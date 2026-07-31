UPDATE: Booster Gold Writer Confirms That His Live-Action DCU Series Is No Longer Moving Forward

UPDATE: Booster Gold Writer Confirms That His Live-Action DCU Series Is No Longer Moving Forward

It looks like we can bid farewell to another potential DCU proeject, as David Jenkins has confirmed that the live-action Booster Gold series he was working on is no longer moving forward...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 31, 2026 05:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Booster Gold

UPDATE: According to The Wrap, the Booster Gold series is being revamped and will still move forward at DC Studios with a new creative team. "An actor has not been cast for the project either way."

Original story follows.

It seems to be a week for cancelled projects. Following the news that Marvel Studios' Blade reboot and a second season of Wonder Man will not be moving forward, writer David Jenkins has revealed that the planned Booster Gold DCU series has also been canned.

“My Booster Gold won’t be moving forward,” Jenkins wrote on Threads. “Can’t improve on Mahershala’s lovely statement so I’ll just apply it here as well.”

Jenkins reposted a quote from Mahershala Ali’s recent GQ profile story, in which he confirmed that he’s moving on from the Blade movie, which was announced back in 2019 and has been plagued by setbacks since.

Jenkins' wording has led to the assumption that DC Studios does still intend to develop a different Booster Gold series down the line, which THR has confirmed.

Though nothing was ever made official, Kumail Nanjiani,  who played Kingo in Marvel Studios' Eternals, was rumored to have been cast as the titular time-hopping hero, Michael John Carter, in the series.

Nexus Point News previously reported that James Gunn and Peter Safran had tapped Danny McBride, John Carcieri and Jeff Fradley, the creative team behind the HBO Max Original series The Righteous Gemstones, to work on the show.

Back in 2022, Gunn asked his social media followers which character that has yet to appear in the DCU they'd most like to see on screen, and Booster won by some margin.

"Interestingly, Booster was the MOST requested character when I asked people on Mastodon what character they'd most like to see on screen," Tweeted Gunn. "I'm not creating stories by public vote, but I found it fascinating nevertheless"

A Booster Gold feature from director Greg Berlanti and writer Zack Stenz was in development before falling off the radar back in 2019.

Booster Gold and Skeets appeared in the Smallville episode "Booster", portrayed by Eric Martsolf and voiced by Ross Douglas, respectively. Scrubs alum Donald Faison also played another take on the character in the series finale of Legends of Tomorrow.

"Booster Gold is one of comic’s really popular cult heroes," Gunn said of the character when the DCU's "Gods and Monsters" slate was announced. "He is a fascinating guy. He’s a loser from the future who uses future technology to come back to present day and become a superhero so that people will love him. It is basically the superhero story of imposter syndrome on an HBO Max series.”

What do you make of this development? Drop us a comment down below.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 7/31/2026, 4:36 PM
I had such high hopes with James Gunn at the helm...
But this is just as horrible as the Snyder-fase
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/31/2026, 5:24 PM
@MonkeyBot -
User Comment Image
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/31/2026, 5:26 PM
Everything Gunn is doing is garbage.
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 7/31/2026, 4:36 PM
We may joke about Kumail Nanjiani being one of the worst possible castings for Booster Gold, but when you really think about it, the statistical liklihood of someone from the 31st century NOT being Indian is extrememly low.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/31/2026, 4:37 PM
@SeeYouIn2036 - lol facts

So much facts
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 7/31/2026, 4:39 PM
@SeeYouIn2036 - lmaoooooooo
Ikusa
Ikusa - 7/31/2026, 6:23 PM
@Vigor - Trust me, you won't be there.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 7/31/2026, 6:24 PM
@SeeYouIn2036 - Humans won't be anything like what we have today. Indian will not exist. None of what we currently are will.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/31/2026, 4:37 PM
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Vigor
Vigor - 7/31/2026, 4:38 PM
@InfinitePunches - damn AI right? Or good ol photoshop?
Vigor
Vigor - 7/31/2026, 4:38 PM
@InfinitePunches - although although although its a higher likelihood that far in the future we would all be mixed
Irregular
Irregular - 7/31/2026, 4:40 PM
@InfinitePunches - He should axe. Gunn is undeserving to direct a Batman movie.

Superman on the other hand, I feel he gets it, but with Batman? It's going to be like Batman Forever which is what I think about whenever I hear James Gunn is producing and potentially directing a Batman movie....god help us all...
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 7/31/2026, 4:38 PM
Another DCU project

User Comment Image

Axed 😮‍💨
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/31/2026, 4:38 PM
People complain when they use obscure characters. People also complains when they don't use obscure characters. Can't [frick]ing win
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 7/31/2026, 4:40 PM
@bobevanz - no, people complain when they focus on obscure characters without building the foundations with the top tier ones. 🤡
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/31/2026, 4:46 PM
@SenorTwats - id rather see a gray ghost movie than yet another batman movie. We have the foundational characters in the main stream already. We need more of everything else to keep the entire genre from growing stagnant. The alternative is doomsday.
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 7/31/2026, 4:49 PM
@Nonameforme - yeah the general audience dont want what you want mate. I'd rather see a question movie, but you cant build a brand on C list characters your main audience have no idea exists.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/31/2026, 4:54 PM
@SenorTwats - gunn did it with guardians. Favreau did it with iron man. General audience just wants goos stories. They don't care about a b c d or e list
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 7/31/2026, 5:22 PM
@Nonameforme - Gunn didn't build marvel on GOTG. GOTG was built off of the marvel brand. Gunn hasn't achieved the same box office heights outside of marvel as he did inside 😅 superman underperformed and supergirl straight up flopped. The DCU brand isn't strong enough to take chances on these smaller charcters, its just burning money at this point.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/31/2026, 5:33 PM
@SenorTwats - general audience doesn't care about any of that. They care about the movie. That's it. Make a good movie the audience will show up. There's only a few cases where that doesn't matter. Spiderman dor example.
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 7/31/2026, 6:14 PM
@Nonameforme - recent box office of MOTU, Thunderbolts & Dungeons & dragons all prove you wrong.

Movies being good dont automatically = interest / box office success.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/31/2026, 6:20 PM
@SenorTwats - D&D is by no stretch obscure, MOTU is decades old ip no one wants and thunderbolts was a bad movie full of known characters. It failed despite the mcu being behind it. Obsession was a great movie made by someone no one knew starring people no one knew. Its one of the most successful movies ever made despite it's lack of star power. People don't care anymore, they just want a good movie. We're nerds, we don't count. They do. GA.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/31/2026, 4:40 PM
DC Fans: "Can we get a proper Wonder Woman adaptation? Or Nightwing? Or the Flash?"

James Gunn:
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BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/31/2026, 4:44 PM
Looks like today is turning up to be a Bad News/Bad News/Good News sort of day.
"Blade" has been STAKED!!! "Booster Gold" has turned to RUST! "Wonderman" put down!! At least there is a DIAMOND in the rough!
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/31/2026, 4:49 PM
Samara Weaving will deliver.
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 7/31/2026, 4:45 PM
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TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 7/31/2026, 4:45 PM
I mean, I knew James Gunn would drop the ball as head of DC Films but never in a million years did I think it would be like this. Booster should have been an easy lay up for Gunn, so wtf is he even doing running the company?
Forthas
Forthas - 7/31/2026, 4:52 PM
Soon...

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ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/31/2026, 5:16 PM
@Forthas - 2034?
Amaru
Amaru - 7/31/2026, 4:53 PM
Not sure why they were doing Booster Gold in the first place when you have so many better choices when just starting out.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/31/2026, 4:56 PM
@Amaru - because he’s a cool character that you could tell an interesting story with…

What more do you need?.
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/31/2026, 4:56 PM
@Amaru - Bc Booster is a janitor at a superhero museum from 2000 years in the FUTURE and he just steals a bunch of shit and travels back in time to the past to tell everyone he's a superhero from THE FUTURE? MY GOD!!!! What a GREAT setup for a movie! C'mon!!!
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/31/2026, 4:59 PM
I have been saying there should be a BOOSTER GOLD MOVIE for at least 2 DECADES!
It's basically "Back To The Future" meets "Spider-Man" if Peter kept doing professional wrestling.
He's a great character that could translate to the silver screen in a BIG way.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/31/2026, 5:05 PM
@BiffDitko - isn’t there marvel character based on booster gold ?
Amaru
Amaru - 7/31/2026, 5:05 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Be real and honest with yourself, he's not big enough when you are just starting out. He is a corny, lame character who outside of comic readers, no one knows he exists.

He was a bad pick and it's pretty clear Gunn knows that now.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/31/2026, 5:06 PM
@dragon316 - forget it simaler to kang booster steals becomes hero kang makes weapons be villain
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/31/2026, 5:30 PM
@Amaru - so?

The MCU made its name on starting on characters people didn’t know very well if at all and made them A-Listers so why can’t DC do the same…

Contrary to belief now , there aren’t many superheroes out there that audiences do know but by introducing them is how you begin to build a universe and populate them otherwise we would have the same ones all the time.

Also he’s most definitely not lame aswell as Dan Jurgens & Geoff Johns run proved imo as have other moments.

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thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/31/2026, 4:57 PM
You can tell he’s not building a universe on public vote.
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/31/2026, 5:00 PM
@thedrudo - F***ING GOOD.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/31/2026, 5:04 PM
@thedrudo - public vote is joke public = fans if made choices what fans vote on what they want it be mess fan casting racist choices no fan casting compalints kang race swap , no fan casting crying over don cheadle be 1 foot short to home Rohdes in comics and 200 less muscle on that choice
1 2

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