Supergirl Box Office Update: $290 Million DCU Movie Heads For Just $130 Million Worldwide

Supergirl Box Office Update: $290 Million DCU Movie Heads For Just $130 Million Worldwide

Following predictions last weekend that Supergirl would likely end its run with only $130 million worldwide, a big drop in its third frame has cemented its status as a box office flop.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 11, 2026 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

It's only Supergirl's third weekend in theaters, but it seems like both exhibitors and Warner Bros. Discovery have, unfortunately, given up on the DC Studios movie.

In a not-quite-fatal blow to the DCU, the Woman of Tomorrow's latest solo outing lost over 1,000 theaters this weekend, leading to a 55% drop that will see it gross roughly $4 million during its third frame. That comes after a disappointing $1.1 million Friday. 

Supergirl has only made $66 million in North America since opening on June 26, and is now expected to end its run with $72 million to $74 million before an early Digital release on July 28. As a reminder, its combined production and marketing budget was reportedly $290 million.

Globally, Supergirl has made $110.9 million as of Friday, and should conclude its time in theaters with just $130 million worldwide. That's lower than The Marvels, which remains Marvel Studios' lowest-grossing MCU movie with only $206.1 million. Wonder Woman 1984 made $169.6 million in 2020, but received a day-and-date HBO Max release at a time when attendance in theaters was limited due to the pandemic. 

Supergirl likely won't beat Shazam! Fury of the Gods ($134 million), and runs the risk of falling short of Blue Beetle ($130 million). It's 2023 all over again for the DCU, and that's what James Gunn and Peter Safran set out to fix. 

The DC Studios co-CEOs will now be looking to bounce back from Supergirl with this October's Clayface and next summer's Man of Tomorrow. Beyond that, no more movies are dated, though we have heard that a Wonder Woman reboot is being fast-tracked and written by Supergirl scribe Ana Nogueira. 

As for the Maid of Might, she's set to return in Man of Tomorrow. Unfortunately, with box office numbers like this, Milly Alcock won't be getting another solo outing in the DCU.

It's also been a disastrous weekend for Disney, with its live-action Moana reimagining opening with $45 million, as we first reported earlier today. That's $100 million below what Lilo & Stitch did last year and less than half of The Little Mermaid's debut. We'd imagine new Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro will be looking to avoid any similar misfires moving forward, as fans questioned the need for a remake of a ten-year-old movie from the start. 

Next up for Disney is a new take on 2010's Tangled. That's another beloved Disney Animation title that's pretty fresh in the minds of audiences, so how much better it will fare remains to be seen. When it comes to Moana, though, it's clear Dwayne Johnson's star power has faded.

"Bad writing, gratuitous cameos, and uninspired visuals take us back to the bad old days of the DCEU in Supergirl, a showcase for the super-talented Milly Alcock, but Kryptonite to anyone who likes good superhero movies," we wrote in one of our reviews.

Supergirl is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 7/11/2026, 2:07 PM
I finally saw it this weekend. The acting from Kara, Ruthye and Lobo were really the only highlights. One cool action scene at the end with a horrid needle drop.

The biggest problem with this movie? It was boring. Very very boring.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/11/2026, 2:36 PM
@KurtCrawler - don’t know acting not paid movie critics know what goood acting is how many of us on this site work in Hollywood to know what gooood acting is how do we know be something we’re not with experience what so ever if that’s how we’re going to act let’s go hospital also surgery save someone life with no experience.,

Found supergirl more fun to watch and better than book movie is based on better from fantastic one movie all attention spotlight is on sue and other memebers are sidekicks distracting for final battler all they did important in movie help deliver baby if not for baby scnee delivery movie still end same what comic does sue almost over galactus by her self there is no comic she have her do that ever that movie was boring every trailers was boring
alleverybody
alleverybody - 7/11/2026, 2:07 PM
$290M combined budget on a Supergirl movie? This movie tanked when Gunn greenlit it.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/11/2026, 2:08 PM
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At least the Marvels got past 200 mil WW.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/11/2026, 2:24 PM
@MCUKnight11 - i mean , it was still a sequel to a character that made 1 billion before and had been in another movie after with characters who made their debut in tv shows while this is Kara’s first film after she made a brief apperance in Superman…

I feel you can’t really compare.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/11/2026, 2:11 PM
I think Gunn is finding out the hard way that his job isn't as easy as Feige made it look. Truth be told I don't know who else could do what he does.
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/11/2026, 2:22 PM
@MCUKnight11 - this is Gunn’s first time being a studio head…

He’s bound to make mistakes because he’s still human so hopefully he learns from them and improves.

People dismissing him after 1 flop with mixed WOM is a ridiculous overreaction
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/11/2026, 2:12 PM
eye did this

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CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 7/11/2026, 2:23 PM
@harryba11zack - Looks like you left him very satisfied. Good job.👏
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/11/2026, 2:14 PM
If the Hulk was in it, it would have made a billion.
Keja
Keja - 7/11/2026, 2:16 PM
Validation, horrible comic book movies deserve to be forgotten. This was awful in every sense. Story, production value but essentially acting
. Milly Alcock is a terrible choice for supergirl, it clearly shows she doesn’t deserve another shot as a main character
Moriakum
Moriakum - 7/11/2026, 2:17 PM
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HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/11/2026, 2:18 PM
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WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/11/2026, 2:19 PM
290 Million Investment
65 Million Return

225 Million Loss

😬
Loverboy83
Loverboy83 - 7/11/2026, 2:22 PM
> In a not-quite-fatal blow to the DCU

Really?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/11/2026, 2:24 PM

This movie was bad though somewhat watchable at times. If I had known how mediocre it would be, I would have waited to watch it on TV.

I will say it was wayyyy better than The Marvels and WW 1984. But that's kind of like the difference between your dog sh!tting on the floor or a bear breaking in and sh!tting on the floor.
BuzzKillington
BuzzKillington - 7/11/2026, 2:27 PM

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MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/11/2026, 2:31 PM
The movie was both mediocre and too costly.

Clayface looks very good as far as cinematography and vibe are concerned and has a budget of $40 million, so it may make bank.
It is not really a superhero movie target audience film, but more of a horror movie audience.
If both Show up, it will be good.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/11/2026, 2:36 PM
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dragon316
dragon316 - 7/11/2026, 2:37 PM
Still like supergirl over fantastic one movie spotlight on sue not others movie was better than book

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