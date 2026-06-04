Masters Of The Universe Post-Credits Scene Leak Reveals First Look At [Spoiler] Suited Up

Masters of the Universe will likely be cut off at the knees by Scary Movie this weekend, with an estimated $33 million opening weekend (compared to the horror-comedy's expected $45 million start). The live-action reboot could have legs, but a debut at that level isn't promising for a sequel.

That's going to disappoint longtime fans of He-Man and company, especially as filmmaker Travis Knight sets the stage for a follow-up featuring She-Ra, Princess of Power.

Revealed as the long-lost twin sister of He-Man, She-Ra was introduced as the protagonist of the 1985 Filmation series She-Ra: Princess of Power. Now, a first look at the character has been revealed (via SFFGazette.com) in a leaked clip from Masters of the Universe's second post-credits scene.

In the clip, we're taken to what appears to be the Fright Zone in Etheria, where a male character approaches She-Ra and asks, "Force Captain Adora?" She replies, "No, not anymore," before the Sword of Protection glows with power. As for her costume, it's completely cartoon-accurate.

The implication is that She-Ra has returned from Etheria, and, having already learnt the truth about her parentage, is now rejecting her position as Force Captain to become the heroic She-Ra. Of course, this scene could be inserted anywhere into a potential follow-up, meaning we may still get a full-blown origin story.

Who plays She-Ra in this scene? While part of her face is shown, and we hear Adora's voice, the actress was initially a mystery. However, she's since taken to social media to share a plethora of behind-the-scenes photos—showcasing her She-Ra costume—and you can learn who played the Princess of Power here. If Masters of the Universe 2 happens, then Knight will presumably cast a well-known star in the role.

Check out this first look at Masters of the Universe's take on She-Ra in the X post below.

Masters of the Universe. She Ra. He Man. pic.twitter.com/yeAhCC9i8g — R (@midnightdegree) June 4, 2026

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

The supporting cast includes Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, James Purefoy as King Randor, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Stephen Adentan as Moss Man, James Wilkinson as Mekaneck, and Kristen Wiig as Roboto.

Masters of the Universe opens in UK cinemas on June 3, and arrives in the U.S. on June 5.