Masters Of The Universe Sets Early Streaming Debut Following Disappointing Theatrical Run

Following a disappointing run at the box office, Masters of the Universe is set to make its streaming debut this week.

Amazon MGM has announced that the reboot will be available to watch on Prime Video from this Wednesday, July 22.

The PG-13 fantasy adventure was met with a mostly positive reception from critics, and fans of the classic cartoon seemed to embrace this colourful, comedic adaptation. But a soft opening and a "B" CinemaScore indicated that general audiences weren't quite as taken with the movie, and it finished its theatrical run with just $113 million worldwide.

At the end of the day, there's no guarantee of box office success, even when a movie appears to tick all the right boxes. MGM Studios' Head of Domestic Theatrical Distro, Kevin Wilson, would have us believe that MOTU performed well.

"This weekend represents a very solid start for Masters of the Universe and the passionate, multigenerational audience response we're seeing around the world has been fantastic Travis Knight and the entire cast and filmmaking team have delivered something truly special, and this opening is exactly the kind of critical first moment that validates our holistic distribution strategy—building awareness and engagement that will carry well beyond the theatrical window."

Could we still see a sequel? If MOTU proves to be a huge streaming hit, then it's always possible, but expect a significantly reduced budget.

You can check out a new trailer below.

Listen Up! Watch Masters of the Universe - July 22 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/PBwmAyh79g — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) July 20, 2026

A darkness threatens the universe. Watch the battle unfold on Masters of the Universe this Wednesday on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/mavJ8odunn — Masters of the Universe (@mastersmovie) July 20, 2026

"In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.