Supergirl Director Craig Gillespie Gives Interesting Response When Asked Whether Kara Is Aware Of Batman

We know that DC Studios will eventually introduce a new take on the Caped Crusader (unless they do ultimately decide to fold Robert Pattinson's The Batman into the DCU, which seems unlikely), but we still have no idea what James Gunn's plans are for the character.

Last we heard, The Flash director Andy Muschietti was still attached to helm The Brave and the Bold, but that project seems to have been placed on the back burner for the time being, and there's speculation that we might see the DCU's Dark Knight a little sooner.

Could we learn more about the DCU's Batman in Supergirl, perhaps?

Star Milly Alcock and director Craig Gillespie were asked whether "Kara is aware of Batman" during an interview with Jake's Takes, and Gillespie's initial response to the question is a lot more interesting than his answer, as he shares a look with Alcock and laughs.

We might be reading too much into it, but have a look at the video below along with some other interview clips and let us know what you think in the comments.

Craig Gillespie on whether Kara’s aware of Batman in DCU



(Via @JakesTakes ) pic.twitter.com/CBifiUf2BS — Everything_DCU (@EverythingDCU_) June 13, 2026

Milly Alcock on how Supergirl feels about Superman:



“She really struggles to be who she is, & she sees that Clark can move through the world being exactly who he is without being interfered by his own personal demons. I think she's a bit jealous, and she'd aspire to have that.” pic.twitter.com/ox2VG2RqGp — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) June 13, 2026

Milly Alcock says fear is what made her knew she had to do #Supergirl: "Who am I to say no?" Full interview 🔗: https://t.co/Y0nrWM7Twu pic.twitter.com/rGRbPGW7j0 — ExtraTV (@extratv) June 11, 2026

Milly Alcock says Kara is "neglecting any form of self-care, responsibility" in #Supergirl. Plus, Ana Nogueira talks challenges of adapting and paring down "Woman of Tomorrow."



Full interview 🔗: https://t.co/Y0nrWM8rm2#dc #dcuniverse pic.twitter.com/rBs1MBvjHR — ExtraTV (@extratv) June 12, 2026

Milly Alcock on how Supergirl feels about Superman:



“She really struggles to be who she is, & she sees that Clark can move through the world being exactly who he is without being interfered by his own personal demons. I think she's a bit jealous, and she'd aspire to have that.” pic.twitter.com/ox2VG2RqGp — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) June 13, 2026

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”