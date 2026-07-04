Masters Of The Universe Concept Art Reveals That The Snake Men Were Originally Going To Feature

This latest round of Masters of the Universe concept art from Constantin Sekeris and Jerad S.Marantz spotlight alternate looks for Skeletor and Beast Man, while also revealing that the earlier version of the reboot that the Nee Brothers were attached to direct would have featured the Snake Men.

Led by King Hiss, the Snake Men were an ancient race of evil humanoid snake warriors who existed in the age of Preternia, and were ultimately exiled by He-Man's ancestors. The original toy line consisted of King Hiss, Cobra Khan, Rattlor, and Tongue Lashor.

If MOTU gets a sequel - and chances are slim following its dismal run at the box office - the Snake Men would make for powerful new foes for Eternia's protector and his Heroic Warriors.

As for the Lord of Destruction and his animalistic henchman, these versions of the characters looked quite different to what ended up on the screen.

A song fit for Eternia. ⚡🎸 Masters of the Universe - now playing only in theaters. Get tickets now. pic.twitter.com/k9OOf3tBex — Masters of the Universe (@mastersmovie) July 3, 2026

The Power of Grayskull is with him. Masters of the Universe - now playing only in theaters. Get tickets now. pic.twitter.com/Y8gLY7Nons — Masters of the Universe (@mastersmovie) July 2, 2026

"In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.