Masters Of The Universe: She-Ra Actress Reveals Full Look At Adora's Post-Credits Scene Costume

Masters Of The Universe: She-Ra Actress Reveals Full Look At Adora's Post-Credits Scene Costume

Actress and model Lauren Saliu played She-Ra in Amazon MGM Studios' Masters of the Universe reboot, and she's now shared some photos of Adora's full costume from her time on the movie's set.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 25, 2026 02:07 AM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

In Masters of the Universe's post-credits scene, She-Ra makes her live-action debut in a stinger that's clearly meant to set up Adora's reunion with He-Man in a potential sequel.

Actress and model Lauren Saliu plays She-Ra, and as we first reported on SFFGazette.com, she's finally been able to share some photos from her time on the movie's set (some of these were shared when the movie opened but were later pulled by Amazon).

While the stinger only shows She-Ra from behind—she briefly turns her head to the side at one point—these behind-the-scenes shots confirm that Saliu was decked out in a fully cartoon-accurate costume.

Masters of the Universe filmmaker Travis Knight has confirmed he has an actress in mind for a potential sequel, and while he may be talking about Saliu, nothing has been confirmed as we write this. There's no denying that Saliu looks the part and, in full costume, could quite easily take on the role of She-Ra if asked.

The actress has a handful of credits, including acclaimed shorts like The Last StrawThe Choice, and Joggers. As noted, she's also a model who has written a book about the industry. Her Instagram account is @laurensaliu.

"Excited to share a few BTS photos from my time on set," Saliu wrote. "I’m so grateful to have been a part of the [Masters of the Universe] film in the special post-credits scene."

"Huge congrats to the incredible cast, crew, and everyone involved," she continued. "Can we also take a moment to acknowledge the costume team, whose craftsmanship was amazing. I hope everyone enjoys the film!"

Masters of the Universe grossed $113 million at the worldwide box office, but received glowing reviews from fans and is "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes. The hope is that it will find an audience on streaming, prompting Amazon to greenlight a sequel. 

Check out Saliu She-Ra photos in the Instagram post below.

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

The supporting cast includes Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, James Purefoy as King Randor, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Stephen Adentan as Moss Man, James Wilkinson as Mekaneck, and Kristen Wiig as Roboto.

Masters of the Universe is now streaming on Prime Video.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 7/25/2026, 2:46 AM
Okay.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/25/2026, 2:56 AM
Massive flop may get a sequel.

Uh huh.

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