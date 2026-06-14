Supergirl Director Craig Gillespie Gives Interesting Response When Asked Whether Kara Is Aware Of Batman

Supergirl Director Craig Gillespie Gives Interesting Response When Asked Whether Kara Is Aware Of Batman

Supergirl director Craig Gillespie was asked whether the Woman of Tomorrow is aware of Batman in the DCU, and gave a very interesting response...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 14, 2026 09:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

We know that DC Studios will eventually introduce a new take on the Caped Crusader (unless they do ultimately decide to fold Robert Pattinson's The Batman into the DCU, which seems unlikely), but we still have no idea what James Gunn's plans are for the character.

Last we heard, The Flash director Andy Muschietti was still attached to helm The Brave and the Bold, but that project seems to have been placed on the back burner for the time being, and there's speculation that we might see the DCU's Dark Knight a little sooner.

Could we learn more about the DCU's Batman in Supergirl, perhaps?

Star Milly Alcock and director Craig Gillespie were asked whether "Kara is aware of Batman" during an interview with Jake's Takes, and Gillespie's initial response to the question is a lot more interesting than his answer, as he shares a look with Alcock and laughs.

We might be reading too much into it, but have a look at the video below along with some other interview clips and let us know what you think in the comments.

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Huskers
Huskers - 6/14/2026, 9:45 AM
James Gunn isn’t even aware of Batman! Get moving on the DCU Batman and quit screwing around on that terrible Nolan wannabe Temu knockoff!
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/14/2026, 9:49 AM
@Huskers - Jeez, switch to decaf...
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/14/2026, 10:07 AM
@Huskers - Pattinson's Batman is a mornic parody of Bale's
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 6/14/2026, 9:52 AM
Reading way too much into that look. Probably because the director isn't a comic book nerd and doesn't really know much of anything about Batman. I'm sure all of his comics knowledge is based around Supergirl because that's what he researched making the film, but beyond that he doesn't know anything about the future of the DCU or Batman. Clearly.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/14/2026, 10:00 AM
This DCU is FAILING FAST! Supergirl is tracking like The Flash & really NOBODY CARES about this iteration of DC. The forced comedy, weird sexual innuendos, BAD costumes, bad script, lack of knowledge of the source materials. Gunn DC is DONE. The MERGER is COMPLETE. Screenrant just posted an article on Zack JLA #8 on Netflix across seas. The writing is on the wall. Ill be here the week after Supergirl comes out & Man Of Tomorrow...those #'s tell the story.
19Batman84
19Batman84 - 6/14/2026, 10:19 AM
@ClarkJoeKent - your so obsessed with tracking lol let the movie come and see how it does jeez lol
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/14/2026, 10:03 AM
There is no DCU Batman; move on already.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/14/2026, 10:20 AM
@TheJok3r - Creature Commandos begs to differ.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/14/2026, 10:06 AM
There is no Batman. The Batman doesn't exist in this horrendous, parody of the universe. The closest you'll get to this universe's Batman before it's rebooted is Clooney's Batman in B&R!

Reboot the MCU and DCU
19Batman84
19Batman84 - 6/14/2026, 10:20 AM
@FireGunn - get alive dude seriously
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/14/2026, 10:34 AM
@19Batman84 - I am alive
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/14/2026, 10:49 AM
@19Batman84 - don’t waste your time, he’s not looking for progressive dialogue, he’s looking for interaction.
J0RELLC00LJ
J0RELLC00LJ - 6/14/2026, 10:10 AM
I maybe wrong, but that look from the question felt like "I don't care, you wanna take this one? DC told me not to pull a 'Ziegler' if I want to make any money." Lol

Jokes aside: Reading into it
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/14/2026, 10:17 AM
You want to know about the DCU Batman? OK, here's what I figured.

This is an educated guess. Salt required.

1, Batman is Cavill's role to lose. Gunn talked to Cavill FIRST thanks to the Black Adam affair. They talked roles and Gunn has said he'd love to cast Cavill in the DCU. What other role than Batman?

2, if there is a script on Gunn's desk, he's being super secretive about it. But that could be because:

3, no BatB announcement until the Batman Part II hype train is in full swing. No doubt, the DCU Batman is separate so Batman Part II (and later Part III) will need their own breathing room.

4, if BatB is ready to go, expect "Superman Saga" levels of turnaround. It could be in theatres as early as 2028. And could have a sequel BEFORE Batman Part III.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/14/2026, 10:35 AM
@UltimaRex - The delusion is off the charts
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 6/14/2026, 10:33 AM
"We might be reading too much into it.."

MAN! You said it yourself.

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