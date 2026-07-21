After Supergirl, DC Studios Co-Chair Says "Not Everything Is Going To Work"

After Supergirl, DC Studios Co-Chair Says &quot;Not Everything Is Going To Work&quot;

Despite Supergirl stalling at the box office, DC Studios isn't backing down. Peter Safran reveals why their 10-year DCU plan remains fully on track.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 21, 2026 08:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl
Source: EW

The frigid box office response to Supergirl is certainly not what DC Studios co-chair's Peter Safran and James Gunn would have liked to see for the second DCU theatrical feature.

However, Safran is touting an overall master plan for the DCU that stretches a decade and that one setback is not a reason to scrap all of their plans.

"Obviously, as you've seen in these last weekends, not everything is going to work, but we don't judge the success of our 10-year plan based on any individual project along the way," he told Entertainment Weekly.

It's an echo of Safran's previous statement in the immediate aftermath of Supergirl's release, when it became clear that the marketing and concept failed to strike a chord with moviegoers.  At the time, Safran remarked, "While Supergirl didn’t meet our box office expectations, it’s just one component of a broader, long-term strategy at DC Studios that we remain confident in."

Was Mily Alcock the wrong choice for the role? Gunn previously touted his decision, stating that Alcock, "might be the best bit of casting I've done in my entire life."

He also previously stated, "Milly's got a big role in that one [Man of Tomorrow]... She's done her wild ways, and now she's going to try to get back in with her cousin and be more on Earth again. That's where she is, in 'Man of Tomorrow."

Gunn thought it was such slam dunk that he gave the House of the Dragon star a major role in the currently filming, Man of Tomorrow. With the Superman sequel deep into production, it's likely too late to significantly alter Supergirl's presence without incurring the price of costly reshoots.

And while Supergirl may go down as a financial failure for DC Studios and a give Kara the stigma of a failed character to decision-making studio execs, most reviews say Alcock's performance was one of the pics' few strongpoints. Keep in mind, Chris Evans as Captain America and Chris Hemsworth as Thor didn't exactly set the box office on fire in their solo film debuts and look where they are now.

Unlike Marvel Studios, DC Studios is not holding a main-stage film presentation in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con this year. Instead, the focus is on the HBO Max series Lanterns, and unless Gunn takes a break from Man of Tomorrow filming for a surprise appearance, don't expect any major DCU announcements this weekend.

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
CBM writer for a decade+.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/21/2026, 8:17 PM


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ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/21/2026, 8:24 PM
No, one bad/ mediocre project usually doesn't derail huge franchises like DC and Marvel, but if they keep making underwhelming movies like Supergirl, they might as well go back to the drawing board. You can only put out so much underwhelming content when your competition has multiple billion-dollar films on its Resume🤷🏾‍♂️
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/21/2026, 8:27 PM
See you in 2027

Reboot the MCU and DCU
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/21/2026, 8:44 PM
So now it's "Not everything's going to work."😂😂😂 Thats what it's ALL ABOUT! COPE-A-MANIA!😂😂😂😂 #SnyderBrosWasRight #ZackDCU2028
Vigor
Vigor - 7/21/2026, 8:52 PM
@ClarkJoeKent - wackadoodle
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/21/2026, 8:50 PM
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MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 7/21/2026, 8:54 PM
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Forthas
Forthas - 7/21/2026, 8:55 PM
The one big problem is that they have already deviated from their earlier announced plans. There is simply no reason to believe or have any faith in this team of losers. Just quit and let us get on to reviving this brand they just helped push deeper into the grave.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/21/2026, 8:56 PM
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/21/2026, 8:57 PM
Honestly , I feel like his statement makes sense and is something WB/DC should have been doing long before which is not be reactionary and stay the course…

We had the lukewarm reception and failure of GL that led to WB changing plans and whether you like the DCEU or not , the reception to BVS led to the JL theatrical cut which afterwards birthed the Snyderverse movement which signalled the downfall of that universe so them sticking to their guns regardless of the B.O failure and mixed reception to Supergirl is commendable.

One of the reasons Marvel succeeded originally is that they stayed the course which allowed them to build and become the juggernaut they became/are so DC Studios not panicking just because one movie of their still infant universe didn’t do well is the right strategy imo.

I haven’t seen Supergirl yet but I thought Superman was solid (and enjoyed CC & Peacemaker S2 to varying degrees) & am excited for the likes of Lanterns and MOT so I wish the DCU nothing but the best moving forward!!
hue66
hue66 - 7/21/2026, 9:15 PM
I agree with him. All projects are a risk. But since they are continuing with the superman family, the next needs to be very good. Since they are going with Braniac, pull from a very successful storyline. They are not helping things by aging up a very popular character and killing him off early in this universe. That will already leave a bitter taste in some. Wonder woman 1 was good but they'll have to find a way to distinguish her from the previous one and it's hard to come up with original ideas there. I don't think many are happy with the trunks though this is SMs original appearance. I wish it well, but have doubts. I think DC characters are more difficult to transfer to the big screen in general. They are essentially good guys with very little nuances like Marvel characters who can appear both good and controversial and even clash with each other occasionally. Only Batman can be like that imo.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/21/2026, 9:23 PM
The movie failed to succeed, but I don’t see her as a failed character. She still got a chance to shine in MOT.

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