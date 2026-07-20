Masters Of The Universe Sets Early Streaming Debut Following Disappointing Theatrical Run

Masters Of The Universe Sets Early Streaming Debut Following Disappointing Theatrical Run

Prime Video has announced that the recent Masters of the Universe reboot will make its streaming this week after taking in just $113 million at the worldwide box office...

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By MarkCassidy - Jul 20, 2026 07:07 PM EST

Following a disappointing run at the box office, Masters of the Universe is set to make its streaming debut this week.

Amazon MGM has announced that the reboot will be available to watch on Prime Video from this Wednesday, July 22.

The PG-13 fantasy adventure was met with a mostly positive reception from critics, and fans of the classic cartoon seemed to embrace this colourful, comedic adaptation. But a soft opening and a "B" CinemaScore indicated that general audiences weren't quite as taken with the movie, and it finished its theatrical run with just $113 million worldwide.

At the end of the day, there's no guarantee of box office success, even when a movie appears to tick all the right boxes. MGM Studios' Head of Domestic Theatrical Distro, Kevin Wilson, would have us believe that MOTU performed well.

"This weekend represents a very solid start for Masters of the Universe and the passionate, multigenerational audience response we're seeing around the world has been fantastic Travis Knight and the entire cast and filmmaking team have delivered something truly special, and this opening is exactly the kind of critical first moment that validates our holistic distribution strategy—building awareness and engagement that will carry well beyond the theatrical window."

Could we still see a sequel? If MOTU proves to be a huge streaming hit, then it's always possible, but expect a significantly reduced budget.

You can check out a new trailer below.

"In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 7/20/2026, 7:26 PM
Still better than any DCU property so far
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/20/2026, 7:43 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - everyone’s entitled to their opinion 👍
Truoptimusprime
Truoptimusprime - 7/20/2026, 7:53 PM
@epc1122 - so you think Supergirl was better than Heman, interesting 🤔!?
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/20/2026, 8:06 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - I loved this flick. Super fun with an incredible soundtrack from Queen’s Brian May. Not sure why it bombed but I can’t wait to see it again on Prime!
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/20/2026, 8:12 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - That's not saying much. 🤣
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/20/2026, 8:30 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - and marvel so far until doomsday and Spider-Man wait be judge of
pucrepeap
pucrepeap - 7/20/2026, 8:08 PM
Movie was good....not great, not bad. It was fun. Worth a stream at least. I'm not disappointed having paid to see it in the theater with my kids.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/20/2026, 8:18 PM
Sweet , hopefully it does well on streaming which then leads to some future for this iteration of the franchise even if it may not be the intended one by the filmmakers & studio…

Anyway , can’t wait to see the film finally since it’s looked real fun imo!!.

User Comment Image
ThouBear8
ThouBear8 - 7/20/2026, 8:40 PM
@TheVisionary25 - this is exactly where I'm at, since I wasn't able to catch it in theaters. Looking forward to watching it!
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/20/2026, 8:21 PM
Movie was good af. I'll be watching like 8 times just Wednesday
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/20/2026, 8:26 PM
Another shitty movie everyone knew was going to be shitty the second they announced it LMAO Good riddance
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/20/2026, 8:28 PM
The movie was awesome. Knight and the cast did a fantastic job.
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 7/20/2026, 8:29 PM
Damn. 113 global? Disappointing.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/20/2026, 8:31 PM
Goood moo me sucks no sequel to sucks movie scores and critics does nothing to improve movie future be success
CBMSTAR
CBMSTAR - 7/20/2026, 8:45 PM
They should have had Adam as a small scrawny guy (Steve Rogers before Captain America transformation)into He-Man.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/20/2026, 8:47 PM
One of the most fun movies I've seen in a long damn time.

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