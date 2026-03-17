BOOSTER GOLD Writer Responds To Reports That He's No Longer Developing DC Studios TV Series

Last July, it was revealed that DC Studios had tapped Our Flag Means Death creator David Jenkins to write Booster Gold's pilot. It was said that, if co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran were happy with his take on the time-travelling superhero, Jenkins would be hired as showrunner.

Booster Gold was announced at the start of 2023 as part of the DCU's "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate. The series lost its original showrunner (since confirmed to be The Righteous Gemstones' Danny McBride), and rumours persist that Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani is being lined up to play the title character.

A few days ago, there were rumblings on social media that Jenkins had unfollowed Gunn on Instagram and removed any mention of Booster Gold from his feed. The implication was that he'd parted ways with DC Studios over potential creative differences.

Well, Jenkins has now chimed in to confirm that, "As far as I know, [Booster Gold is] still in the pipeline."

This is a positive sign, and one that's made it clear there may have been very little to what a handful of fan accounts were sharing on platforms like X and Instagram. Still, even if Jenkins remains hard at work on Booster Gold, there's no guarantee it will become a reality. The Authority and Sgt. Rock are proof of that.

While Jenkins is still following Gunn on Instagram, he has deleted his posts about the DCU series. As a result, it's hard not to wonder whether something has gone wrong, with it now "in the pipeline" without him.

Created by Dan Jurgens, Booster Gold first appeared in Booster Gold #1 in 1986. His real name is Michael Jon Carter, a former football star from the 25th century who becomes a time-travelling hero.

Carter, disillusioned by his lack of success and fame in his own time, steals advanced technology, including a powered suit and a robotic sidekick named Skeets, and travels back to the 20th Century to become a superhero. Initially motivated by fame and fortune, Booster eventually matures into a genuine hero, using his abilities to protect the innocent and uphold justice.

When Booster Gold was first announced, the series was described as following its title character, who uses basic technology from the future to pretend to be a superhero in the present day.

Hopefully, we'll have more details to share on the project soon.