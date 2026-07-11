Supergirl Box Office Update: $290 Million DCU Movie Heads For Just $130 Million Worldwide

It's only Supergirl's third weekend in theaters, but it seems like both exhibitors and Warner Bros. Discovery have, unfortunately, given up on the DC Studios movie.

In a not-quite-fatal blow to the DCU, the Woman of Tomorrow's latest solo outing lost over 1,000 theaters this weekend, leading to a 55% drop that will see it gross roughly $4 million during its third frame. That comes after a disappointing $1.1 million Friday.

Supergirl has only made $66 million in North America since opening on June 26, and is now expected to end its run with $72 million to $74 million before an early Digital release on July 28. As a reminder, its combined production and marketing budget was reportedly $290 million.

Globally, Supergirl has made $110.9 million as of Friday, and should conclude its time in theaters with just $130 million worldwide. That's lower than The Marvels, which remains Marvel Studios' lowest-grossing MCU movie with only $206.1 million. Wonder Woman 1984 made $169.6 million in 2020, but received a day-and-date HBO Max release at a time when attendance in theaters was limited due to the pandemic.

Supergirl likely won't beat Shazam! Fury of the Gods ($134 million), and runs the risk of falling short of Blue Beetle ($130 million). It's 2023 all over again for the DCU, and that's what James Gunn and Peter Safran set out to fix.

The DC Studios co-CEOs will now be looking to bounce back from Supergirl with this October's Clayface and next summer's Man of Tomorrow. Beyond that, no more movies are dated, though we have heard that a Wonder Woman reboot is being fast-tracked and written by Supergirl scribe Ana Nogueira.

As for the Maid of Might, she's set to return in Man of Tomorrow. Unfortunately, with box office numbers like this, Milly Alcock won't be getting another solo outing in the DCU.

It's also been a disastrous weekend for Disney, with its live-action Moana reimagining opening with $45 million, as we first reported earlier today. That's $100 million below what Lilo & Stitch did last year and less than half of The Little Mermaid's debut. We'd imagine new Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro will be looking to avoid any similar misfires moving forward, as fans questioned the need for a remake of a ten-year-old movie from the start.

Next up for Disney is a new take on 2010's Tangled. That's another beloved Disney Animation title that's pretty fresh in the minds of audiences, so how much better it will fare remains to be seen. When it comes to Moana, though, it's clear Dwayne Johnson's star power has faded.

"Bad writing, gratuitous cameos, and uninspired visuals take us back to the bad old days of the DCEU in Supergirl, a showcase for the super-talented Milly Alcock, but Kryptonite to anyone who likes good superhero movies," we wrote in one of our reviews.

Supergirl is now playing in theaters.