria not Eternia.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/4/2026, 1:57 PM
@hawkeyelover - Thanks for the heads up!
hawkeyelover
hawkeyelover - 6/4/2026, 2:04 PM
@JoshWilding - no problem. Long time fan, so hit me up if you’d like to discuss a few stuff like Easter eggs for an article. Fright Zone, for example, is easter egged in the scenes on Earth as well, as it’s the name of the shop where they find the sword.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 6/4/2026, 1:59 PM
I hate to be that person but I hate when people go “woooo” during a movie
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 6/4/2026, 2:02 PM
Okay, I’m not gonna lie — that leaked She-Ra post-credit scene actually got me hyped.

Seeing the setup for She-Ra finally entering the live-action Masters of the Universe universe felt like a genuine “OH MAN, they’re really doing this” moment. For longtime fans of He-Man and the old Filmation era, that’s a huge deal. Eternia never really feels complete without Adora out there somewhere. That said… I’m pretty mixed on the casting choice.

No disrespect to Lauren Saliu personally, I always want actors to succeed, but visually she just doesn’t feel like the best match for classic She-Ra to me. When a lot of fans picture She-Ra, they picture someone with a very striking, powerful, almost larger-than-life fantasy-warrior presence. That iconic look is a huge part of the character.

I just think there were probably actresses out there who resembled the classic She-Ra design more closely while still bringing the charisma and strength the role needs. Now obviously, performance matters more than appearance in the long run, and I hope she proves everybody wrong and absolutely nails the role. If she captures Adora’s courage, compassion, leadership, and warrior energy, fans will come around fast. But I’d be lying if I said the casting didn’t leave me a little disappointed after how excited that post-credit reveal made me.
hawkeyelover
hawkeyelover - 6/4/2026, 2:06 PM
@BadgerThorkin - honestly, I wouldn’t sweat it too much at this point. If there’s a sequel is still up in the air, and they purposely show her only from behind. Recasting her is the least problem..
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 6/4/2026, 2:07 PM
@hawkeyelover - ya, that's very true

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