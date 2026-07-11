Masters Of The Universe Concept Art Reveals Unused, Darker Designs For David S. Goyer's Scrapped Movie

Masters Of The Universe Concept Art Reveals Unused, Darker Designs For David S. Goyer's Scrapped Movie

A first look at David S. Goyer's (Man of Steel) unmade Masters of the Universe movie has been revealed, thanks to concept art that highlights alternate designs for Skeletor and more.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 11, 2026 04:07 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

Way back in 2018, the news broke that Batman Begins and Man of Steel writer David S. Goyer had walked away from Sony Pictures' Masters of the Universe movie. It went through multiple creative teams after that, until Travis Knight helmed the version we saw this summer.

As the trades reported at the time, "Goyer turned in a draft of 'Masters of the Universe' last fall that excited the studio so much that they hoped to convince him to slide behind the camera." However, he ultimately chose to focus on Foundation, an Apple TV series which ran between 2021 and 2025.

Now, concept artist Constantine Sekeris, who also worked on Knight's take on He-Man, has revealed some of the designs he did for Goyer's unmade Masters of the Universe.

Clearly much darker in tone than the campy version that's received such widespread acclaim from fans of the franchise, but some of the designs did sneak into the 2026 movie. Trap Jaw, for example, looks very similar to the live-action version we saw back in June. Skeletor, however, is far more horror-themed, as is Evil-Lyn.

Based on Sekeris's posts below, some of these designs may have been for later iterations of Masters of the Universe (Aaron and Adam Nee developed a version, and even cast Kyle Allen as He-Man). Regardless of where they're from, it's always fun to see what might have been.

Interestingly, we also see designs for Mer-Man, with a design that would fit in well in a Guillermo del Toro-helmed movie. He was only included in this year's movie as an Easter Egg, and wasn't among He-Man's Heroic Warriors.

If a Masters of the Universe sequel happens—and streaming numbers could save the relaunched franchise—then we'll likely see him and more characters there wasn't room for in the first instalment. She-Ra, for example, is expected to be front and centre.

Check out these unused Masters of the Universe designs in the Instagram galleries below (via SFFGazette.com).

In Masters of the Universe, director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

The supporting cast includes Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, James Purefoy as King Randor, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Stephen Adentan as Moss Man, James Wilkinson as Mekaneck, and Kristen Wiig as Roboto.

Masters of the Universe is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/11/2026, 4:24 PM
Too bad this movie didn't do better. You can tell Knight and team are actually passionate about this franchise.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/11/2026, 4:31 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Agreed. I loved this flick. Super fun with an incredible guitar soundtrack by Brian May. If you don’t have a smile on your face when Queen’s “Princes of The Universe” hits, fun may not be in your vocabulary. Still, I’m no shill. It bombed at the BO and there is no spin for that. Hopefully, it finds its groove when it hits Prime
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/11/2026, 4:54 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - can never trust movie scores and reviews say movie will be success people decide no matter what regardless movie score and reviews and it could have been bad timing for this gmeration gijoe and transformers got lucky but other 80 cartoons hard to say probably Maybe suck if there be made
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/11/2026, 5:09 PM
@Bucky74 - Hopefully
captainwalker
captainwalker - 7/11/2026, 5:30 PM
That would have been good too.

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