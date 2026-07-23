Supergirl Digital & Blu-ray Release Dates Officially Announced; Bonus Features Revealed

Supergirl Digital & Blu-ray Release Dates Officially Announced; Bonus Features Revealed

Warner Bros./DC Studios has officially announced the Digital and Blu-ray/DVD release dates for Supergirl following the movie's disappointing theatrical run...

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By MarkCassidy - Jul 23, 2026 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Warner Bros. and DC Studios have announced the official Digital and Blu-ray release dates for Supergirl, which will be available to watch at home exactly one month (and a day) after it arrived in theaters.

The second DCU movie takes flight on Digital on July 27th, and will be available to purchase on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 4th.

An early home release was always going to happen following Supergirl's disastrous theatrical run. The sci-fi superhero adventure took in just $1.525 million in North America in its fourth weekend on the big screen for a total worldwide gross of around $120.86 million.

The DCU will not live or die based on the critical and commercial performance of one movie, and Clayface has a modest enough budget and some positive buzz behind it. But with the recent merger of Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery, there's going to be a lot of very powerful eyes on next year's Man of Tomorrow.

You can check out the press release and full list of bonus features (there will be deleted scenes, but they are not titled) below.

"In its inaugural flight into the new DC Cinematic Universe, Supergirl reveals the origin of the interplanetary nomad Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, cousin of Kal-El, better known as Superman. Headstrong, worldly-wise, and often reckless, Supergirl exudes a brand of heroism all her own—truthful, relatable, and always on her own terms. But when an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion. Together they undertake an epic, interstellar journey, struggling to balance one’s need for vengeance with the pursuit of justice—and to save the life of Kara’s best friend, her dog Krypto. Ultimately Supergirl will prove that doing good can be tough… and it doesn’t always have to be nice. "

Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, with David Corenswet, and Jason Momoa. 

On 27th July, Supergirl will be available at home on participating digital platforms.

On 4th September, Supergirl will be available to own on 4K UHD™, Blu-ray™, and DVD from online and physical retailers. Supergirl will also continue to be available in high definition and standard definition from participating digital retailers. 

Supergirl 4K UHD™, and Blu-ray™ contain over 90 minutes of bonus features including the following:  

The Making of Supergirl 

Consider Supergirl a “Hero’s Journey” for Milly Alcock. She transformed throughout the process of leading her first feature film. We watch as a fly-on-the-wall during key moments of production.  

Flying Off the Page 

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, written by Tom King with art by Bilquis Evely, was the jumping off point for DC to adapt Supergirl into a film. We follow the comic authors, screenwriter Ana Nogueira, and filmmakers, as they make the leap from page to screen.  

Space is a Bad Neighborhood, Babe 

Explore with Production Designer Neil Lamont, as he takes us through the many worlds that Kara Zor-El steps into on her journey to hunt down Krem of the Yellow Hills. 

A Practical Legacy 

There are so many aliens and unique looks in this film that are literally out of this world! Legacy Effects and Peter Swords King explain the creative process behind this diverse group of creatures.  

Showdown at Evely Square 

Production spent a month filming this action set-piece. From stunt training, to crashing tanks, to classic superhero flying moments, this breaks down the making of an incredible action scene. 

The DC Dream: Lobo 

Jason Momoa has been outspoken over wanting to play Lobo for years, and now his time has come. Go behind the scenes as he transforms into this iconic and chaotic character. 

Mixtape for a Hero 

What does Supergirl, as a character, sound like? Director Craig Gillespie and Composer Claudia Sarne answer this question as they discuss the score for the film. 

You Are Here: A Supergirl Map of the Galaxy 

If you want to know more about all the planets visited in the film, check out this piece, narrated by Ruthye herself, actress Eve Ridley, to learn some more details, and enjoy the alien aesthetic of the film up close! 

Girl's Best Friend 

Krypto is Kara’s badly-behaved BFF and last connection to her home world of Krypton. We delve into their relationship and what makes it so special.  

Krypto Saves the Day: Coastal Catastrophe 

An animated short that tells the story of a fun day at the beach which goes sideways when some sneaky foes get between Krypto and his hot dog. 

Deleted Scenes 

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/23/2026, 10:11 AM
I still say it's a good movie. Not every single movie needs to be the greatest movie ever made,sometimes enjoyable is enough.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/23/2026, 10:14 AM
@Nonameforme - I thought it was fine... but my god did it die a death at the box office.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/23/2026, 10:13 AM
Having this movie and character being so heavily tied to Gunn's Superman movies will very likely result in Man of Tomorrow under performing at the box office next year. What could've easily been an $800+ million movie will now likely struggle to make the same amount the first Superman did last year.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/23/2026, 10:13 AM
Its just a nothing burger film that should've been great. Its not god awful but just pedestrian and bland in the most painful way. Supergirl as a character deserved better.

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