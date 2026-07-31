Supergirl Deleted And Extended Scenes Released As Second DCU Movie Takes Flight On Digital

Supergirl Deleted And Extended Scenes Released As Second DCU Movie Takes Flight On Digital

With Supergirl now available on Digital, a deleted scene featuring Ruthie Mary Knolle and her family, and an extended scene with a Phantom Zone mention have been released online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 31, 2026 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Supergil is now available to purchase on Digital ahead of its 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on September 4th, and a couple of deleted/extended scenes have been shared online.

The first is a full deleted sequence featuring Ruthye Mary Knolle spending time with her family before their fateful meeting with the ruthless Krem of the Yellow Hills. Then, in an extended version of an existing scene, Kara suggests to Ruthie that they call the Vanguard to send Krem to the Phantom Zone.

An early home release was always going to happen following Supergirl's disastrous theatrical run. The sci-fi superhero adventure took in just $1.525 million in North America in its fourth weekend on the big screen for a total worldwide gross of around $120.86 million.

The DCU will not live or die based on the critical and commercial performance of one movie, and Clayface has a modest enough budget and some positive buzz behind it, but there's going to be a lot eyes on next year's Man of Tomorrow.

"In its inaugural flight into the new DC Cinematic Universe, Supergirl reveals the origin of the interplanetary nomad Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, cousin of Kal-El, better known as Superman. Headstrong, worldly-wise, and often reckless, Supergirl exudes a brand of heroism all her own—truthful, relatable, and always on her own terms. But when an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion. Together they undertake an epic, interstellar journey, struggling to balance one’s need for vengeance with the pursuit of justice—and to save the life of Kara’s best friend, her dog Krypto. Ultimately Supergirl will prove that doing good can be tough… and it doesn’t always have to be nice. "

Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, with David Corenswet, and Jason Momoa. 

On 27th July, Supergirl will be available at home on participating digital platforms.

On 4th September, Supergirl will be available to own on 4K UHD™, Blu-ray™, and DVD from online and physical retailers. Supergirl will also continue to be available in high definition and standard definition from participating digital retailers. 

Supergirl 4K UHD™, and Blu-ray™ contain over 90 minutes of bonus features including the following:  

The Making of Supergirl 

Consider Supergirl a “Hero’s Journey” for Milly Alcock. She transformed throughout the process of leading her first feature film. We watch as a fly-on-the-wall during key moments of production.  

Flying Off the Page 

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, written by Tom King with art by Bilquis Evely, was the jumping off point for DC to adapt Supergirl into a film. We follow the comic authors, screenwriter Ana Nogueira, and filmmakers, as they make the leap from page to screen.  

Space is a Bad Neighborhood, Babe 

Explore with Production Designer Neil Lamont, as he takes us through the many worlds that Kara Zor-El steps into on her journey to hunt down Krem of the Yellow Hills. 

A Practical Legacy 

There are so many aliens and unique looks in this film that are literally out of this world! Legacy Effects and Peter Swords King explain the creative process behind this diverse group of creatures.  

Showdown at Evely Square 

Production spent a month filming this action set-piece. From stunt training, to crashing tanks, to classic superhero flying moments, this breaks down the making of an incredible action scene. 

The DC Dream: Lobo 

Jason Momoa has been outspoken over wanting to play Lobo for years, and now his time has come. Go behind the scenes as he transforms into this iconic and chaotic character. 

Mixtape for a Hero 

What does Supergirl, as a character, sound like? Director Craig Gillespie and Composer Claudia Sarne answer this question as they discuss the score for the film. 

You Are Here: A Supergirl Map of the Galaxy 

If you want to know more about all the planets visited in the film, check out this piece, narrated by Ruthye herself, actress Eve Ridley, to learn some more details, and enjoy the alien aesthetic of the film up close! 

Girl's Best Friend 

Krypto is Kara’s badly-behaved BFF and last connection to her home world of Krypton. We delve into their relationship and what makes it so special.  

Krypto Saves the Day: Coastal Catastrophe 

An animated short that tells the story of a fun day at the beach which goes sideways when some sneaky foes get between Krypto and his hot dog. 

Deleted Scenes 

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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GComix85
GComix85 - 7/31/2026, 9:37 AM
This was released in theaters a month ago. Quality of the film aside, anyone else lamenting the fact that theatrical runs are being reduced to only 4 weeks?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/31/2026, 9:44 AM
@GComix85 - I mean that is especially because this movie flopped with audiences and needed to recoup money somehow; quick and immediate digital release was their best next step.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/31/2026, 10:08 AM
@GComix85 - weird thing is, it's still playing in my local theater and it only has 8 screens
supermanrex
supermanrex - 7/31/2026, 9:43 AM
SHADDUP HATERS!!!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/31/2026, 11:05 AM
@supermanrex - still a good movie for me.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/31/2026, 9:44 AM
No extended cut, no full price. Won't be long anyway...
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/31/2026, 9:44 AM
When I saw Supergirl deleted I got excited for a split second
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/31/2026, 9:48 AM
#ReleaseTheGunnCut😂
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/31/2026, 10:23 AM
@ClarkJoeKent - The joke could maybe work if Gunn directed it...
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/31/2026, 9:55 AM
MR.COPE-A-MANIA!! 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣


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knomad
knomad - 7/31/2026, 9:56 AM
Do all the added features make it suck any less?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/31/2026, 10:19 AM
@knomad - sometimes it's better to suck more
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/31/2026, 10:32 AM
@knomad -

How sad would watching these features be. I doubt anyone will admit they did if anyone even does.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/31/2026, 10:09 AM
some1 on planet earth approved this dogshit
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VICTHEMAN
VICTHEMAN - 7/31/2026, 10:31 AM
@harryba11zack - The trailer looked like it wasn't going to be a good movie. You went and saw it anyway. Did you at least get popcorn?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/31/2026, 10:34 AM
@VICTHEMAN - wait.... people actually watched it?
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RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/31/2026, 10:14 AM
$75M for Spider-Man.

Acknowledge him!
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/31/2026, 10:24 AM
If any of us were as negligent and unsuited to their jobs as Gunn we wouldve been fired many moons ago
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/31/2026, 10:29 AM
I haven’t seen the film yet , might do so tonight but im speaking from ignorance so correct me if im wrong…

Unfinished VFX aside , i enjoyed the scene with Ruthye and her family since it fleshes out her dynamic/relationship with her parents & brother and even somewhat endears you to them until their deaths so i wish that was kept unless there’s a different scene in the film that has the same effect but if not then it’s unfortunate that it his was deleted likely due to the VFX not being finished on time which is common but still sucks.

The second i know is an extended version of an existing scene but not sure what is in the final cut or not but if they only got rid of the Vanguard mention then that’s fine since it doesn’t serve the characters & plot though you miss out on a bit more world building.

I wonder if this was a version of The Vanguard Kara was referring to or not?.

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They haven’t made many appereances in the comics but helped the Titans defeat Brainiac and save Superman once!!.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/31/2026, 10:35 AM
It seems Gillespie leaned moreso into the western aspect of Woman of Tomorrow rather then the fantasy side of the space story which i feel is fine since the comic was inspired by True Grit hence alot of browns in the color palette , vast vistas & deserts , Kara wearing a trenchcoat which she does in the comic at one point etc.

Not a criticism or anything so again , I haven’t seen the film but just an observation on my part.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/31/2026, 10:41 AM
I found a copy laying on the shoulder of the Information Superhighway and couldn't get past the first three minutes.

If they'd have made her less messy betch and more girl playing fetch it might've gone better.

She just wasn't [frick]ing likeable in the least.

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